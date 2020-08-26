Great Experience
by 08/26/2020on
From start to finish I had a great buying experience with Paul Axt and Jake Baadte. They took care of me and kept me updated through the allocation, build, and delivery of my Tacoma. I looked all over colorado for this specific one and this was by the far the best option for me. I was glad to have been able to give these gentleman my business and would recommend them to anyone.
Perfect experience!
by 08/13/2020on
We just got home with our used truck purchase. The stars just seemed to be aligned for us on this one. I have been looking for a special truck for my wife for a while, but trying to stay on a budget. That IS a tall order! After several promising leads that led us to disappointment, I got an alert that this truck just became available. We arrived at Mountain States Toyota a little over an hour after that alert, and were greeted by a most kind and pleasant salesman, Doan Vu. He advised that the truck was still being safety checked, as it has just been processed in as a trade. He was able to get us time to look over and test drive it, and we quickly decided this was exactly what we wanted. Doan was efficient in completing our purchase, and reassured us that Mountain States would complete the rest of the detailing and safety checks and have the truck ready for us no later than today. That was time well spent! The additional detailing was awesome—which is a testament to this dealership, after all, the sale was already completed. My wife is giddy with excitement, this truck is a bit aged, but sparkles like a new one. Thank you Doan, and thank you Mountain States Toyota.
Smooth and relaxing car purchase
by 08/13/2020on
Doan Vu of Mountain State Toyota was very pleasant to work with on our purchase and very informative. He gave us quite a lots of advise that we're very helpful in our purchase decisions. Wish all other car sales guys are as easy to work with like him. Kudos to Mountain States Toyota for keep great sales people like Doan Vu.
Randy
by 08/11/2020on
Give this man a raise, I was a very difficult/hesitant customer. He answered all of my questions, and ultimately let me make my own decisions about my next step. I love my car, I am so happy and couldn’t have done it without him!
Quick and Easy
by 07/27/2020on
I purchased a vehicle with Jimmy Gallegos. He listed to my needs, and helped me find the right truck. While it's never actually quick, he got me in and out of there in a reasonable time, and got me a good price for my trade in.
Another very happy customer
by 07/25/2020on
I highly recommend Randy Hendricks and mountain States Toyota to anybody looking for a new or used vehicle. My experience was Excellent And will continue doing business with Randy and mountain States Toyota in the future
Daniel Healy Mountain States Toyota
by 07/10/2020on
Dan was very knowledgeable about the different Tacoma trim levels and helped me decide the perfect truck for me. Due to COVID the dealership was low on Tacomas but he didn’t push anything I didn’t want and called me as soon as the right truck was available. I’d highly recommend Dan to friends and family.
Service provided by Jimmy G.
by 06/24/2020on
Jimmy was very helpful. He answered all of my questions and explained in detail everything. I really liked that and the fact that he was not pushy. He made my family and I feel very welcomed and comfortable.
My salesman made all the difference.
by 06/24/2020on
On a busy day, Nick took the time to let me test drive a number of cars. He stayed with me through financing. He answered all my questions because he has so much experience. After the purchase he didn’t forget about me. He was responsive and helpful. I will be getting another car in a couple years and I hope Nick will be there to help me out. The dealership was clean and they were conscientious at this time of pandemic. Go visit Mountain States Toyota and ask for Nick.
Working with Mtn States Toyota
by 06/20/2020on
Enjoyed the quick responsiveness of Jim G at Mtn States. He knew exactly what I was looking for and called me to keep me updated when new options came in. Very honest and easy to work with!
Competent and easy to work with
by 06/10/2020on
I had work done on my old '06 Prius and felt they did a thorough job and kept me informed along the way helping me make solid decisions based on the age and intended future sale of the car. I also bought my '20 Rav 4 Hybrid through them. That was slowed both by covid and some apparent miscommunication which was frustrating, but when the time came to pick it up they were again easy to work with and no-nonsense. The vehicle was in excellent condition and the staff were very open to questions and offered assistance every step of the way. I was in and out in just a couple hours.
Great Car Buying Experience During a Pandemic
by 05/13/2020on
Found a great car at Mountain States Toyota. Pricing was good, Jim Gallegos, the sales guy was knowledgeable, friendly and understanding. Felt like he understood my needs and went the extra mile to get the deal done. Easy to work with. Financing was a breeze and Paula worked with me to find the add on's that made sense.
Forever Toyota Owner
by 05/06/2020on
I recently purchased a 2020 RAV4 XLE & had a pleasant experience! From the moment of requesting a quote online (working with Julian Anaya), getting finance questions answered (Emily Caldwell) to making the purchase with sales associate Michael Ramstetter...each step was seamless. The team didn't venture off & try to get me into a vehicle i wasn't looking at. They listened to the needs and made it happen. No high pressure sales, great knowledge of vehicles, kind and efficient. SO happy with our families new purchase! Will continue to purchase and use for maintenance and all other vehicle needs!
Customer for life
by 04/29/2020on
Nick Fuentes and the team went above and beyond to answer all of my questions and to ensure that I had the right financing options for my vehicle. They were great and we’ll definitely be coming back!
Purchase
by 04/09/2020on
Our experience with Mountain States has always been a great experience. We have purchased 4 new vehicles from this dealer over the years and this was our second purchase with Jim Gallegos...very helpful and very professional.
Amazing job
by 04/09/2020on
Nick was super helpful and friendly from the moment I met him. He also was really patient with me as I figured out all my bank info. Mountain Toyota also helped me get the truck I was looking for
Dan Healy
by 04/02/2020on
Very Professional. Quick appointments, easy communication that is to the point. All questions were answered and my requests were completed quickly.
Excellent
by 04/01/2020on
Service was very good, prompt, not pushy. Representative was very knowledgeable about the vehicle and inventory on hand. Answered all questions. I am a repeat customer to this dealership.
Thanks Randy!
by 03/26/2020on
Randy Hendricks was a great help in getting me into a new Sequoia, very experienced and knowledgeable. I look forward to working with him, Paul and the dealership in the future!
Ease of Purchase
by 03/13/2020on
After my car broke down a couple of times, I went into Mountain States to only look at some options. After speaking to Peter and driving the Rave4 I purchase it! Peter made the process was super easy and Peter really listened to what I wanted in a car. Thanks Peter for helping me!
Great service
by 03/11/2020on
Nick Fuentes was the salesman that helped me out. Nick had great container service and helped me get into a vehicle that I liked. Very easy car buying experience and would highly recommend to anyone.