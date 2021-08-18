2 out of 5 stars service Rating

I've used this facility to service my Ford many times over the past few years, and on multiple occasions I've had bad experiences here. After my most recent visit I've decided that I will never come here for service again. It started with having to stand in the office being subjected to the most god-awful country music garbage I've ever heard. It was so offensive that I had to put on headphones to try to drown it out. After leaving my car, I called about an hour later to ask how much longer it would take (since I had walked somewhere). The guy told me that they were "topping off the fluids" and so it wouldn't be more than another 15 minutes. I said that was perfect, and started to walk back. When I got there, I saw that my car was still up on the lift. They had blatantly LIED to me, because obviously they weren't putting in fluids when it was still on the lift. I didn't end up finally getting my car until another HOUR later. After the delay waiting for them to finish, I then had another 15 minute delay because they somehow didn't know that it was a fleet vehicle, and they tried to charge me for the service. They had never bothered to get approval. I've been bringing my cars to either this facility or the Mike Naughton location (which is much better), and they have ALWAYS known right away that it's a fleet vehicle. Therefore, I didn't believe his claim that "the computer wasn't showing it this time". But in my opinion, the worst part of my entire visit, was the condition in which they returned my car. It's white, so I could see the horrible dirty, greasy handprints all over the door handle...which I had to get a rag and clean off before being able to get into my car. Then I found the same inside the vehicle, on the steering wheel, etc. I used two white sanitizing wipes to clean the car before driving, and they both turned brown after wiping it down. That is just completely unacceptable that any service center would return a vehicle to a customer that in that filthy condition. So I've decided that I will NEVER come back here again....and I can not recommend this place to anyone else.