BMW of Denver Downtown
Customer Reviews of BMW of Denver Downtown
Best Car Buying Experience I have Ever Had!!
by 05/12/2022on
Best sales experience I have ever had. Matt Heylmun is hands down the best salesman I have ever worked with during any car purchase I have ever made. He is extremely honest and any BMW dealership should be proud to have him on their sales team. Kourosh, was a pleasure to work with and helped us through all the paperwork with our purchase. We had some difficulties come up and Matt & Kourosh stepped up and found a solution to get it done. Thanks again for the best car buying experience I have ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
From 535xi to X5
by 11/03/2021on
Five years ago I purchased a used 535xi series BMW with 100,000 miles from a different dealership, and sank a fortune into repairs. After taking it to two separate mechanics to get a price to replace a simple coolant return line to one of the turbos, I finally caved and took my car into BMW of Denver Downtown, expecting the worst. Upon arrival, I was greeted by an incredibly friendly service agent, Palmer, who was upfront and honest about the situation of my car. I mentioned how frustrated I was with the repair being a problem most mechanics didn't want to approach, and told him I was looking for diagnostics and a full overview of the current situation of my car. The next day, as promised, Palmer contacted me and gave me the cold hard facts that my car was as expected, in need of a few expensive and labor intensive repairs, but suggested I speak to Jack Reitz, who would appraise my car, and help me figure out the next steps. Jack promptly called me later that afternoon and helped me navigate/decide whether or not I wanted to sink more money into my beloved BMW; lease or buy a new or used car. Little did Jack know that he would become my new best friend over the next few weeks as he helped me and my husband navigate our options...Jack's knowledge regarding not only BMWs, but also every other used car I asked him to test drive with me, as well as his patience was unsurpassed. Any other human would have been overly frustrated at our ever changing criteria and hunt for the unicorn of cars, but Jack persisted with a smile and positive attitude and I can't thank him enough. He was upfront, honest, knowledgeable, friendly, pleasant, incredibly helpful and he truly went above and beyond to help us decide what car was the best fit for our family with two littles and a few pups for our avid outdoor lifestyle. BMW, you have a truly amazing representative in Jack Reitz. Thank you Jack!
Do not do business with this dealership!
by 04/16/2021on
Background on my situation: I took my leased car in to have a jammed seat belt latch fixed and was given my car back without the latch fixed and with a low tire pressure indication light on, which turned out to be a flat tire. I did not have any indication lights on when I dropped my car off nor did the dealership communicate this or any indication lights were during the two days they had my car in their possession. When I reached out to the general manager about it (Edward F.) he was rude, condescending, did not listen to me when I attempted to explain to him an issue I was having with the dealership. He continually interrupted me while I was talking, he denied the dealership was at fault for the issue then proceeded to yell at me to go “educate myself” and “go Google” because I was wrong about my personal experience with BMW tire pressure sensors. He also attempted to hang up on me because “the conversation was going nowhere” yet he couldn’t provide me with information on the status of my car. This was literally the worst customer experience I have ever had and will no longer be a customer once my current lease is up. The general manager single-handedly destroyed a relationship with a once loyal customer in less than 10 minutes, but I am sure he could care less since he didn’t seem to care that I filed a complaint on the dealership with BMW of NA. Additionally, he lied to me when I asked for information on who he reports to, he stated that he was the owner of the dealership and reported to himself. Clearly, that is incorrect since Sonic Automotive owns the dealership. Update: I was able to speak to Edward’s boss from Sonic (Chip) who could care less about how horribly the general manager treated me and didn’t think it was out of line for the general manager to yell, be rude and condescending to me. Good luck to anyone doing business with these guys since they don’t care about customers!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Premium dealership with a premium attitude
by 04/06/2021on
A very pleasant experience. In spite of the fact that I wasn't in the market for a Beemer that listed for 5 times what I paid for my first house. ( My first house cost me the princely sum of $23000.00 ) I was treated with a friendly respect other dealerships could do well to emulate. I got the car I wanted with no fuss and no hassle and got a fair price for my trade. You can rest assured that the world will hear good things from me about BMW of Downtown Denver.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Got my dream car!
by 02/14/2021on
I submitted a "Request to Test Drive" online and was contacted the next day by the eSales Agent, Davor Vucic, who did a great job of providing me with all the necessary info for the car I was interested in, and helping me get my test drive scheduled. Huge thanks to Arsen Azatyan who showed me the car, gave honest feedback, and thoroughly showed me all the cars features during the test drive. He was super patient throughout the process and made sure that all my questions were answered and made sure the whole process would go as smoothly as possible. Lastly, I met with finance, and big thanks to Majed. He gave clear descriptions on the warranty and financing options, and which combinations best fit my car and financial needs. Overall great experience, especially since it was my first time buying a car. I definitely recommend giving them a visit if you are interested in buying a BMW.
Sales
by 01/03/2021on
I contacted the dealership to purchase a CPO X5 on Saturday and after we agreed to a deal he found out on Monday late afternoon that the car was sold. He waisted my time and ran a credit score check for nothing. After that I tried to call the manager twice without any response.
Look Elsewhere
by 12/23/2020on
Couldn't be less pleased with my experience here. I'll give the dealership just 2 things they did right. Here is my 100% honest and accurate review of the dealership and my experience here over the last 2 weeks. The Good Their salesperson did a great job of trying to work within the corrupt Sonic system, the big corporate giant just crushes the customer. The second thing was that the cars asking price, in this case a 2014 M6, was what I would consider fair. The Bad Regardless of the pricing they will make up that margin anywhere possible. I've been shopping for awhile for an M5 or M6, and work in the business so I can see well through the corporate red tape. I had another dealership offer $23,500 for my trade, they offered $20,000, a difference of $3,500. I was offered a warranty on the same vehicle through another dealership for $2250, after much haggling there "best price was $4044, a difference of $1794. Between warranty and low trade offer that's a difference of $5,294!! Combine that profit to pad their pockets to the sales price and this good deal becomes a total rip off! Don't trust these guys to buy a vehicle from, their management and their "Regional Trade Center" (third party to lowball trades) will ensure you don't get a good deal when it comes to final numbers! Summary Overall terrible experience, bought my 18 M3 Competition from Winslow BMW and had an excellent experience, used Schomp BMW for maintenance had an excellent experience. Do yourself a favor and look at the competitors before you work with these clowns. I want reiterate my sales person was great, he tried to get me a fair deal, but the shot callers here are corrupt and only out to wezel you out of your hard earned dollar. Look elsewhere! If you do go here DO NOT TRADE YOUR CAR or BUY A WARRANTY you will regret it, I promise you that! If I could leave a 0 rating I would. Thanks for reading, Jeff Overman
DO NOT TAKE YOUR CAR HERE
by 11/05/2020on
If I could rate this dealership 0 stars I definitely would. This dealership is corporate owned now instead of family so they don’t care about their customers. Their “mechanics” are not capable of being even lube techs. I brought my car into this dealership the same way I took it out except my wallet was 2200 dollars lighter. I ended up taking it to a different shop that fixed two of my issues with a simple 200 dollar part. I still am having fuel rail codes coming up and on top of that they said I needed a new water pump (which I replaced less than a year ago) I got my car back and turns out I do NOT need it replaced. DO NOT GO TO THIS DEALERSHIP. GO ANYWHERE ELSE. The parts they “replaced on my car” did not need replaced in first place and when asked for the record of what was done to be emailed to me they apparently only have notes and not what was actually performed on the car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
unpleasant purchasing experience
by 09/22/2020on
Warning! If you plan to purchase a BMW from this dealership, you may want to learn my experience here. I bought/leased a new BMW from BMW of Denver downtown in November 2019.Here are the facts:1) I stepped in the shop before 1pm in the early afternoon, and made decision on a brand new BMW 330i at about 2pm, they said the documentation will take half - one hour, however, i am still sitting there until 6pm. 2) They charged 100$ for the first three year maintenance for my brand new 330i, this should be free by BMW. the documentation took so long and I didnt find this until i went home, I called the sales person, he simply ignored my request by saying that he is not training on this and refused to forward my request to the financial team. 3) the financial person charged me somewhere about ~1000$ in the name of BMW tax. I found this abnormal fee and asked him what is BMW tax??? he could not explain and had to remove this so called BMW tax fee. 4) The sales promised to help deliver my new BMW to my home which is 30mins away, since i am driving along by myself. However, he refused to do so right after the documentation was done. so I have to come to the shop again next day with my friend to pickup my new car. Well, I may simply not buy this car if he was honest in the beginning and tell me he could not deliver the new car home. I bought a Mercedes 3 years ago from the neighboring MB of Denver and they delivered the new car to my home smoothly. 5) after the documentation was done, at about 6pm, I found the entrance light blanket on the driver side was not working, I asked the sales to fix it. he refused to do so by saying that the service department was closed and asked me to schedule a service with them next week. OK, it was my fault that I didnot find this problem before I signed the pre-delivery inspection PDI form.6) the sales requested me NOT to submit the BMW survey if I could not rate 10 out of 10, the reason is that he had family and children to support. this is funny. Well, I didnot submit the BMW official survey eventually. I am still not sure if I did the right thing.7) I could not register my new car even when the temporary plate expired because the dealer failed to send the document to the DMV. I contacted the front desk and a lady quickly sent the document to DMV and a new temporary plate to me. She corrected their mistake quickly, and rescued the rating from 1 to 2 out of 5. Here are my objective feeling:1) this is the worst experience i have had among the luxury dealership I experienced. 2) I feel that they/management really dont care about customers that much. My suggestions:YMMV, but if you really want to buy a car from this dealer, be very careful about every single number in the documentation file, and be ready for unexpected bubbles.
First time BMW owner
by 08/19/2020on
Great service and welcoming personnel. Jeff is a very helpful salesperson. He was thorough in the sales process and now I owned a BMW!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible
by 02/20/2020on
BMW of Denver 1040 So. Colorado Blvd Denver Co. “Terrible-Horrible” Do not go here!! - 6 Hour car transaction. Test drove and agreed upon terms in 1 hour. This was a very slow day at the dealership. It took another 5 hours to go through the business office and take possession of the car. Other customers where put in front of my purchase even though they came after mine. - Test drove the car with out any dealership representative.. -Car was covered in ice and snow even though appointment was set to drive the vehicle. -Gas gauge registered 13 miles left and was still empty at closing time or time of taking delivery. -Car was damaged by lot attendant on the way to detail bay. - A repair order was given with a 30 day expiration on it and then asked to come back for repair in over 60 days. -Personal information was lost 4 times. Drivers license copy, insurance information, etc. Managements attitude was horrible and terrible. The desk manager and General Manager. They did not care, not their concern, not their fault! “Do not go here”
DOSENT CONTACT YOU!!!
by 05/23/2019on
never ever no matter what, no contact
Problem Not Corrected
by 08/22/2017on
Retool posession of the BMW X5 and the same error code came on within 24 hours. Took the car back on Monday and it has been almost two weeks with very little communication from the shop. This is a BMW that was bought from a BMW dealership and I have been in a linear more than I have driven the car that I have actually paid for.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service¡
by 08/16/2017on
Excellent costumer service, Javier Carrion my service adviser was very care about all my concerns on the car. He take care all of it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
JKL
by 07/03/2017on
Did not have my regular service advisor, but Jessica was great. Efficient, and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2010 BMW 535 xi Touring
by 06/26/2017on
I brought the car in because of some rumbling noises in the suspension. after the service the noise is gone and the car feels tight and wonderful like new. Great work by Aaron Trail and his team Thank you!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mark Sanders is THE BEST !!!
by 04/01/2017on
Took delivery of my new vehicle on 31March2017. This is a vehicle that I ordered in December2016 through Mark Sanders and worked with him throughout the ordering and delivery process. Mark was extremely and extraordinarily nice, friendly, patient, helpful, knowledgeable, responsive, personable, and generally just an all around good guy !!! Mark kept me updated every step of the way in the ordering/delivery process like clockwork and I was never in the dark as to the disposition of the vehicle. In addition to ordering the vehicle, I also requested several non-factory dealer installed options to be added to the vehicle prior to me taking delivery. Mark expertly and seamlessly coordinated and managed the ordering and installation of said items flawlessly, as if they were factory ordered/installed items. Mark far, far exceeded my expectations and I 100% recommend him and will most definitely be seeking him out for my next vehicle !!! Mark. Thank you very, very, very much !!! If you are contemplating purchasing a new vehicle and are reading this, what are you waiting for ??? Call Mark, and you will be driving with a huge smile on your face in no time !!! Guaranteed !!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 320i X Drive
by 03/18/2017on
I had a great car buying experience with Nestor and Kelly. I highly recommend this dealership! This is car buying made easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Maintaince
by 01/03/2017on
Art Smith was Exceptional! Very polite and answered all of my questions. Thank you! I sell homes for a living and he went above and beyond! So appreciative!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great dealership
by 12/17/2016on
service as usual was great. called in the morning for an appointment and had one that afternoon. needed the front end alignment checked
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience Murray BMW
by 12/01/2016on
Had a totally no-nonsense, professional purchasing experience with the folks at Murray BMW for my 2016 328 xi this past Saturday. Teddy (our sales rep) was fantastic from start to finish and patient with us when we were weighing our options. Sales process was as painless as possible from start to finish with our toddler in-tow.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
