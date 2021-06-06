Red Noland INFINITI
Customer Reviews of Red Noland INFINITI
Great experiance
by 06/06/2021on
Brandon Davis was awesome. He helped us out and made the whole experience painless. I will recommend him to everyone.
Great experiance
by 06/06/2021on
Brandon Davis was awesome. He helped us out and made the whole experience painless. I will recommend him to everyone.
CPO??
by 05/08/2020on
Dealership advertised CPO Infiniti. Checked Infiniti CPO website and none of the vehicles at this dealership are on that Infiniti CPO website. To me it’s false advertising.
Always great service
by 06/13/2017on
Everyone is always very friendly and helpful. I go to Red Noland knowing any problem my car may have will be fixed in a professional, and friendly manor. They go out of their way to make sure I am satisfied and need have no worries about the dependability of my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealer Group!!
by 06/03/2015on
Truly a great experience with Red Noland Infiniti of Colorado Springs. So I was not even in the market for a new car however after meeting with Colter who is the Marketing Manager for the Red Noland group on other business he shared with me the cadillac srx he just purchased with some great lease plans Red Noland had going on at the time. I had never driven an Infiniti before but Colter took me on a test drive of everything and even though again i was not in the market for a new vehicle John the sales manger, Keturah Wilbourn the sales consultant treated me so good I could not pass up becoming a member of the Red Noland family. I ended up getting a new Infiniti and couldn't be more please with the whole experience .Thanks again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best customer service
by 11/02/2014on
When looking for my new car I went to every dealership to test drive every car that meets my needs. This infiniti dealer surpassed customer service than any other dealership. You treat you like a celebrity and the luxury cars make you feel like one too. Its a great value for all the extra features you get for the car. For example free personal assistant for 4 years and a loaner vehicle for service. I highly recommend working with Red Noland Infiniti.
Watch the Staff
by 04/12/2008on
Colorado Springs seems to operating on all the old dealer tricks, and this dealership is a prime example. Leaving you sitting, trying to create artificial tension, absolutely weird sales staff behavior, insane pricing on the new vehicle, insane offers for the trade. Limited inventory. If you are willing to put up with the nonsense, good for you. I suggest driving to Denver where the sales staff is more sophisticated.