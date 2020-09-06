In August of 2019, I took my VW R32 into Bob Penkhus for some simple maintenance to include a battery replacement. I was told the securing bolt on the battery tray had been stripped and the tray needed to be replaced. When I arrived home, I discovered the battery cover would no longer fit and was approximately three inches above its normal position. The hood would barely close. The battery cover actually is intended to hold some electrical connections in place. The service representative did not tell me about this situation, and I am sure he was hoping I would not notice.
This is an example of absolute incompetence. It is also an example of dishonesty because it was very obvious the cover no longer fit and I was not told about it. This makes me very suspicious and I now believe Penkhus is responsible for the damaged tray and not the previous mechanic as I was told.
When the service rep takes your car and it disappears into their closed shop, you have no idea what damage they are causing. Customer beware! There are people at Penkhus who are both incompetent and dishonest. I was going to take the car back and have them make it right, but I decided it was better to not let them touch my car again. I will never set foot in Penkhus again and despite their many good reviews, I strongly advise everybody to stay away from this shop.
My experience with this dealership has been nothing but a drawn-out nightmare. I purchased a VW from Bob Penkhus over one month ago, and after the vehicle being in their service department’s possession for over 22 days, it is still not fit for transportation. After its second stint in the shop, I drove it off the lot for what I hoped would be the last time. Three and a half days later, the check engine light was back on. I’ve attempted multiple times to reach out to both the service department and the sales team since the check engine light has came back on with no return calls and no solution.
In the 22 days that my car was in the shop for the original issues, I was never contacted by anyone in the service department. After several attempts at contacting them, and trying to learn what the diagnosis was, and what the plan was, I had to reach out to my salesperson. While he did his best to answer my questions, it seemed as if he was being told conflicting information because he never had a confident answer for any of my questions or concerns.
At this point I have zero confidence in the service department, given that each time they’ve had possession of the car, it leaves with a different issue. I have zero confidence in the sales department, given that they sold me a defective vehicle that was not safe for road travel, and not fit for daily use. Finally, I have zero confidence in the management team, who I was told would be reaching out to me on three separate occasions, and never did.
I dropped my car off at Bob Penkus VW on 8 Apr for multiple issues. I had asked the service advisor if there were any discounts I could get since I was looking at almost $600, the response? “Look online.” One major issue I brought it in for was a grinding in the front end (like front axle) that I had brought it in for a previous 2 times and they replaced different parts but the noise was still there. So, I was charged $135 for a noise I’ve brought in repeatedly and they said it may be “roof supports” although the noise is in the lower front-end.
I was charged $89 for a front-end alignment as my car pulled to the right. AFTER they “aligned” it they stated they can’t adjust the “toe” because that would take another $200+ and the car STILL pulls to the right and their response was “it’s straighter.” So, either they didn’t know enough about a VW they work on to say they can only partially adjust it or they deceptively did the minimum and charged me the maximum. On the alignment I had requested prior to the work that I get the measurements before and after so I could take it back to Big O where they supposedly aligned it (tracked straight before, not after their “alignment”) but VW gave me some illegible copies that you can’t read the measurements on, so I don’t have the measurements and I’m out $89 and it still tracks the same.
Their ”WorldClass Inspection” noted my tires were at 10/32’s, but the tires are brand new, so either they are lazy or don’t know how to measure.
I called Fri afternoon to see the status of my car and left a message, but received a call back about 5:15 (too late to go get my car) stating it was done. When I picked up the car on 15 Apr, the rear brakes made a serious grinding noise when going forward and backwards. I pulled it back into the bay and was told I should “replace the rear rotors” which wasn’t even mentioned in their “WorlClass Inspection.”
I will always go back and will recommend Bob Penkhus to anyone. I dealt with Mike Hepperle in Sales who was extremely patient and kind with me. He invested a few hours informing me about my choices of cars even though there was no guarantee I would end up purchasing a car from him. After the purchase he showed me the important points of my new car, set it up for me and always with a positive, nice and friendly attitude. Thank you Mike!
I use Bob Penkhus Service Department at Motor City for my Volkswagen EOS and have since I purchased the car. They are a little pricey but they always do what they say they will in the timeframe they specify and so far the work has always been done correctly and quickly ... only delays are when parts need to be ordered. I will go back and would recommend them to others!
Work with Corinna Couchman! My husband and I are savvy shoppers and after shopping several dealerships and performing our research as to what we were willing to pay for the vehicle, it all started with a phone call to Corinna. We told her exactly where the price had to be for us to buy from them and not another dealer. Corinna worked hard for us and got it done! We flew in from out of state and she even picked us up at the airport, drove us to the dealership where we did our paperwork and then we drove the vehicle home. Corinna even had water bottles and snacks in the vehicle as a surprise for us since we had a 5 hour drive! I highly recommend Corinna to anyone looking for a vehicle! Finding a salesperson that is willing to work this hard to earn your business is a rare find. I also want to note that Rob Penkhus did a great job on this deal too. He helped to make it happen! Thanks Corinna!
Scott did a good job finding the car I wanted and getting it sold fast once I made a decision. There was some of the normal game play with any car sale of making me put some money down to hold it whether there was actually others that interested or not. The finance guy really tried to sell me the extra warranty until he realized I bought the TDI and not the gas turbo and then he backed off a little. It has been a year now and Scott still gave me the first free oil change as he said he would in the beginning when I thought I would be driving more and needing them more often,
Overall, I was satisfied with the buying process at Bob Penkhus in Motor City. I would go back if they had a vehicle I wanted again.
My wife and I just bought our second car in 8 years from Bob Penkhus. Our salesperson, Ernesto, was the best we've ever experienced -- at any dealership. When we buy, we still look around at other places but just end up back with Penkhus because we feel so comfortable with them. They are knowledgeable, so friendly and have awesome cars at fair prices. We have serviced 3 cars in their Service department as well and have been very pleased. Thank you, Penkhus, for continuing to win our trust and for making the whole experience enjoyable!
Godbless,
Rev. Todd Spencer
My wife and I just bought two new Volkswagen Jettas and received terrific service. We both had are vehicle windows tinted today and the sales employees ( Joseph and Paul ) both meet us at the window tinting business with a loaner car. They were professional and on time for the appointment. I would recommend Bob Penkhus to family and friends.
We purchased a 2012 Touareg Hybrid for $49K online from Savanag Gray, sales rep. The vehicle was represented to have just 1700 miles and "as good as new", and they offered to pay shipping, so it was a slam dunk.
Problem #1: Their documentation represented 892 miles, the website indicated 1700 miles, but the vehicle arrived with 2992 miles! I believe this is actually a violation of Colorado law.
Problem #2: They literally damaged our vehicle prior to shipment. Upon purchase, they agreed to remove the Bob Penkhus placard from the rear hatch prior to shipment. Apparently, some barbarian used what could I could only guess to be a razor blade or an ice pick to perform this simple procedure and literally gauged the paint down into the primer in numerous (maybe 10-12) deep scratches on the hatch.
Problem #3: There were other, non-reported issues with the vehicle. We had to remove a small dent from the rear fender ($200) and we still have a large scratch, well into the primer, on the driver's side mirror.
Problem #4: The housing on the driver's side c-pillar was slightly damaged. The clips from behind the housing were broken off. Our local VW dealership stated that this likely occurred when the dealership removed some electronic component wire that had been threaded behind the housing. Warranty will cover the repair, but this will cost us about 2-3 hours of sitting in our local dealership while they fix it.
Problem #5: We had to badger them for the next 6 weeks to get reimbursed for the shipping, which cost me $1100. It wasn't until we finally submitted a review online and e-mailed Andrew Cohen, the General Manager, that we received our reimbursement check.
FOR THE RECORD: problems 1-3 were acknowledged and signed off by Savanah G. upon pick up by our contracted truck driver.
We gave Andrew C., GM, until the close of business yesterday to propose an acceptable resolution regarding the hatch. They have finally agreed to reimburse us for the cost of repairing the hatch, even though, according to Andrew, their own body shop does not advise the repair since the paint may not match exactly and may flake off. We have also been advised by other, local body shops that due to the nature of the repair (the hatch must be stripped of all components and window), the hatch may never be the same. It could be vulnerable to wind noise and rattles from components that were not secured back to factory specifications.
In summary, we did not purchase a damaged vehicle, nor did we intend on spending $49K for a repaired vehicle. We spent $49K on a vehicle with 1700 miles and was in "as good as new" condition. To date, we have not received that vehicle. Overall, I would say that they lack attention to detail, and should not be trusted in managing transactions for more expensive vehicles.
We hope that you have a better experience than we did!
Nov 22, 2009 -
This dealer was by far the worst dealership in Motor City. My buddy and I went to go look at cars because he wanted to trade in his. During the process, not only was the salesman hardly any help, he was incredibly un-knowledgeable. After everything was said and done, my buddy decided to still get the car because this was the one he wanted. I was talking to him about some of the cars we were looking at, and this is where he decided to start bad mouthing the other dealers. This is where it went from bad to worse. After agreeing to terms, they went back and got everything financed. When the salesman came out, the per month payment had changed. When we asked about why it went up WITHOUT consulting with my buddy about it, he went back to ask his manager. Keep in mind his manager is like MAYBE 20 feet behind us. So he went back and asked and loudly the manager said, "Are they seriously complaining about $4?!". I just kind of looked at him and said, "Umm we can hear you". So he came back and said that taxes had made it increase. Pure BS since taxes are figured in the payment estimation but whatever. So we continued. The guy pulled my buddy aside and told him he needed to sign some things. He signed a couple of the normal ones but then he got to one in particular. The salesman told my buddy, "This is so you don't sue us if you wreck the vehicle or anything". My buddy who was so happy to finally get a car didnt read it, (his fault), and initialed. After we left we came to find out the salesman sold him a Life and Disability Insurance premium. Are you serious? I mean I know some salesman are shady but this was by far the WORST experience I have ever had. We are filing a complaint with the Dept of Revenue and with Peterson AFB so they can be blacklisted.
MILITARY MEMBERS STAY AWAY!
