Barbee's Freeway Ford
Customer Reviews of Barbee's Freeway Ford
2014 Ford Edge
by 08/18/2021on
I encountered a very knowledgeable salesman, Dakota, that answered all my questions about this car with ease. To me this instills trust in the person trying to sell a automobile. I've only had the car for one day and am delighted of how it drives and handles. I would highly recommend this Dealership to anyone looking to buy a Car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
THEY WILL RIP YOU OFF!!!!!!
by 03/07/2022on
They replaced the entire window mechanism in my expedition, and gave me a 2 year warranty. One year later it broke again, and now they won’t honor the warranty. WHAT A DISHONEST COMPANY!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Transmission reprogram
by 12/08/2021on
I received a transmission reprogram notice from Ford. Three dealerships couldn't give me a schedule or an amount of time to complete the reprogramming. I stopped into the Freeway Ford Service Center at 7:15 am and talked with James. He had the job done in an hour. All of the people at the service line were pleasant and professional, as was the mechanic that worked on my pickup. The service center is amazing and was full of vehicles. The waiting room was the nicest I've ever seen. Freeway Ford is light years ahead of the the competition. I will recommend Freeway Ford to everyone and if I buy another truck or SUV, I'll go there first.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful service
by 10/16/2021on
I just wanted to thank the good folks at the Ford service center. They did an amazing job on my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Still leaves a bad taste in my mouth...
by 10/15/2021on
I had a great and responsive sales person who initially made my purchase seem wonderful. Mileage is just ok, better than when I had a non-hybrid Nissan SUV. The vegan leather was a plus but it is poorly constructed and after 6800 miles, I have three tears-one major that is 6 inches long! There is also a design flaw with the seatbelts in the backseat. The seatbelts were not retracting properly and kept getting caught in the door; this should not have been a big deal however both seatbelts ended up getting sliced (2nd design flaw). When I called Service (at Barbee Ford), they said they would need the car for at least two days just for a diagnostic, with no loaner in sight and no guarantee it would be covered by my warranty or extended warranty (James said it probably would not be covered). The car at the time only had 3,400 miles! As a single mother of a young child, I could not rent a car for 2-3 days then still end up having to pay $800 for the repair. I ended up using a local body shop who ordered the parts and they installed the new seatbelts in less than three hours! And the fee was $530-no rental car needed. However they put the seatbelts in was perfect-they have not had a retracting problem since. Bottom line: I will never buy a ford again. Ever. Or recommend a Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2014 Ford Edge
by 08/18/2021on
I encountered a very knowledgeable salesman, Dakota, that answered all my questions about this car with ease. To me this instills trust in the person trying to sell a automobile. I've only had the car for one day and am delighted of how it drives and handles. I would highly recommend this Dealership to anyone looking to buy a Car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Barbee’s Freeway Ford
by 07/26/2021on
Major kudos to Jeff, the sales person I dealt with. Very pleasant, wanted to help, and worked to close the sale without overly pressuring. Will never figure out why it takes so darn long to buy a car. I have bought too many over the years and it is the same everywhere. I paid cash and it still took almost an hour and a half to get the deal done. WHY? Go see Jeff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Was that just a dream?
by 07/05/2021on
I met Shawn in the parking lot and he was very helpful throughout the sale. No pressure! He explained all of the optional equipment for the Ford I wanted to order. It was just too easy to be real! I was dreading a high pressure salesman... Instead I found a nice, polite Fisherman who made this a pleasurable hour. Thank you Shawn, Trisha
Consistent, high quality service
by 04/30/2021on
I purchased my 2013 F-150 at Barbee’s and have all service work performed by them. I’ve always been treated professionally and I trust their recommendations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stay away from Shawn Tuggle
by 12/21/2020on
I had a very upsetting experience with salesperson Shawn Tuggle. He had a bad attitude from the moment he approached. He did not introduce himself and acted like he was inconvenienced for having to do his job. I felt discriminated against for being a woman because it was pretty clear that he did not appreciate working with an assertive woman that knows how to negotiate and stand up for herself. I tried to give him the benefit of the doubt, maybe he was dealing with something in life or having a bad day, but things continued to escalate and get worse. He cursed and raised his voice at me and belittled me by trying to make me feel stupid after any question that I asked. I finally asked to work with someone else and he demanded that I had to work with him or leave. I asked to speak with a manager and he said there wasn’t one. I sought out a manager myself, and he was professional and kind, but was more focused on closing the deal than addressing my concerns about his employee’s behavior towards me. Meanwhile I’m in tears embarrassed and humiliated after he made me cry in front of everyone in the store by making me feel so small and belittled. Ford lost this sale solely due to this employee’s unacceptable and unprofessional behavior. Shawn Tuggle is a liability and should be held accountable for his actions. I feel compelled to share my experience because he should not get away with how poorly he treated me and mostly because I feel that it is very unacceptable even to think that this will happen to someone else. This situation should be formally addressed with him and also he really needs basic customer service and sensitivity training because he could not even perform the very basics of his job without being hostile and condescending. Ford should never tolerate this type of behavior from its employees and I hope it is not just swept under the rug. No one should ever have the same experience that I had. Worst customer experience of my life!!
Another great buying experience
by 12/12/2020on
This is my 3rd truck from Dustin over 19 years. I dont normally buy from dealerships but I do when it comes to Ford. Dustin is the man. Hard to believe he has been at Freeway Ford 19 years, I think he is only 25 years old haha.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F350
by 11/04/2020on
Awesome, easy, friendly customer service. Great place to work with to buy your new vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another terrible experience here
by 09/24/2020on
I've used this facility to service my Ford many times over the past few years, and on multiple occasions I've had bad experiences here. After my most recent visit I've decided that I will never come here for service again. It started with having to stand in the office being subjected to the most god-awful country music garbage I've ever heard. It was so offensive that I had to put on headphones to try to drown it out. After leaving my car, I called about an hour later to ask how much longer it would take (since I had walked somewhere). The guy told me that they were "topping off the fluids" and so it wouldn't be more than another 15 minutes. I said that was perfect, and started to walk back. When I got there, I saw that my car was still up on the lift. They had blatantly LIED to me, because obviously they weren't putting in fluids when it was still on the lift. I didn't end up finally getting my car until another HOUR later. After the delay waiting for them to finish, I then had another 15 minute delay because they somehow didn't know that it was a fleet vehicle, and they tried to charge me for the service. They had never bothered to get approval. I've been bringing my cars to either this facility or the Mike Naughton location (which is much better), and they have ALWAYS known right away that it's a fleet vehicle. Therefore, I didn't believe his claim that "the computer wasn't showing it this time". But in my opinion, the worst part of my entire visit, was the condition in which they returned my car. It's white, so I could see the horrible dirty, greasy handprints all over the door handle...which I had to get a rag and clean off before being able to get into my car. Then I found the same inside the vehicle, on the steering wheel, etc. I used two white sanitizing wipes to clean the car before driving, and they both turned brown after wiping it down. That is just completely unacceptable that any service center would return a vehicle to a customer that in that filthy condition. So I've decided that I will NEVER come back here again....and I can not recommend this place to anyone else.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Ford escape
by 08/10/2020on
Excellent service. Great team work. The go to Ford dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service staff that went the extra mile
by 04/03/2018on
The staff at Freeway Service went the extra mile for me, I had an electrical issue and they stuck with it and got it resolved and back in my hands. I really enjoyed getting updates on my vehicle by text message
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best experience to date
by 03/24/2017on
My husband just leased a 2017 Ford Explorer sport . We did a lease buyout on his 2014 Explorer sport for our son. Freeway Ford made the entire process of a two car purchase go as smooth and perfect as you possibly could. Because this was a more difficult deal then your normal just out and out purchase they made every step of the way easy . Freeway ford made sure they did one full purchase explained every step of the way then moved onto the next car purchase and did the same. Thank you Freeway Ford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Switching dealers for service
by 01/12/2017on
The service rep was friendly and professional. This was a recall service, but still handled very well. Will return here for regular service and stop going to the previous dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SERVICE
by 12/30/2016on
service was done, Brad Weisman was my service manager and he did a great job,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
[non-permissible content removed]!
by 11/11/2016on
I wish I could give them no stars. ***THEY ARE LYING [non-permissible content removed]!!*** I've bought quite a few cars & this was the worst experience I could've imagined. The car I wanted to buy was priced at $9,500. I specifically asked if there were any handlers fees or additional fees I needed to know about other than tax. I was told no. I also had a trade in that they told me they'd give me $2k for. I also put $2k cash down. So $4,000 down. We're at $5,500 + tax & remember they told me no additional fees. The finance manager wrote down a number & said "This is what you're financing." Ok great. I didn't find out that they ripped me off thousands until I got my first statement from the loan holder with a number close to $12,000. That's just my loan. If we add the $4k down, that means I'm paying $16,000 for a car that was priced at $9,500 AND they lied to my face about it. On too of being ripped off thousands, it gets worse. They did not send me the documents to get my license plates until Oct when I bought the car in May. I had to sit at the DMV twice & pay for two extensions. Also they were supposed to send a copy of my insurance to the loan holder they found me. They didn't & I was charged $2,100 for insurance through the credit union. Fortunately I was able to resolve that. FREEWAY FORD IS THE WORST BUYING EXPERIENCE POSSIBLE & I HOPE NO ONE HAS TO GO WHAT I WENT THOUGH.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Poor Internet Buying Experence
by 12/10/2015on
Purchased a used 2015 Expedition thru their Internet sales, after having the car shipped to my home, I find the sales guy did a very poor job of describing the vehicle during a "Walk Around" It was missing some content he said it had, and had damage in the rear cargo area that he failed to mention, their first solution was to sell me at dealer cost the items to fix it, now they want to split the cost. trying to fix it after the sale by thing it is a money issue , when if fact it is a trust issue. I have declined all offers. If you purchase a vehicle from them thru their Internet Sales, make sure you fly in and take delivery, to insure the vehicle is exactly what they say it is. After shipping & Paperwork, the buyer has no leverage.
My kind of people
by 11/24/2015on
I had no experience in true car shopping; I had always dealt with the same dealer in Texas. Shopping for cars in Denver metro is a lot different. However, these folks meet my needs and my expect ions. Thanks to Shawn and my homie from Houston!
2014 Ford F150
by 02/03/2015on
After my 2005 Ford Ranger had been totaled I was on the hunt for a 2011+ Ford F150. I found a 2014 Crew Cab F150 at Barbees Freeway Ford. They're internet pricing was more then fair so I headed down to take a look. The truck was exactly what I wanted and was at a great price. Sales associate Cody was the first person to greet me. He was very helpful and went above and beyond for me. I needed the truck's monthly payments to be under a certain amount, as well as the interest rate to be below a certain number. He made both happen and after that I couldn't refuse the deal. If you're looking for a new Ford, go to Barbee's Freeway Ford and ask for Cody.