sales Rating

Truly a great experience with Red Noland Infiniti of Colorado Springs. So I was not even in the market for a new car however after meeting with Colter who is the Marketing Manager for the Red Noland group on other business he shared with me the cadillac srx he just purchased with some great lease plans Red Noland had going on at the time. I had never driven an Infiniti before but Colter took me on a test drive of everything and even though again i was not in the market for a new vehicle John the sales manger, Keturah Wilbourn the sales consultant treated me so good I could not pass up becoming a member of the Red Noland family. I ended up getting a new Infiniti and couldn't be more please with the whole experience .Thanks again Read more