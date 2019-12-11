Freedom Honda
Deceptive only out to make a commission and sale. Absolutely horrible
by 11/12/2019on
The company called me on Saturday with message that advised they had good news and too come in. This was obviously an attempt to lure me in as when I arrived they knew nothing of my credit or vehicle wants. After arriving I advised the sales person I had a repossession in January or so that would show up as well as letting him know my credit was way less than favorable. The sales person proceeded to ask if I wanted a brand new car. I let him know I probably couldn't get approved for a shoe box and he continued to assure me he could get me approved for a new car. We eventually decided on a 2015 Chevy traverse. It was late Saturday. They advised me multiple payment options and down payments promising approval by Monday. They asked me for my down payment. Made me sign all the paperwork. Gave me a bill of sale (all of which I still have) and advised me to come back Monday afternoon to pick the suv up. I called Monday and was told I would receive a call from my sales rep Keith Jackson within a few minutes. Almost an hour passes and I go to the dealership where I am quickly told to leave and they will call me within 1 hour. 3 hours goes by and no call. I call back and now all the sudden they can't approve me and the deal is off unless I can pick a vehicle within the 8 to 10 thousand range. The original vehicle was 16999. I decide on the only two SUVs in the price range and am told they likely won't be able to approve this die to the age of the vehicle. At this point I ask for my down payment back and am met with push back the whole time. It toomtwo seconds to provide them with a down payment for a car that I was told I was going to get Monday and now it will take a week to get it back. The company's sales representative and sales manager along with the financea manager Mario lied to me about getting approved for this vehicle as well as the pick up date. I have never once in my life bought a vehicle from a. Dealership in which they made you sign all the documents and a bill of sale prior to the approval of the loan. This company fraudulently took my money for a down payment without knowledge of a loan approval and has neglected their duty to conduct fair and reasonable business. I understand my credit and know it is hard to approve me with where I am but the bigger issue is a company falsely providing a contract for credit. The contract I signed outlined the payment amount as well as the date payments would commence. I paid money for insurance which I likely will not receive the full amount for as the policy started the same day I was promised a vehicle that was never delivered. I have suffered financial loss due to this companies deceptive practices.
What a wonderful car buying experience!!
by 05/03/2016on
Very trustworthy team with great pricing! Everyone I worked with at Freedom Honda was extremely professional! They go the extra mile to make sure all your expectations are met and exceeded. The salesperson I worked with (Eric Holt) was a pleasure to deal with. He was always available (text, phone, and email) to answer questions which made me feel very comfortable about buying the car. It was a "no pressure" buying experience and even after the car was purchased he was always available to answer questions about the new car. Ricky Olson (finance and warranty) as well as Tamarin Mullenaux (sales director) also took the time with me to make sure that I was fully satisfied. I wouldn't hesitate to purchase another car from them. They are the real deal!!
NIGHTMARE
by 02/15/2013on
My experience began in October of 2012. I was looking to get rid of my Corvette and my Impala for 1 car/suv in order to bring my monthly costs down. My sales agent was great (Angel). He made sure I knew the different benefits of each vehicle and led me towards things I wanted, not things he wanted to sell me. He is where all of the good ends. Almost everyone else that helped in my purchase was terrible. Kind of Ironic with his name being Angel... anyhow... I told him what I was looking at as far as a cost. He would go back to his sales manager (Rob) and bring back numbers. It got so bad that I told Angel, if this guy Rob insults me again with what Rob thought was a clever play on numbers I would be leaving right away. After I finally finished the games and I got to my numbers that I wanted, I was happy and ready to go. So we had agreed upon numbers and I was just waiting the next couple of days to see which bank we were going to go with. I was assured that my APRs would be our agreed upon number or lower. When I returned to sign papers, the numbers had changed. My monthly cost was the same, so I was not upset with that, but the APR went up significantly. Not only that, but I was also told that my financial institution told Freedom Honda that I would not be allowed to finish the deal without purchasing a service warranty. Although I was still in my monthly cost that I wanted, I didn't feel right about being "forced" to purchase a warranty that I don't believe in. After about a week or so I called my institution and I asked them about the warranty and they told me that they would never make a stipulation as such. With this new found information, I found myself highly upset for being lied to. I then began playing phone tag with Freedom Honda's sales manager ROB, and one of their finance guys Oscar. Rob would promise to call me back several times and never did. When I spoke to Oscar about Rob's lack of reliability, Oscar got an attitude with me and tried hanging up on me several times, making sure to never give me an answer on any questions that I would ask him. I finally called and spoke to Rob again and he tried to flip the story around on me. He told me that he spoke with me about this deal and that I agreed on the deal after speaking with him back in October. The fact is I never spoke with him about the warranty up until this December time frame. I had only spoken about the warranty with Eric in finance. So I was upset that he tried to cover up yet another lie with another lie. After finally getting an answer to my question(can I cancel over the phone or do I have to come in to cancel?) I went down to the dealership to sign the papers stating that I wanted to cancel. The next issue was a referral check that was promised by Rob, but I never received. Rob commenced in the promises of calling me back and never doing so, after finally telling me that my check was in the mail and would reach me within two weeks. That was December, It is now Valentine's Day and I never saw a check. Due to an accident, I unfortunately popped a tire on my SUV. I called to see if there were any Warranties on my tires and I was told no. I inquired about a Tow truck and I was told it would be free if I bought the tire from Freedom Honda by a lady in the service department. I again called Rob to see if the referral credit could be placed towards the purchase of a tire. He said he'd check and call me back shortly. I let him know that this was of great importance, which I would hope he would have known already. He assures that he'll call me back. He never did. I called him back and he promised to call me back in five minutes. He never called me back. I had my SUV towed to Freedom Honda. I entered and began speaking with Mark in the service area. When I told him that I was assured a free Tow, he looked at me as if I was lying and gave me the impression that this was impossible. After verifying the free Tow with the lady in service he shut up about it. He advised an alignment for my vehicle because of the way I popped my tire.(sidewall damage) I asked him the cost. He told me $90.00. I expressed that I wasn't sure if I wanted to get it done yet and he explained to me the importance of having it done. I know that I could get a proper alignment done elsewhere for less money and as I am a educated consumer that doesn't like wasting money, i wanted to shop first to make sure i would find the best price and value. I asked him if he had the ability to tell me if it needed the alignment for sure. He told me that he could throw it up on his machine and if it didn't need the alignment there was no cost, but if it needed an alignment, alignments cost $90.00. I told him that he could check it out, but I never gave him the "ok" to perform any additional work on my SUV, other than the replacement of the tire. I was told that this would take roughly an hour and half to finish everything. Rob passed me multiple times without acknowledging me, so I decided to talk to the main manager, Bret. I told Bret what had been going on with the referral credit and was told that he would give me the credit towards the tire. I told him, wow that was easy, I should have come to you in the first place. He responded that he didn't have time to argue with me... I didn't want to make a big deal about it and just accepted my credit and thanked him and walked away. Now that an hour or so had passed, I went to check on the progress. As I walked over there they were pulling my SUV up. I was told by Mark that he needed to do paperwork and I said I'd return in about 10 minutes. I returned and we went to the cashier's area so that I could pay. When my total was verging on an extra 100.00 dollars I asked what happened. He showed me the itemized bill and I asked with confusion, "So you did the alignment?" Mark replied yes and told me that I'd asked for the alignment to be done. We began to argue and I began to raise my voice. I asked him if he could have him undo the alignment out of anger and he replied, "Yes, I would glad fully pay to have that done." I asked who I needed to talk to in order to get all of this worked out. Bret came over to us and yelled at me telling me that I was going to calm down right away. He told me that they had just given me a free 150.00 dollars and I told him that I earned that money through my referral. He told Mark to "eat the alignment" and then told me that he no longer wanted my business. He told me to never return to his location and walked off. I was cool with that because I don't ever want to deal with such a horrible experience again. Mark began running numbers again and still tried to over charge me before I showed him his math was wrong. The two service people in the cashier's area were very nice and helpful. I appreciated their openness to my venting and the fact that they answered some questions for me. The lady even went to make sure Mark didn't have my keys because she knew I didn't want to talk to him again. Now back in December I cancelled my service warranty and was told that in 4-6 weeks I'd see the return in my account. It's 02/14/2013. I called my Financial institution and they told me that they don't see anything pending. I called the warranty company and I was told that FREEDOM HONDA has to cancel it. I was banned from the only location that has the ability to cancel something that was wrongfully sold to me
The new Honda Dealership in Colorado Springs is great!
by 08/17/2012on
Freedom Honda is a great dealership with a lot of potential! Unfortunately automobile sales typically attracts the lowest element of individuals and this is why the industry has such a bad reputation. The better experiences that I have had in the past have been with the high end luxury brands such as Porsche. Our experience at Freedom Honda was much better then we expected. Our sales person, Vanna was amazing and we have actually become friends and stayed in touch. It took multiple visits to the dealership to get the deal that we were looking for and it wasn't until our last visit that they were able to finally make a deal, but aside from that it was a fantastic experience. We went to the other dealership in town and they tried to scam us. We will be servicing our new Honda Odyssey at Freedom and will be buying vehicles from them in the future.
