sales Rating

To my dismay, this dealership is practicing the common and illegal tactic of Yo-Yo Sales. Additionally, they are keeping portions of down-payments as rent on vehicles that they could not get approved through their Financing Division. Under The Colorado Consumer Protection Act 6-1-708: As evident through this clause, a car dealership is prohibited from these types of actions. I am disappointed because the terms of the loan deal discussed at the dealership have changed and is now resulting in a much higher rate since I brought the car home two weeks ago. Furthermore, after discussing this problem with Barbees Freeway Ford Financing Manager, Douglas L., I was informed that If I wished to return the car, I would be subject to the rental fee of $50.00 a day plus an additional $0.50 per mile in mileage charges. The total of the aforementioned would roughly amount to $650.00 for rental, plus $155.50 mileage = $805.50. These unscrupulous tactics are not attributes of a virtuous financing manager. L. has tried to bring me back to the dealership to sign a new, costlier deal. I find these actions reprehensible; and I assume not a representation of Fords dedication to customer service and mission. As a twenty year Veteran of the Armed Forces, and subsequently still part of the workforce serving those that out themselves on the line for their country on a daily basis I am astonished and disheartened by these illegal practices. Those involved in this Yo-Yo scheme should be ashamed of themselves; as they are ultimately taking advantage of government workers desperation during a government shutdown. Ford Financing ran my credit report, which during the initial deal obviously met their standards, as I was able to drive my vehicle of the lot that very day. Thus, the deal should have been finalized in terms of what amount of interest they could offer based on my credit rating, the down payment, and the length of the loan. I cannot understand why a process that should have honestly taken no longer than 15 minutes took over two weeks. As of yet, this process has still not as of yet (and I doubt will soon be) finalized. The loan was based on the preliminary offer of financing the dealership. Said dealership still acted in bad faith by knowingly quoting a rate that they knew would not be approved and are now refusing to reimburse my down-payment. Read more