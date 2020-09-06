1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We purchased a 2012 Touareg Hybrid for $49K online from Savanag Gray, sales rep. The vehicle was represented to have just 1700 miles and "as good as new", and they offered to pay shipping, so it was a slam dunk. Problem #1: Their documentation represented 892 miles, the website indicated 1700 miles, but the vehicle arrived with 2992 miles! I believe this is actually a violation of Colorado law. Problem #2: They literally damaged our vehicle prior to shipment. Upon purchase, they agreed to remove the Bob Penkhus placard from the rear hatch prior to shipment. Apparently, some barbarian used what could I could only guess to be a razor blade or an ice pick to perform this simple procedure and literally gauged the paint down into the primer in numerous (maybe 10-12) deep scratches on the hatch. Problem #3: There were other, non-reported issues with the vehicle. We had to remove a small dent from the rear fender ($200) and we still have a large scratch, well into the primer, on the driver's side mirror. Problem #4: The housing on the driver's side c-pillar was slightly damaged. The clips from behind the housing were broken off. Our local VW dealership stated that this likely occurred when the dealership removed some electronic component wire that had been threaded behind the housing. Warranty will cover the repair, but this will cost us about 2-3 hours of sitting in our local dealership while they fix it. Problem #5: We had to badger them for the next 6 weeks to get reimbursed for the shipping, which cost me $1100. It wasn't until we finally submitted a review online and e-mailed Andrew Cohen, the General Manager, that we received our reimbursement check. FOR THE RECORD: problems 1-3 were acknowledged and signed off by Savanah G. upon pick up by our contracted truck driver. We gave Andrew C., GM, until the close of business yesterday to propose an acceptable resolution regarding the hatch. They have finally agreed to reimburse us for the cost of repairing the hatch, even though, according to Andrew, their own body shop does not advise the repair since the paint may not match exactly and may flake off. We have also been advised by other, local body shops that due to the nature of the repair (the hatch must be stripped of all components and window), the hatch may never be the same. It could be vulnerable to wind noise and rattles from components that were not secured back to factory specifications. In summary, we did not purchase a damaged vehicle, nor did we intend on spending $49K for a repaired vehicle. We spent $49K on a vehicle with 1700 miles and was in "as good as new" condition. To date, we have not received that vehicle. Overall, I would say that they lack attention to detail, and should not be trusted in managing transactions for more expensive vehicles. We hope that you have a better experience than we did! Read more