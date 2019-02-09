Sean, who is the service person responsible for the service of the Audi A4 was both professional and skilled... the outcome of the service is outstanding... will continue to have Audi service meet my needs and will purchase future Audi's at the same location!
Michael Busak
The entire service experience was Outstanding! From check-in to completion, our service consultant, Brian Dorcey, provided professional assistance in a very caring manner. Will definitely return to Colorado Dprings Audi for all future service appointments! Thank you for making our service appointment a great experience!
Brian, in the service dept. was fantastic! This was the first time I'd taken my 2001 Audi A6 Quattro to Phil Long Audi for service. I bought my Audi used about 1 1/2 years ago and just wanted it checked over, tuned up and a couple of items repaired. The appointment was made in a timely manner, as was the service. My car had a slight hesitation when starting from a standstill which caused stall problems when starting on a hill. They determined the problem was was a dirty air filter which they changed and it now it runs great! Highly recommend, don't go anywhere else ... I'll ask for Brian the next time I need service!
I recently leased a new 2018 Audi Q5 at Audi Colorado Springs. My experience couldn’t have been better! Sales Assoc. Keith Coursey was fantastic to deal with. This is my second vehicle acquisition with Keith and he always makes the process enjoyable, efficient, and smooth running. Plus, this dealership has recently been remodeled as an Audi Sport dealership and the atmosphere is modern, upscale, and inviting. Great experience and selection of vehicles, I highly recommend these folks if you’re looking for a cool new or pre-owned Audi!
A dealership that is dedicated to creating a relationship with the customer that lasts for a lifetime. They make sure you get the vehicle you want and the deal you need. Chris Holt was a great salesman to have. He was not pushy and listened to what we wanted and went the distance to make sure we bought the vehicle that met our needs and wants at an affordable price.
I was notified by letter of a safety recall 19N4 - Electric Coolant Pump for Audi Q5 2017 with a 2.0 L TFSI gasoline engine. My Audi dealership disconnected the power to the electric pump for free, washed my car and performed a multi point inspection. Justin, the service consultant provided excellent customer service.
I have always had a pleasant experience whenever I have needed work done on my Q5. This time was no exception. Sean was my service advisor, who made sure I was in the loop and I had what I needed. Very professional and personable. There was however a minor hiccup after my initial services were completed. Sean made sure I was taken care of, got me a loaner on short notice, and everything was taken care of! Thank you!
Robert in service is the best! I hadn't make a reservation for a loaner, with the recent hail storms in the area no rental cars were available. He pulled a rabbit out of the hat and got me a Q5 that wasn't in their loaner fleet.
Worked around my crazy schedule and provided excellent customer service.
I purchased a new 2018 Audi A6 in January from Phil Long Audi in Colorado Springs, and my experience has been nothing short of excellent, so far! I recently had the car in for a periodic maintenance visit, and the service tech who helped me (Sean) was professional, courteous, and most helpful. Great job!!
Keith was a pleasure to work with. My husband spent much time researching the purchase of a Q5. Keith at Phil Long Audi made the experience one that we will repeat..and one that we would recommend to friends.
I highly recommend this dealership. Friendly, knowledgeable, and easy people to work with. No high pressure, just exceptional help that goes above and beyond. Best buying experience we've ever had from a dealership.
