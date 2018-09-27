Most amazing dealership ever.
Michael Hoskins, new car sales, was and is amazing. David, Derek, Tom, and everyone else I am forgetting. I am humbled and honored to have purchased a car from them. I can't explain how profound my experience was. In all honesty, Phil Long Ford of Motor City, is the best dealership in Colorado Springs and boy did I go to plenty. I can never thank them enough. I will always be grateful for my experience and new car purchase. Thank You
Saturn Sky
This dealers finance & offices are the worst I have encountered in my 73 years...I purchased a car,sight unseen & had it shipped to me. After 2 weeks of not having the paperwork, I contacted the salesman...he checked...they “forgot” to send the paperwork. They really don’t care..l
Very unhappy
I love my new car, however there is a terrible smell coming from the vents, I did notice there were small bags of mouse poison in under the hood, electric driver side mirror did not work, steering column rattles over every bump, I brought these issues to the sales manager and he said he would make sure these items would get get fixed and would get back to he never did. I have not received copies of my contract nor my warranty paperwork That I have asked 3 times for. Still have the smell coming from the in cabin filter. Finally ordered the driver side mirror and fixed it myself. 2 weeks ago went back to Phil Long Lincoln amd was told the sales manager no longer works there and thats why I havent seen my paperwork or any follow up on my car. Was told then I would receive my paperwork in a couple days. 2 weeks and nothing. Actually on the market for a new car for my wife and now amd very hesitant on using Phil Long Lincoln again. Have been very patient and cant be anymore as I feel they got my downpayment and sold me a car and now they just dont care. Unhappy Customer Raymond Earp
Most professional business in the Springs
I purchased my 2018 f150 brand new from Phil Long Ford with no plan to ever bring it back for any services. I grew up in an era where you worked on your own vehicle because car mechanics let alone car dealerships were just there to rip you off. Fast forward a year later and I find myself stuck in a parking lot and my truck can’t shift out of park and I was completely locked out of the electronics in the center console. After accessing the service department at Phil long over the iPhone app I was sent to the service department where I was met by Zachery Biondi. The review system asks that employees information not be mentioned but it is imperative for me to explain the absolute professional that “Zak” was. Without a single question or second glance I had a hard slot scheduled appointment to get my truck fixed. The day my truck was to be turned in, once again, I was met with professionalism and service I had not experienced since moving to Colorado Springs. I do not overstate the importance of his demeanor. When my truck needed another day in the service bay to iron out all the issues Zak offered to come in on his day off to ensure the service schedule was met. Confused, why he would even consider that an option, I turned it down. He insisted he at least could contact me to keep me up to date on the service schedule. A promise, in which he then...kept? Again, my confusion comes from an era of distrust in the service department. Always out to upsell, convince you to buy the oil package, or haggle you into a service program Zak did exactly what I needed to do, fixed my truck, when he said he would, just as he said it would be done. As a side note, I forgot my blowup family pool in the back of the truck while it was in the service bay, one call is all it took to get the pool out. To my kid and dogs delight, as well as my own as I dodged the scorn of my wife. I apologize for using the full name of an employee but again, it it vital to recognize the importance of upholding a company’s name as well as his own personal character. Without a doubt get scheduled at Phil Long. Buy from Phil Long. And make sure your employees that so appropriately represent your business are rewarded and recognized for upholding such.
I raise my hat!
We are Canadian travelers and we had to stop cause we had a Check Engine lighted. We met someone (sorry buddy, don't recall your name) that take the time to understand our problem and then oriented us John Awrylo. He took care of everything! We were able to leave with our truck in less then 2 hours. WOW! Again, thanks John, Dave at parts and John, the tech that took care of our vehicle. You made our day! Really!! Andrée and John
Great Sales Experience
Oscar Martinez was great to work with. He was very knowledgeable, friendly and professional. He went out of his way to try and make a deal happen for me, even though i wasn't able to would car. I would most definitely go back to him when im looking to make a purchase.
Great sales experience
Austin Hambelton was great to work with. He was very knowledgeable, friendly and professional with zero pressure. I was looking for a specific model/color and he went out of his way to try to locate it for me. He came highly recommended even though I live in Kansas. I was able to locate a car in Kansas unexpectedly or I'm sure that Austin would have found exactly what I was looking for.
Great Experience
I purchased a 2017 Ford Escape SE. Everyone was very kind and quick to answer any questions I had. The staff worked together to make the process very smooth as a first time buyer, and to get me in and out with my new vehicle as quickly as possible!
Oil change
Great! Fast and very nice staff. Staff went out of their way to provide food and drinks.
New Lincoln
Sales Terry Albrecht was outstanding. Was and continues to be very helpful. Great vehicle so far.
Service Review
Service rep Julie was outstanding. The best at your dealership service department ever. Hope she stays around!
Great Car, Reasonable price
After having owned 2001 and 2005 Audi Allroad wagons in the past and driving a Turbo Porsche Cayenne since, I come to go back to the Audi Allroad Wagon. The body size is smaller that the original but it is very nimble and quick! Robert Strange, our sales person, was very helpful and knowledgeable with this purchase without being pushy. He came in on his day off to help us. Thank you Robert!
Recent Auto Maintenance
Although it took slightly longer than expected, I was very pleased with the service. The advisor periodically checked with me to keep me advised of the progress since part of the service included repair required by a recall notice and took longer than originally expected.
POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE
I was trying to get a SUV , well they needed to better foot work I was trading in mine they found me a 2017 Escape...Well 1 never go in on new years eve I left knowing nothing with no paperwork done no approval no payoff on mine but they let me drive home had it for a week never heard anything from no one on what they knew, the sales guy was to call never did to say the were having issues getting an approval....So not knowing anything so I had to call this was the worst experience ever I will never come back the lack of communication with employees there sucks and very very poor
Impressed
Impressed with Phil Long Ford of Motor City. Each and every member of the staff was friendly. From the start to the finish we felt no pressure to buy. It was unbelievable. They delivered everything we asked for and more. It was a pleasure working with Dustin Roberts the Sales Associate. He patiently listened to our questions, provided clear answers, and offered a detailed tour of the vehicle before taking us on a test drive. Working the numbers and filling out the paperwork with him was surprisingly easy. We enjoyed meeting, and speaking with Tom Griffin the Sales Manager and Mark Barton the General Manager. Dan Chumley the Finance Manager guided us through the final steps. He clearly broke down the details, presented our options, and made the process smooth. There were no surprise costs. Everything was much different in comparison to what we've experienced at other dealerships, while shopping for other makes and models of vehicles, in the past. At this dealership we were offered a high level of customer service inside a comfortable environment. We were nothing but impressed. It was our first visit to and purchase of a vehicle at Phil Long Ford of Motor City. Guarantee it won't be the last. Looking forward to working with them again.
1st new car service & recall notice
Received recall notice concerning power windows and needed service for approximately 5000 mile service. Service was prompt. Jordan was friendly and efficient and so was the shuttle service
Service experience
Everything was done in a timely manner. No surprises. I was updated with the status of my car services. Service was good.
service
As always, I received wonderful service. Matthew and co-worker brought my car home and I was so grateful.
Exceptional
Drew is a great individual. He dealt with a personal situation with genuine care and concern. His professional should be commended. I will utilize him for my future vehicle needs. He is a great asset to your organization.
Lies and Tricks
It was September of 2015 when we were referred to "John" at Phil Long Hyndai. We had very little money at the time and our credit score was in the 500's. We had recently arrived from Florida and the car that we made the trip in needed work. "John" said he could definitely help us out so we took our car back to Drive time to settle our lease. It was too expensive at the time. "John" picked us up at our home in a early two thousand Ford Taurus and drove us to Phil Long Hyndai. He said the car had been gone over and that Phil Long always fixed mechanicals before putting a used car on the lot. He arranged a loan with Credit acceptance. We were told by the sales manager after the fact that they had never run credit and said that he didn't understand how we got the loan with a credit report. We were stuck without an alternative, we were tricked into buying a car, grateful to get anything since we didn't have a car. We paid part of a 1000 dollar down payment and drove off in our new car. As we drove the car, we noticed a loud rumble in the front of the car that was accompanied by a heavy shimmy. We took the car back on the day we paid the remainder of the down payment and had it looked at by a mechanic and head of the mechanics. They both assured us that there was nothing wrong. We called a few weeks later and got the same king of answers from a sales manager. We had work done at a Goodyear dealer this past Saturday. He told us that a ball joint and tie rod needed to be replaced and that they have needed to be fixed for a long time. He said the rumble and shimmy in the front end was caused by those worn out parts. They also said that it caused very uneven ware on the tires and that we need to replace them. They lied to us, knowing how desperate we were. They lied about things that put our lives in danger. "John" lied to us to make a commission on a car that should never have been taken out on the highway. They lied when they said the care had never been in an accident. I recommend that buyers beware when it comes to purchasing a used care at a Phil Long dealership. We calling attorneys to see if there is anything that can be done. We're also reporting them to the finance company since we were told that they never ran a credit check but somehow arranged for credit with them.
Transmission issue
We didn't know what was wrong with the transmission on my mountaineer. Matt was so professional and helpful. He took the necessary information and accurately diagnosed the issue. He was able to get the part and fix the car in less than 6 hours. I would come back to Phil long Ford service just because he is there. What an asset he is to their team!
