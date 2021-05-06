5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was having a frustrating experience buying a car with Phil Long Ford. It just wasn't going the way I wanted and my husband kept saying "Go to Faricy, Go to Faricy" because he had an EXCELLENT experience buying a new Jeep last year working with Tom Dominguez. I was worried that I couldn't afford a Jeep with the trim package I wanted, especially after the way Phil Long was raking me over the coals and making me feel inadequate. I gave in and went to Faricy and worked with Jim Carroll. It was the BEST experience I could have hoped for and have ever had. I can't describe how low pressure the entire process was and how helpful Jim was and even the experience with Kelly in the finance office was. Great doesn't come close to describing how much I actually enjoyed buying my new Cherokee. I got a brand new Cherokee Latitude which had the "bells and whistles" I wanted and a V6 engine with 4wd at exactly the payment I wanted. I got a lot more car than I thought possible because the folks at Faricy shoot it straight. They don't try to jerk you around and they are up front and honest. They don't put you behind the wheel of anything outside of your price range, they listen and then present you with realistic options. I've never had an experience buying a car that went so smoothly and everything just fell into place so naturally. It was the right deal, the best purchase for me, and an experience that made me smile and laugh instead of cry in frustration. If you're not already a Jeep believer, go see the good people at Faricy. If Jeep doesn't speak for itself, these guys are incredible and represent the very best any brand can hope for. Read more