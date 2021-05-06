The Faricy Boys
Customer Reviews of The Faricy Boys
Still reeling from an Awesome Experience!
by 06/05/2021on
Like most, I loathe going to dealerships. I'd heard Faricy Boys was different, so I gave them a try. It started with Nicki, in internet-sales. Right off, things were wonderfully different. Her quotes were in line with my research. Her and her manager even worked out a super-fair price on my trade-in! All without haggling or games. Simple, straight-forward... like any purchase should be! After finalizing numbers, I arrived to meet Sean. He introduced me to my Cherokee, answered many questions, and helped resolve my lingering apprehensions. It was still seeming too good to be true. Then in comes Kelly of F&I. And this sealed the deal between me and Faricy Boys... probably forever. Her process was also simple, up-front...with a strong hint of transparency. No back 'n forth haggling, convincing, or mind-games. Call me crazy, but... I like this! :) Overall, I'm still blown away. Why aren't other dealers run like Faricy Boys?! They made a believer out of this pessimist -- no easy chore. And I'll work with Nicki, Sean, and Kelly anytime. Do the same if you have the chance. :)
Lies about prices
by 09/16/2016on
Lies lies is all I got. I was given a price written down they will not stand by that price now.I was told that they should have never had the car priced at that price.Not my fault your incompetent people published it on the market for $1,000 less than what you wanted for it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buying experience
by 07/27/2016on
I had a very good experience working with Chad. He was very considerate and knowledgeable about the Jeep Renegade. Buying a vehicle here was not stressful like most dealers.
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
by 07/02/2016on
I was having a frustrating experience buying a car with Phil Long Ford. It just wasn't going the way I wanted and my husband kept saying "Go to Faricy, Go to Faricy" because he had an EXCELLENT experience buying a new Jeep last year working with Tom Dominguez. I was worried that I couldn't afford a Jeep with the trim package I wanted, especially after the way Phil Long was raking me over the coals and making me feel inadequate. I gave in and went to Faricy and worked with Jim Carroll. It was the BEST experience I could have hoped for and have ever had. I can't describe how low pressure the entire process was and how helpful Jim was and even the experience with Kelly in the finance office was. Great doesn't come close to describing how much I actually enjoyed buying my new Cherokee. I got a brand new Cherokee Latitude which had the "bells and whistles" I wanted and a V6 engine with 4wd at exactly the payment I wanted. I got a lot more car than I thought possible because the folks at Faricy shoot it straight. They don't try to jerk you around and they are up front and honest. They don't put you behind the wheel of anything outside of your price range, they listen and then present you with realistic options. I've never had an experience buying a car that went so smoothly and everything just fell into place so naturally. It was the right deal, the best purchase for me, and an experience that made me smile and laugh instead of cry in frustration. If you're not already a Jeep believer, go see the good people at Faricy. If Jeep doesn't speak for itself, these guys are incredible and represent the very best any brand can hope for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Jeep
by 06/25/2016on
I was looking for a new suv and had lots of questions.....Garrison Davis was knowledgeable and patient..not pushy I love my new Grand Cherokee! Thanks Garrison!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Faricy Boys, Superior Service Advisor Dave Blodis
by 04/18/2016on
I recently purchased a Truck from Faricy Boys and had some "we owe" work that needed to be completed. Dave Blondis was the Service Advisor I worked with during this process. Dave was outstanding during the whole event. He kept me informed daily and during every stage of the repair. He made sure all of my questions were answered....A True Professional!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience with Dave Smith at the Faricy Boys
by 04/18/2016on
I worked with Dave Smith on my recent truck purchase. He was very helpful and professional. If you are looking for a new or used vehicle I highly recommend Dave Smith and the Faricy Boys for your next vehicle purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience with Faricy Boys!
by 03/25/2016on
After contacting Faricy Boys through the internet, they were willing to work with me and they set out to find me a Rubicon that fit my needs and my budget. They exceeded my expectations. Through negotiating, we were able to come up with deal that was perfect for what I had in mind. I had an appointment with the dealership to finalize the transaction which took less than an hour to finalize all of the paperwork to purchase the Rubicon. The Rubicon wasn't ready at the time when we finalized the paperwork due to the fact that I had additional options put on the jeep but it was ready when the dealership promised it to be. When I picked the jeep up it had a full tank of fuel, was detailed and the salesperson went over all the features of the Rubicon. I am very satisfied with my dealings with Faricy Boys.
A real pleasure to deal with!
by 02/17/2016on
I went to Faricy boys after dealing with a few other local dealerships, They are by far the most helpful and full of nice honest people. Tom Dominguez was a pleasure to deal with. The only issue i had with The Faricy Boys was the level of repair work dont on the jeep i purchased. The repairs were sloppy and halfassed. But they worked with me on the jeep and we came to an agreement. Im an ASE Master mechanic and will keep all my future business with Faricy Boys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They put up with me for 1.5 months
by 12/28/2015on
This is a dealership that stands out above any dealership I have been to. Tim Barron was patient and simply answered the questions I asked over a period of 1.5 months. They allowed me to test drive the vehicles I wanted and even brought one in from 3 hours away. They allowed me to look over the final paper work days before even agreeing to buy a vehicle. They helped me to feel comfortable with what I purchased and I left the dealership knowing I had the best deal; no regrets.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Complete Satisfactory
by 11/24/2015on
I was actually treated rather rudely in Motor City and decided to head back to the dealership where I bought my old Chrysler Sebring. Tom Dominguez helped me get out of a bad deal and got me into a vehicle I'm actually proud to make payments on. Faricy Boys Dealership is pretty top notch and I know I made the right choice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
no preassure car sales
by 11/07/2015on
I was in a bind and had to buy a car quick and was limited on what i could spend. Jim did an excellent job helping me to find the right car at the right price; no tricks, no gimmicks. The nice young lady in financing, whose name I can't remember, did an extraordinary job finding the best rate for the loan. I am glad I bought my car at the Faricy Boys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Jeep Customer
by 08/24/2015on
We all know Jeeps sell themselves. However, Robert at the Faricy Boys made it a great family experience instead of the regular treatment. I was in the market to buy a new Wrangler for my daughter, and had I almost given up due to the lack of enthusiasm at other dealers/Faricy's competition. For example, at one dealer I had made an appointment to test drive a Jeep, but when My family and I arrived we learned that a manager had driven it home. At Faricy, I not only negotiated a great price, but my daughter was treated with great respect by Robert. He talked to her about what she liked in a vehicle as much or more than he talked to me. The Faricy Boy's staff/Robert treated us like our business was appreciated. P.S. that is the second Jeep I've bought from Faricy since moving to Colorado eight years ago.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!!
by 08/23/2015on
Over all experience was easy and stress free. There was no pressure from salesman and or finance person to commit to options I didn't want or need.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Reliable, competent, BEST customer service experience
by 08/22/2015on
Extremely competent team with VERY strong sense of customer service and professionalism. My sales guy, Roger Linville, literally exceeded every expectation I had on any car dealerships especially with the used car dealers. He was 1) responsive whenever I called/left messages (quite a few in my case), 2) responsible for what he promises (car reviews and delivery), and 3) supportive in any aspect of me getting there/demo/purchase/delivery/settle. I was living in Chicago when I bought the car - flew in to buy the car at Faricy Boys, then left the car there because I was moving to Seattle. So, it was way more works than I expected, but his constant help allowed me to overcome every obstacles, and I am so moved that I couldn't help writing this review. One of the most impressive help was that he called me immediately and shipped over the 2nd key when he found it buried in some random demo car - 4 months after the purchase of my BMW. Since I bought the car in a condition missing the 2nd key, the unexpected delivery of the 2nd key was really eye opening to me. I mean, WHO DOES THAT? Especially an used car dealership who generally has NO incentive to ship over my 2nd key 4 months after the sale. However, that didn't stop my sales guy, Roger, to pursue excellence. Short term incentive is not something what Faricy Boys strive for. Customer service is in their spirit. I recommend anyone living in any other states to fly in and deal with Faricy Boys for used cars. As long as the car condition/pricing justifies it, their customer service is well worth the flight expense.
Fast, easy, and efficient
by 08/06/2015on
Went in with my husband to buy a Jeep Patriot and it took less than an hour and we were out the door with our new Jeep! No hassle sale!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Visit Faricy Boys First!
by 07/23/2015on
I recently bought a 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk from the Faricy Boys and I couldn't be happier with my experience. This was my first brand new car, and in the past I've only dealt with small auto brokers, because my experience with "big" dealerships was always frustrating and usually involved aggressive salesmanship. This was not the case with Faricy. I contacted them with a few questions via their website and quickly got a response from Kerri Hill in their internet sales department. She was very helpful in answering my questions, and made it clear up front that they don't practice aggressive sales techniques. I was able to have all of my questions answered and got to test drive the exact car I ended up buying without feeling pushed into the sale. I had done a ton of research before my first test drive, but even so one of the things that really sold me on my new Trail Rated Jeep was Joe taking us over their specially made 4X4 track. The pictures online don't do it justice; if you're considering buying a Trail Rated Jeep just let them take you on the track and you'll be sold too! Big thanks to Kerri Hill and Joe McNulty in Sales and Kelly Schultz in the business office for their help and friendly service, they made me feel comfortable and answered all of my questions throughout the process. I couldn't be happier with my buying experience or my new Jeep!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 06/30/2015on
Professional Staff and top notch experience Had the car ready, clean and ready to go
The very best
by 06/24/2015on
Very good deal. I first viewed the vehicle I ended up purchasing on the internet. The website was very easy to navigate. I called into the dealership and was directed to Tom Dominguez. He told me to come on by and see the vehicle in person. My wife and I arrived and Tom had the keys with him and meet me before I could even get inside. He got a copy of my license and we were test driving in under 3 minutes. After returning Tom approached us ready to listen unlike every car salesman I have ever dealt with. Didn't get the whole I know what you want better than you do. The entire process took less than one hour, from test drive to leaving with our new vehicle. You want quality along with zero hassle go see Tom Dominguez at the Faricy Boys.
Happy customers
by 06/24/2015on
It was a smooth experience. Roger was knowledgeable and friendly. We were snooping around the lot at 7:30 Saturday morning, never imagined I'd be driving a new Jeep home at 4:00 pm. Would buy there again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New and Used
by 06/22/2015on
We have bought our Jeeps at Faricy Boys, both new and used. Both times were a good experience there. Next vehicle we will be buying at Faricy Boys.