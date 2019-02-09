Audi Colorado Springs

550 Automotive Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Audi Colorado Springs

4.9
Overall Rating
(14)
Recommend: Yes (14) No (0)
sales Rating

Rs3

by gabesan on 09/02/2019

Wonderful experience team worked hard to get me into the car I wanted. Worked effortlessly for weeks to finally come to an agreement on terms.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
48 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great service

by Danrn$$ on 01/20/2020

We were greeted as we arrived. Quick check in. Very friendly staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent and quick service!

by RoyFulc on 12/26/2019

I had a 30k maintenance scheduled, and the service was done accurately and quickly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Michael Busak - Audi A4 service

by feedback on 12/09/2019

Sean, who is the service person responsible for the service of the Audi A4 was both professional and skilled... the outcome of the service is outstanding... will continue to have Audi service meet my needs and will purchase future Audi's at the same location! Michael Busak

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Audi Colorado Springs

by Paulabre on 11/23/2019

excellent and efficient service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by 2016AudiS3 on 11/15/2019

Justin Brant is a terrific service advisor. Answers to questions are always clear and the videos of service performed help provide peace of mind.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding Service Experience!

by NewCustomer on 07/30/2019

The entire service experience was Outstanding! From check-in to completion, our service consultant, Brian Dorcey, provided professional assistance in a very caring manner. Will definitely return to Colorado Dprings Audi for all future service appointments! Thank you for making our service appointment a great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding Service!!!

by WesWilson on 06/28/2019

Brian, in the service dept. was fantastic! This was the first time I'd taken my 2001 Audi A6 Quattro to Phil Long Audi for service. I bought my Audi used about 1 1/2 years ago and just wanted it checked over, tuned up and a couple of items repaired. The appointment was made in a timely manner, as was the service. My car had a slight hesitation when starting from a standstill which caused stall problems when starting on a hill. They determined the problem was was a dirty air filter which they changed and it now it runs great! Highly recommend, don't go anywhere else ... I'll ask for Brian the next time I need service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Audi Repair Team

by Jack's Ride on 03/29/2019

Conscientious with Joe and Justin proving expert oversight and repair services. Kept in contact, timely, cared efficiency suggestions and cost savings options.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Audi Dealership - Colorado Springs

by BrettQ5 on 01/29/2019

I recently leased a new 2018 Audi Q5 at Audi Colorado Springs. My experience couldn’t have been better! Sales Assoc. Keith Coursey was fantastic to deal with. This is my second vehicle acquisition with Keith and he always makes the process enjoyable, efficient, and smooth running. Plus, this dealership has recently been remodeled as an Audi Sport dealership and the atmosphere is modern, upscale, and inviting. Great experience and selection of vehicles, I highly recommend these folks if you’re looking for a cool new or pre-owned Audi!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great dealership

by dieselmech on 01/14/2019

A dealership that is dedicated to creating a relationship with the customer that lasts for a lifetime. They make sure you get the vehicle you want and the deal you need. Chris Holt was a great salesman to have. He was not pushy and listened to what we wanted and went the distance to make sure we bought the vehicle that met our needs and wants at an affordable price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Safety Recall

by gerijoy01 on 10/04/2018

I was notified by letter of a safety recall 19N4 - Electric Coolant Pump for Audi Q5 2017 with a 2.0 L TFSI gasoline engine. My Audi dealership disconnected the power to the electric pump for free, washed my car and performed a multi point inspection. Justin, the service consultant provided excellent customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service

by Jennifer S on 09/27/2018

I have always had a pleasant experience whenever I have needed work done on my Q5. This time was no exception. Sean was my service advisor, who made sure I was in the loop and I had what I needed. Very professional and personable. There was however a minor hiccup after my initial services were completed. Sean made sure I was taken care of, got me a loaner on short notice, and everything was taken care of! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Phil Long Audi

by Jujubee on 09/22/2018

Good, but did feel as this was my third purchase at this dealer they could have offered a better price on car. Incentives came from finance company.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

5 Star Service!!

by Stan Sievers on 08/30/2018

Robert in service is the best! I hadn't make a reservation for a loaner, with the recent hail storms in the area no rental cars were available. He pulled a rabbit out of the hat and got me a Q5 that wasn't in their loaner fleet. Worked around my crazy schedule and provided excellent customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Outstanding service department!

by royfulcher on 08/30/2018

I purchased a new 2018 Audi A6 in January from Phil Long Audi in Colorado Springs, and my experience has been nothing short of excellent, so far! I recently had the car in for a periodic maintenance visit, and the service tech who helped me (Sean) was professional, courteous, and most helpful. Great job!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

85k mike Svc

by John Hilton on 07/17/2018

Sean was a great service advisor

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Leben Q5

by terrileben on 02/05/2018

Keith was a pleasure to work with. My husband spent much time researching the purchase of a Q5. Keith at Phil Long Audi made the experience one that we will repeat..and one that we would recommend to friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent experience throughout buying process.

by Daisyjack on 02/21/2017

I highly recommend this dealership. Friendly, knowledgeable, and easy people to work with. No high pressure, just exceptional help that goes above and beyond. Best buying experience we've ever had from a dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by drew_doc1 on 01/27/2017

Justin does a great job! Every time I go in there, he gives me his undivided attention and goes above and beyond to make sure my car needs are taken care of in an efficient manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Outstanding Customer Service

by catch123 on 01/04/2017

Scott Dick was awesome. He provided me with all the answers I asked him without over promising anything...not seen in many sales personnel. Great member to be on your staff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
