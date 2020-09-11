Audi Colorado Springs
Customer Reviews of Audi Colorado Springs
Buyer
by 11/09/2020on
Sales, manager and financing are really professional and responsive to your needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
warranty
by 06/08/2021on
excellent follow up customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 05/19/2021on
Service staff were very accommodating allowing us to change our service times on 2 different occasions (1 time due to snow and 1 time allowing us to drop off early). We really appreciate the flexibility.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Robert is great, 6 years in a row
by 05/05/2021on
Robert (Service Advisor) has been my go to for 6 years now. He’s been at Audi for decades, and it shows. He is very knowledgeable and professional, and I don’t take my Q5 anywhere else. I trust him to take care of my car, accomplishing what it needs, nothing more, nothing less.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The company put service first
by 03/13/2021on
The situation was exceptional. The dealership performed to my full satisfaction. They were clearly driven to exceed my expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always Excellent Service
by 02/24/2021on
These guys make it look routine. Always ready for me at the time of appointment. Paperwork is ready for signature. They send me texts and videos of the work. Even texted me the anticipated pick up time... way in advance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 01/20/2020on
We were greeted as we arrived. Quick check in. Very friendly staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent and quick service!
by 12/26/2019on
I had a 30k maintenance scheduled, and the service was done accurately and quickly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Michael Busak - Audi A4 service
by 12/09/2019on
Sean, who is the service person responsible for the service of the Audi A4 was both professional and skilled... the outcome of the service is outstanding... will continue to have Audi service meet my needs and will purchase future Audi's at the same location! Michael Busak
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Audi Colorado Springs
by 11/23/2019on
excellent and efficient service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 11/15/2019on
Justin Brant is a terrific service advisor. Answers to questions are always clear and the videos of service performed help provide peace of mind.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rs3
by 09/02/2019on
Wonderful experience team worked hard to get me into the car I wanted. Worked effortlessly for weeks to finally come to an agreement on terms.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service Experience!
by 07/30/2019on
The entire service experience was Outstanding! From check-in to completion, our service consultant, Brian Dorcey, provided professional assistance in a very caring manner. Will definitely return to Colorado Dprings Audi for all future service appointments! Thank you for making our service appointment a great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service!!!
by 06/28/2019on
Brian, in the service dept. was fantastic! This was the first time I'd taken my 2001 Audi A6 Quattro to Phil Long Audi for service. I bought my Audi used about 1 1/2 years ago and just wanted it checked over, tuned up and a couple of items repaired. The appointment was made in a timely manner, as was the service. My car had a slight hesitation when starting from a standstill which caused stall problems when starting on a hill. They determined the problem was was a dirty air filter which they changed and it now it runs great! Highly recommend, don't go anywhere else ... I'll ask for Brian the next time I need service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Audi Repair Team
by 03/29/2019on
Conscientious with Joe and Justin proving expert oversight and repair services. Kept in contact, timely, cared efficiency suggestions and cost savings options.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Audi Dealership - Colorado Springs
by 01/29/2019on
I recently leased a new 2018 Audi Q5 at Audi Colorado Springs. My experience couldn’t have been better! Sales Assoc. Keith Coursey was fantastic to deal with. This is my second vehicle acquisition with Keith and he always makes the process enjoyable, efficient, and smooth running. Plus, this dealership has recently been remodeled as an Audi Sport dealership and the atmosphere is modern, upscale, and inviting. Great experience and selection of vehicles, I highly recommend these folks if you’re looking for a cool new or pre-owned Audi!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 01/14/2019on
A dealership that is dedicated to creating a relationship with the customer that lasts for a lifetime. They make sure you get the vehicle you want and the deal you need. Chris Holt was a great salesman to have. He was not pushy and listened to what we wanted and went the distance to make sure we bought the vehicle that met our needs and wants at an affordable price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Safety Recall
by 10/04/2018on
I was notified by letter of a safety recall 19N4 - Electric Coolant Pump for Audi Q5 2017 with a 2.0 L TFSI gasoline engine. My Audi dealership disconnected the power to the electric pump for free, washed my car and performed a multi point inspection. Justin, the service consultant provided excellent customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 09/27/2018on
I have always had a pleasant experience whenever I have needed work done on my Q5. This time was no exception. Sean was my service advisor, who made sure I was in the loop and I had what I needed. Very professional and personable. There was however a minor hiccup after my initial services were completed. Sean made sure I was taken care of, got me a loaner on short notice, and everything was taken care of! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Phil Long Audi
by 09/22/2018on
Good, but did feel as this was my third purchase at this dealer they could have offered a better price on car. Incentives came from finance company.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Star Service!!
by 08/30/2018on
Robert in service is the best! I hadn't make a reservation for a loaner, with the recent hail storms in the area no rental cars were available. He pulled a rabbit out of the hat and got me a Q5 that wasn't in their loaner fleet. Worked around my crazy schedule and provided excellent customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
