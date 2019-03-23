sales Rating

The reason why Im writing this review now is to explain that it took 7 months to almost fix the car that I Purchased from Bob Penkhus August of 2018 after the hail storm in Colorado. I needed a car and I found a 2014 Ford SHO at reasonable price. The sales person Scott Hughes was telling me details about the car and I asked about maintenance of the vehicle being a 2014 with 40,000 miles. He said the vehicle was good to go. The next day driving the vehicle the car stopped in the middle of the highway, I got it towed and found out it was the battery that died so I had to buy a new one. I brought the receipt to the dealership and they told me that they can’t reimburse me for the battery. The next day I turned my car in for a full diagnostic because driving even 10 miles to get to my work place, I lost a quarter tank of gas when it was full. The reason I had the diagnostic because I was waiting for 3 months to get the trimmings on the car replaced. But none of the sale person or the managers helped me make an appointment to get it fixed. It took another manager from Bob penkus Mitsubishi, Bud Hall to help me. After the appointment was made for phil long to work on the car, they did a complimentary diagnostic check and found out my alignment is in terrible condition, several components and sensors in the engine are broken that are causing you many problems, so phil long took my for 2 and half weeks. It was 12,000 dollar job that only warranty can handle so much. Now I really don’t have money for my daily life. Phil long was upset that Bob Penkhus sold me a car with many problems. I complained to the managers at bob penhus and showed them receipts and diagnostics of the car. One manager wrote that any service that I need done on the car I get an internal discount rate, which the discount rate never happened for me for each service. The other manager that was second in charge under bob penkhus told me that you should have found and shopped for a better car. With that statement, I thought to myself how can you be sure if the next car is better if the whole company is lying about the maintenance of each used vehicle. The manager also said if we fixed the car to have it really running well, they would have raised the price for the car. I told the manager that if you did it that at least you are being honest about the care of cars and if someone had the car before me and didn’t notice the problems right away, it could have been a bigger problem or a lawsuit in their hands. Up until march I had to get my alignment, new tires, oil change, brake flush, decarbonization or fuel injection, new air filters, and throttle system cleaning. Each of those service I did not receive a discount that was written by the manager. I still have more things to do for the car and I have driven it less than 5,000 miles before the next oil change. Each service I had I emailed and tried to talk to the mangers about the services but I have been ignored and since I have showing up there frequently I have been ignored. In my work field I am a manager that with over 300 families a week so I know it gets busy but not to a point that you cant respond to an email 3 days later. I will taking my car services to another dealership because I have worn out my patience and they don’t want to help me. If they would have helped me the way I needed, they could have had many customers wanting to buy their cars, but I will tell families to avoid getting a car from there based on my story and actual documents that I have to tell the families I work with that this is real. Read more