We just got home with our used truck purchase. The stars just seemed to be aligned for us on this one. I have been looking for a special truck for my wife for a while, but trying to stay on a budget. That IS a tall order! After several promising leads that led us to disappointment, I got an alert that this truck just became available. We arrived at Mountain States Toyota a little over an hour after that alert, and were greeted by a most kind and pleasant salesman, Doan Vu. He advised that the truck was still being safety checked, as it has just been processed in as a trade. He was able to get us time to look over and test drive it, and we quickly decided this was exactly what we wanted. Doan was efficient in completing our purchase, and reassured us that Mountain States would complete the rest of the detailing and safety checks and have the truck ready for us no later than today. That was time well spent! The additional detailing was awesome—which is a testament to this dealership, after all, the sale was already completed. My wife is giddy with excitement, this truck is a bit aged, but sparkles like a new one. Thank you Doan, and thank you Mountain States Toyota. Read more