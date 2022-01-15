Phil Long Ford Motor City
Customer Reviews of Phil Long Ford Motor City
Great selection and friendly
by 01/15/2022on
Great experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase a vehicle
by 11/30/2021on
Best car-buying experience I've ever had! Aziz and Keith were great. Knowledgeable, helpful and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
FALSE ADVERTISING!!!
by 08/31/2021on
After working with the Phil Long ford internet team I was quoted a specific price for a specific vehicle by vin with pictures. When I arrived at the dealership I was told by the salesman that the price shown on the sticker and the web site was not accurate and it would be $10K more. I showed my email quote ad after 10 minutes of "let me talk to my manager" I was told the quote was not good and was automated. So the web site, window sticker, and specific email quote were all wrong. [HTML removed]
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Dealership Lies
by 07/10/2021on
On 2 Jun, Phil Long Ford salesman said bank deal was done on new SUV, paperwork completed, and took our trade-in (even placed it on their used car website). A month later, we recieved a "Congrats on new car" email. After 37 DAYS, Ford calls to inform bank deal failed. GM admitted their finance manager "should have done it within 72 hours" and the salesman "told me wrong". I returned SUV on 9 July. Ford held my trade-in for 37 DAYS, I believed it was sold, and now I have an overdue car payment (now reflected on credit report) due to their mis-management. Ford returned my car covered in dirt, used car stickers, and window writing from their car lot. They couldn't even install our license plates on it before we left. Ford's mis-management reduced my credit score 100 points over 3 weeks with multiple hard pulls (12 in single day), damaging my co-signer's score as well. Being military, Ford's neglagence also negatively impacts my security clearance which could jepardize my position.
Several missteps along the way...
by 07/02/2021on
On 6/3/21 we took our Ford F250 to the Phil Long Motor City service department as after purchasing 2 batteries and an alternator the vehicle still would not start frequently. We were told by the service department that they discovered the issue and would have the warranty cover it. There were some issues with the warranty coverage but they got resolved after a week or so. Our truck had been in Phil Long’s possession this whole time. The week of 6/21/21 my husband went up to the dealer to check the status of the repair. He was told it wasn’t ready yet and it would be a few more days. He still hadn’t heard from the dealer a week later. On 6/29/21 he called the dealer and was told the vehicle was done and ready for pick up. He went to the dealership within hours of this phone call and paid for the repairs. They went to retrieve his vehicle but came back and stated they could not find the vehicle. My husband was at the dealer for a good 2 hours. It appeared that the vehicle had been stolen. The department manager did call and file a police report. A few things to note in speaking with the Phil Long employees: They do not know when the truck was taken as they do not have a daily procedure in place to ensure that all vehicles left in their care are accounted for. I was told they have too many vehicles to account for. They have no cameras or patrol service in the customer parking lot and the lot is left unattended and the gate is open during the day. There is a note on our invoice that states the vehicle left the dealership before recall repairs could be made. We never asked for recall repairs. When we asked the dealership employee about this, he stated the tech went to get the truck to work on the recall issues but couldn’t find the vehicle so he noted the account that the vehicle left the dealership, but didn’t tell anyone the truck was missing. If this note was already in the system and the vehicle had left the dealership, why now are we being told that the repairs are finished and the truck is ready to be picked up? I asked what date this happen but the employee I spoke with didn’t know. Phil Long’s final solution is for us to file a claim with our insurance, as they did their part by filing the police report. He stated since it is a comp claim it shouldn’t affect our rates. However, all claims may affect your rates and at the very least you may lose your claims free discount. I feel there were several missteps by Phil Long, namely not notifying us when it was discovered the truck was missing. This delay severely diminished the possibility of the vehicle being recovered as the truck is equipment with LoJack and could have possibly been located had we been notified that the truck was missing. Please also note that we were charged the $100 deductible for the work they said they did on the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bought a new mustang
by 04/09/2021on
Andy did a great job helping us buy a new mustang. He was knowledgeable about what was under the hood as well as allowed us to really test drive the vehicle and allowed us to really take our time with the decision
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car
by 03/23/2021on
We had a great experience buying our explorer! Everyone that we came into contact with was really helpful during this stressful process. I would highly recommend to all my friends and family to purchase or do business with Phil long Ford motor city.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Saturn Sky
by 06/26/2020on
This dealers finance & offices are the worst I have encountered in my 73 years...I purchased a car,sight unseen & had it shipped to me. After 2 weeks of not having the paperwork, I contacted the salesman...he checked...they “forgot” to send the paperwork. They really don’t care..l
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very unhappy
by 06/20/2020on
I love my new car, however there is a terrible smell coming from the vents, I did notice there were small bags of mouse poison in under the hood, electric driver side mirror did not work, steering column rattles over every bump, I brought these issues to the sales manager and he said he would make sure these items would get get fixed and would get back to he never did. I have not received copies of my contract nor my warranty paperwork That I have asked 3 times for. Still have the smell coming from the in cabin filter. Finally ordered the driver side mirror and fixed it myself. 2 weeks ago went back to Phil Long Lincoln amd was told the sales manager no longer works there and thats why I havent seen my paperwork or any follow up on my car. Was told then I would receive my paperwork in a couple days. 2 weeks and nothing. Actually on the market for a new car for my wife and now amd very hesitant on using Phil Long Lincoln again. Have been very patient and cant be anymore as I feel they got my downpayment and sold me a car and now they just dont care. Unhappy Customer Raymond Earp
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Most professional business in the Springs
by 07/23/2019on
I purchased my 2018 f150 brand new from Phil Long Ford with no plan to ever bring it back for any services. I grew up in an era where you worked on your own vehicle because car mechanics let alone car dealerships were just there to rip you off. Fast forward a year later and I find myself stuck in a parking lot and my truck can’t shift out of park and I was completely locked out of the electronics in the center console. After accessing the service department at Phil long over the iPhone app I was sent to the service department where I was met by Zachery Biondi. The review system asks that employees information not be mentioned but it is imperative for me to explain the absolute professional that “Zak” was. Without a single question or second glance I had a hard slot scheduled appointment to get my truck fixed. The day my truck was to be turned in, once again, I was met with professionalism and service I had not experienced since moving to Colorado Springs. I do not overstate the importance of his demeanor. When my truck needed another day in the service bay to iron out all the issues Zak offered to come in on his day off to ensure the service schedule was met. Confused, why he would even consider that an option, I turned it down. He insisted he at least could contact me to keep me up to date on the service schedule. A promise, in which he then...kept? Again, my confusion comes from an era of distrust in the service department. Always out to upsell, convince you to buy the oil package, or haggle you into a service program Zak did exactly what I needed to do, fixed my truck, when he said he would, just as he said it would be done. As a side note, I forgot my blowup family pool in the back of the truck while it was in the service bay, one call is all it took to get the pool out. To my kid and dogs delight, as well as my own as I dodged the scorn of my wife. I apologize for using the full name of an employee but again, it it vital to recognize the importance of upholding a company’s name as well as his own personal character. Without a doubt get scheduled at Phil Long. Buy from Phil Long. And make sure your employees that so appropriately represent your business are rewarded and recognized for upholding such.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
I raise my hat!
by 07/02/2019on
We are Canadian travelers and we had to stop cause we had a Check Engine lighted. We met someone (sorry buddy, don't recall your name) that take the time to understand our problem and then oriented us John Awrylo. He took care of everything! We were able to leave with our truck in less then 2 hours. WOW! Again, thanks John, Dave at parts and John, the tech that took care of our vehicle. You made our day! Really!! Andrée and John
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Most amazing dealership ever.
by 09/27/2018on
Michael Hoskins, new car sales, was and is amazing. David, Derek, Tom, and everyone else I am forgetting. I am humbled and honored to have purchased a car from them. I can't explain how profound my experience was. In all honesty, Phil Long Ford of Motor City, is the best dealership in Colorado Springs and boy did I go to plenty. I can never thank them enough. I will always be grateful for my experience and new car purchase. Thank You
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Sales Experience
by 10/17/2017on
Oscar Martinez was great to work with. He was very knowledgeable, friendly and professional. He went out of his way to try and make a deal happen for me, even though i wasn't able to would car. I would most definitely go back to him when im looking to make a purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Great sales experience
by 09/11/2017on
Austin Hambelton was great to work with. He was very knowledgeable, friendly and professional with zero pressure. I was looking for a specific model/color and he went out of his way to try to locate it for me. He came highly recommended even though I live in Kansas. I was able to locate a car in Kansas unexpectedly or I'm sure that Austin would have found exactly what I was looking for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 06/13/2017on
I purchased a 2017 Ford Escape SE. Everyone was very kind and quick to answer any questions I had. The staff worked together to make the process very smooth as a first time buyer, and to get me in and out with my new vehicle as quickly as possible!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 06/13/2017on
Great! Fast and very nice staff. Staff went out of their way to provide food and drinks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Lincoln
by 03/03/2017on
Sales Terry Albrecht was outstanding. Was and continues to be very helpful. Great vehicle so far.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Review
by 02/27/2017on
Service rep Julie was outstanding. The best at your dealership service department ever. Hope she stays around!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Car, Reasonable price
by 02/26/2017on
After having owned 2001 and 2005 Audi Allroad wagons in the past and driving a Turbo Porsche Cayenne since, I come to go back to the Audi Allroad Wagon. The body size is smaller that the original but it is very nimble and quick! Robert Strange, our sales person, was very helpful and knowledgeable with this purchase without being pushy. He came in on his day off to help us. Thank you Robert!
Recent Auto Maintenance
by 02/01/2017on
Although it took slightly longer than expected, I was very pleased with the service. The advisor periodically checked with me to keep me advised of the progress since part of the service included repair required by a recall notice and took longer than originally expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE
by 01/20/2017on
I was trying to get a SUV , well they needed to better foot work I was trading in mine they found me a 2017 Escape...Well 1 never go in on new years eve I left knowing nothing with no paperwork done no approval no payoff on mine but they let me drive home had it for a week never heard anything from no one on what they knew, the sales guy was to call never did to say the were having issues getting an approval....So not knowing anything so I had to call this was the worst experience ever I will never come back the lack of communication with employees there sucks and very very poor
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
1 Comments