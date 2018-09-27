sales Rating

It was September of 2015 when we were referred to "John" at Phil Long Hyndai. We had very little money at the time and our credit score was in the 500's. We had recently arrived from Florida and the car that we made the trip in needed work. "John" said he could definitely help us out so we took our car back to Drive time to settle our lease. It was too expensive at the time. "John" picked us up at our home in a early two thousand Ford Taurus and drove us to Phil Long Hyndai. He said the car had been gone over and that Phil Long always fixed mechanicals before putting a used car on the lot. He arranged a loan with Credit acceptance. We were told by the sales manager after the fact that they had never run credit and said that he didn't understand how we got the loan with a credit report. We were stuck without an alternative, we were tricked into buying a car, grateful to get anything since we didn't have a car. We paid part of a 1000 dollar down payment and drove off in our new car. As we drove the car, we noticed a loud rumble in the front of the car that was accompanied by a heavy shimmy. We took the car back on the day we paid the remainder of the down payment and had it looked at by a mechanic and head of the mechanics. They both assured us that there was nothing wrong. We called a few weeks later and got the same king of answers from a sales manager. We had work done at a Goodyear dealer this past Saturday. He told us that a ball joint and tie rod needed to be replaced and that they have needed to be fixed for a long time. He said the rumble and shimmy in the front end was caused by those worn out parts. They also said that it caused very uneven ware on the tires and that we need to replace them. They lied to us, knowing how desperate we were. They lied about things that put our lives in danger. "John" lied to us to make a commission on a car that should never have been taken out on the highway. They lied when they said the care had never been in an accident. I recommend that buyers beware when it comes to purchasing a used care at a Phil Long dealership. We calling attorneys to see if there is anything that can be done. We're also reporting them to the finance company since we were told that they never ran a credit check but somehow arranged for credit with them. Read more