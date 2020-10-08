Ford escape
08/10/2020
Excellent service. Great team work. The go to Ford dealership.
Great service staff that went the extra mile
04/03/2018
The staff at Freeway Service went the extra mile for me, I had an electrical issue and they stuck with it and got it resolved and back in my hands. I really enjoyed getting updates on my vehicle by text message
Best experience to date
03/24/2017
My husband just leased a 2017 Ford Explorer sport . We did a lease buyout on his 2014 Explorer sport for our son. Freeway Ford made the entire process of a two car purchase go as smooth and perfect as you possibly could. Because this was a more difficult deal then your normal just out and out purchase they made every step of the way easy . Freeway ford made sure they did one full purchase explained every step of the way then moved onto the next car purchase and did the same. Thank you Freeway Ford
Switching dealers for service
01/12/2017
The service rep was friendly and professional. This was a recall service, but still handled very well. Will return here for regular service and stop going to the previous dealer.
SERVICE
12/30/2016
service was done, Brad Weisman was my service manager and he did a great job,
[non-permissible content removed]!
11/11/2016
I wish I could give them no stars. ***THEY ARE LYING [non-permissible content removed]!!*** I've bought quite a few cars & this was the worst experience I could've imagined. The car I wanted to buy was priced at $9,500. I specifically asked if there were any handlers fees or additional fees I needed to know about other than tax. I was told no. I also had a trade in that they told me they'd give me $2k for. I also put $2k cash down. So $4,000 down. We're at $5,500 + tax & remember they told me no additional fees. The finance manager wrote down a number & said "This is what you're financing." Ok great. I didn't find out that they ripped me off thousands until I got my first statement from the loan holder with a number close to $12,000. That's just my loan. If we add the $4k down, that means I'm paying $16,000 for a car that was priced at $9,500 AND they lied to my face about it. On too of being ripped off thousands, it gets worse. They did not send me the documents to get my license plates until Oct when I bought the car in May. I had to sit at the DMV twice & pay for two extensions. Also they were supposed to send a copy of my insurance to the loan holder they found me. They didn't & I was charged $2,100 for insurance through the credit union. Fortunately I was able to resolve that. FREEWAY FORD IS THE WORST BUYING EXPERIENCE POSSIBLE & I HOPE NO ONE HAS TO GO WHAT I WENT THOUGH.
Poor Internet Buying Experence
12/10/2015
Purchased a used 2015 Expedition thru their Internet sales, after having the car shipped to my home, I find the sales guy did a very poor job of describing the vehicle during a "Walk Around" It was missing some content he said it had, and had damage in the rear cargo area that he failed to mention, their first solution was to sell me at dealer cost the items to fix it, now they want to split the cost. trying to fix it after the sale by thing it is a money issue , when if fact it is a trust issue. I have declined all offers. If you purchase a vehicle from them thru their Internet Sales, make sure you fly in and take delivery, to insure the vehicle is exactly what they say it is. After shipping & Paperwork, the buyer has no leverage.
My kind of people
11/24/2015
I had no experience in true car shopping; I had always dealt with the same dealer in Texas. Shopping for cars in Denver metro is a lot different. However, these folks meet my needs and my expect ions. Thanks to Shawn and my homie from Houston!
2014 Ford F150
02/03/2015
After my 2005 Ford Ranger had been totaled I was on the hunt for a 2011+ Ford F150. I found a 2014 Crew Cab F150 at Barbees Freeway Ford. They're internet pricing was more then fair so I headed down to take a look. The truck was exactly what I wanted and was at a great price. Sales associate Cody was the first person to greet me. He was very helpful and went above and beyond for me. I needed the truck's monthly payments to be under a certain amount, as well as the interest rate to be below a certain number. He made both happen and after that I couldn't refuse the deal. If you're looking for a new Ford, go to Barbee's Freeway Ford and ask for Cody.
Great QuickLane Service
12/10/2014
I am new to Denver. I needed to get an oil change on my Lincoln. I called a Lincoln dealer, who told me it would take 3-4 days to get an appointment. I took my Lincoln into Freeway Ford and they took me right in, despite undergoing massive reconstruction. Took less than an hour, was right at price quoted. I now will take my Lincoln there for all service. Thank you Freeway Ford!
Excellent service experience
08/29/2014
I just purchased my 2013 Ford F150 a couple weeks ago from Freeway Ford and experienced a knocking noise in the driver's front wheel when I was backing up. I stopped by the service department and service was scheduled and completed promptly the next morning. I was very pleased with the prompt service I received. From the very beginning of the process in working with Sales, Michael, to the service rep, Max, the experience was excellent!
Ask for Cody
07/29/2014
My husband and I found Freeway Ford through a vehicle search via cars.com. We were inquiring on a 2014 Ford Explorer. We contacted this dealership and immediately spoke with the internet sales expert Cody. From our first conversation he offered pertinent information about the vehicle, but he was not pushy when we said we planned to call around to other dealers and did not want to make an appointment at that time. We found the same vehicle at other dealers and made the same inquiry phone call. The other dealers were very persistent on taking down all of our information. Since we were very specific on the vehicle we wanted, we did not want several people calling pressuring us to visit/buy from them. We ended up setting up an appointment with Cody for the same day. He was great to work with. We loved the vehicle and purchased it without hesitation. During the transaction the GM Mark stopped by to say hello, which we thought was nice. If you're looking for a great selection of vehicles at a nice price check them out and ask for Cody. Another nice touch is their digital advertising board having a nice quote about teachers. We appreciated this because we are both elementary school teachers.
So happy I went Here!
07/28/2014
I went to Freeway Ford after a bad experence at Phil Long Ford. At Freeway Ford I was lucky enough to be able to work with Shawn T. Shawn was a dear man and even stayed late, until well after 11 pm, in order to ensure that I got exactly the car that I wanted at exactly the price that I was willing to pay for it. As a committed bargain shopper, my husband and I, after working with Shawn, truly felt that we not only got the best deal but also the best service. Shawn went above and beyond to put us in the car we wanted and we were able to walk off the lot with my first EVER shiny new car. I love it and would definitely come and see Shawn again.
Impressed with Cody R.
07/07/2014
I had a funny situation where I could not finance a car during my home loan process, because acquiring new credit while doing a home loan can hold up my new home purchase. Cody R. went to bat for me gathering all the information we needed to get the loan processed without financing it until I close my home loan. On top of all these extra things that Cody did for me. Their price on their car was much lower than anyone else. I was looking originally at 2012 Infiniti G37x with 12,000 miles for $30,000 everywhere else. Freeway Ford did not fluff their price and was offering a 2013 G37x with 5000 miles for only $27,000. I didn't get as much for my trade but that was because they had a no BS policy. The other companies offered me a few hundred more on my trade but made up for it in the final price of the vehicle. Overall I loved my experience and love my car!
Highly Recommend Freeway Ford
04/22/2014
I have never had a bad experience at Freeway Ford. In fact, with 5 kids and a business, we have purchased 5 cars from them over the last few years and honestly cannot think of a reason to ever go elsewhere. Our salesman, Jordan, has always been friendly and extremely helpful! He has gone out of his way on numerous occasions to make sure that we are getting the right car at the right price. Ron in the finance department, is professional and on top of his game! Their service department is fast and courteous for the routine oil changes or little things here and there. I can't say enough good things about our friends at Freeway Ford!
Cam, Larkspur CO
01/15/2014
We purchased a new P/U from Cody R. this past weekend. I've purchased many vehciles in my life and this was one of the best buying experiences I've had. Excellent pricing, excellent service, knowledgeable, and very respectful of our time.
Great Price Good People
01/04/2014
I recently bought a car at Freeway Ford, and would say that I am happy with my purchase. First off, I was given a good deal on the car that I bought (which I verified through this website as well as TrueCar, and the USAA Car Buying Service). The salesman that sold me the car (Cody R.) was very respectful, and made sure that when I got the car that it had a full tank of gas and was clean and polished. Also, I asked if they would take the dealership sticker off, and they accommodated me. Overall, I was happy with the way I was treated at Freeway Ford and would recommend them.
GREAT EXPERIENCE
01/04/2014
Cody R. was our salesman and he was awesome. He is such a nice guy and was real patient with us. He made sure that we got into something we were happy with and that worked for our family. He made sure we got into something that was in our price range. He made us feel real comfortable with him. We also worked with Douglas L. in the finance department. He was wonderful. He got us into even a lower monthly payment, than we were originally quoted. If you are in need of either a new or used car, this is the place to go.
Yo-Yo Sales tactics- Do not buy here
10/23/2013
To my dismay, this dealership is practicing the common and illegal tactic of Yo-Yo Sales. Additionally, they are keeping portions of down-payments as rent on vehicles that they could not get approved through their Financing Division. Under The Colorado Consumer Protection Act 6-1-708: As evident through this clause, a car dealership is prohibited from these types of actions. I am disappointed because the terms of the loan deal discussed at the dealership have changed and is now resulting in a much higher rate since I brought the car home two weeks ago. Furthermore, after discussing this problem with Barbees Freeway Ford Financing Manager, Douglas L., I was informed that If I wished to return the car, I would be subject to the rental fee of $50.00 a day plus an additional $0.50 per mile in mileage charges. The total of the aforementioned would roughly amount to $650.00 for rental, plus $155.50 mileage = $805.50. These unscrupulous tactics are not attributes of a virtuous financing manager. L. has tried to bring me back to the dealership to sign a new, costlier deal. I find these actions reprehensible; and I assume not a representation of Fords dedication to customer service and mission. As a twenty year Veteran of the Armed Forces, and subsequently still part of the workforce serving those that out themselves on the line for their country on a daily basis I am astonished and disheartened by these illegal practices. Those involved in this Yo-Yo scheme should be ashamed of themselves; as they are ultimately taking advantage of government workers desperation during a government shutdown. Ford Financing ran my credit report, which during the initial deal obviously met their standards, as I was able to drive my vehicle of the lot that very day. Thus, the deal should have been finalized in terms of what amount of interest they could offer based on my credit rating, the down payment, and the length of the loan. I cannot understand why a process that should have honestly taken no longer than 15 minutes took over two weeks. As of yet, this process has still not as of yet (and I doubt will soon be) finalized. The loan was based on the preliminary offer of financing the dealership. Said dealership still acted in bad faith by knowingly quoting a rate that they knew would not be approved and are now refusing to reimburse my down-payment.
Great customer service!
05/09/2013
I have purchased 3 vehicles from Freeway. A great experience every time!
So far so good
05/03/2013
I was force to get a new car, when mine was totaled in an accident. When I arrived at the dealership, I had no intention of making a purchase that day. I met with Ron C., who was really nice, and not your typical pushy sales person. I was given an initial online quote, which he was able to knock it down. Well I ended up buying a new explorer in the same day. This was the BEST experience that my husband and I have ever had buying from a dealership. I will recommend Ron, to my friends and family! It has been a week since I made the purchase, and still loving my decision.