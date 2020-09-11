5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Brian, in the service dept. was fantastic! This was the first time I'd taken my 2001 Audi A6 Quattro to Phil Long Audi for service. I bought my Audi used about 1 1/2 years ago and just wanted it checked over, tuned up and a couple of items repaired. The appointment was made in a timely manner, as was the service. My car had a slight hesitation when starting from a standstill which caused stall problems when starting on a hill. They determined the problem was was a dirty air filter which they changed and it now it runs great! Highly recommend, don't go anywhere else ... I'll ask for Brian the next time I need service! Read more