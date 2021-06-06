Skip to main content
Red Noland INFINITI

565 Automotive Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Red Noland INFINITI

3.0
Overall Rating
3 out of 5 stars(6)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
6 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experiance

by Mark Doe on 06/06/2021

Brandon Davis was awesome. He helped us out and made the whole experience painless. I will recommend him to everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

CPO??

by KBruning on 05/08/2020

Dealership advertised CPO Infiniti. Checked Infiniti CPO website and none of the vehicles at this dealership are on that Infiniti CPO website. To me it’s false advertising.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always great service

by CherEX35 on 06/13/2017

Everyone is always very friendly and helpful. I go to Red Noland knowing any problem my car may have will be fixed in a professional, and friendly manor. They go out of their way to make sure I am satisfied and need have no worries about the dependability of my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealer Group!!

by hill2920 on 06/03/2015

Truly a great experience with Red Noland Infiniti of Colorado Springs. So I was not even in the market for a new car however after meeting with Colter who is the Marketing Manager for the Red Noland group on other business he shared with me the cadillac srx he just purchased with some great lease plans Red Noland had going on at the time. I had never driven an Infiniti before but Colter took me on a test drive of everything and even though again i was not in the market for a new vehicle John the sales manger, Keturah Wilbourn the sales consultant treated me so good I could not pass up becoming a member of the Red Noland family. I ended up getting a new Infiniti and couldn't be more please with the whole experience .Thanks again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best customer service

by Pinkrims on 11/02/2014

When looking for my new car I went to every dealership to test drive every car that meets my needs. This infiniti dealer surpassed customer service than any other dealership. You treat you like a celebrity and the luxury cars make you feel like one too. Its a great value for all the extra features you get for the car. For example free personal assistant for 4 years and a loaner vehicle for service. I highly recommend working with Red Noland Infiniti.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1.8 out of 5 starssales Rating

Watch the Staff

by arlobigwater on 04/12/2008

Colorado Springs seems to operating on all the old dealer tricks, and this dealership is a prime example. Leaving you sitting, trying to create artificial tension, absolutely weird sales staff behavior, insane pricing on the new vehicle, insane offers for the trade. Limited inventory. If you are willing to put up with the nonsense, good for you. I suggest driving to Denver where the sales staff is more sophisticated.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
3 cars in stock
0 new0 used3 certified pre-owned
INFINITI Q50
INFINITI Q50
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
INFINITI QX60
INFINITI QX60
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
INFINITI QX80
INFINITI QX80
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

