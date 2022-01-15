1 out of 5 stars service Rating

On 6/3/21 we took our Ford F250 to the Phil Long Motor City service department as after purchasing 2 batteries and an alternator the vehicle still would not start frequently. We were told by the service department that they discovered the issue and would have the warranty cover it. There were some issues with the warranty coverage but they got resolved after a week or so. Our truck had been in Phil Long’s possession this whole time. The week of 6/21/21 my husband went up to the dealer to check the status of the repair. He was told it wasn’t ready yet and it would be a few more days. He still hadn’t heard from the dealer a week later. On 6/29/21 he called the dealer and was told the vehicle was done and ready for pick up. He went to the dealership within hours of this phone call and paid for the repairs. They went to retrieve his vehicle but came back and stated they could not find the vehicle. My husband was at the dealer for a good 2 hours. It appeared that the vehicle had been stolen. The department manager did call and file a police report. A few things to note in speaking with the Phil Long employees: They do not know when the truck was taken as they do not have a daily procedure in place to ensure that all vehicles left in their care are accounted for. I was told they have too many vehicles to account for. They have no cameras or patrol service in the customer parking lot and the lot is left unattended and the gate is open during the day. There is a note on our invoice that states the vehicle left the dealership before recall repairs could be made. We never asked for recall repairs. When we asked the dealership employee about this, he stated the tech went to get the truck to work on the recall issues but couldn’t find the vehicle so he noted the account that the vehicle left the dealership, but didn’t tell anyone the truck was missing. If this note was already in the system and the vehicle had left the dealership, why now are we being told that the repairs are finished and the truck is ready to be picked up? I asked what date this happen but the employee I spoke with didn’t know. Phil Long’s final solution is for us to file a claim with our insurance, as they did their part by filing the police report. He stated since it is a comp claim it shouldn’t affect our rates. However, all claims may affect your rates and at the very least you may lose your claims free discount. I feel there were several missteps by Phil Long, namely not notifying us when it was discovered the truck was missing. This delay severely diminished the possibility of the vehicle being recovered as the truck is equipment with LoJack and could have possibly been located had we been notified that the truck was missing. Please also note that we were charged the $100 deductible for the work they said they did on the vehicle. Read more