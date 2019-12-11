1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My experience began in October of 2012. I was looking to get rid of my Corvette and my Impala for 1 car/suv in order to bring my monthly costs down. My sales agent was great (Angel). He made sure I knew the different benefits of each vehicle and led me towards things I wanted, not things he wanted to sell me. He is where all of the good ends. Almost everyone else that helped in my purchase was terrible. Kind of Ironic with his name being Angel... anyhow... I told him what I was looking at as far as a cost. He would go back to his sales manager (Rob) and bring back numbers. It got so bad that I told Angel, if this guy Rob insults me again with what Rob thought was a clever play on numbers I would be leaving right away. After I finally finished the games and I got to my numbers that I wanted, I was happy and ready to go. So we had agreed upon numbers and I was just waiting the next couple of days to see which bank we were going to go with. I was assured that my APRs would be our agreed upon number or lower. When I returned to sign papers, the numbers had changed. My monthly cost was the same, so I was not upset with that, but the APR went up significantly. Not only that, but I was also told that my financial institution told Freedom Honda that I would not be allowed to finish the deal without purchasing a service warranty. Although I was still in my monthly cost that I wanted, I didn't feel right about being "forced" to purchase a warranty that I don't believe in. After about a week or so I called my institution and I asked them about the warranty and they told me that they would never make a stipulation as such. With this new found information, I found myself highly upset for being lied to. I then began playing phone tag with Freedom Honda's sales manager ROB, and one of their finance guys Oscar. Rob would promise to call me back several times and never did. When I spoke to Oscar about Rob's lack of reliability, Oscar got an attitude with me and tried hanging up on me several times, making sure to never give me an answer on any questions that I would ask him. I finally called and spoke to Rob again and he tried to flip the story around on me. He told me that he spoke with me about this deal and that I agreed on the deal after speaking with him back in October. The fact is I never spoke with him about the warranty up until this December time frame. I had only spoken about the warranty with Eric in finance. So I was upset that he tried to cover up yet another lie with another lie. After finally getting an answer to my question(can I cancel over the phone or do I have to come in to cancel?) I went down to the dealership to sign the papers stating that I wanted to cancel. The next issue was a referral check that was promised by Rob, but I never received. Rob commenced in the promises of calling me back and never doing so, after finally telling me that my check was in the mail and would reach me within two weeks. That was December, It is now Valentine's Day and I never saw a check. Due to an accident, I unfortunately popped a tire on my SUV. I called to see if there were any Warranties on my tires and I was told no. I inquired about a Tow truck and I was told it would be free if I bought the tire from Freedom Honda by a lady in the service department. I again called Rob to see if the referral credit could be placed towards the purchase of a tire. He said he'd check and call me back shortly. I let him know that this was of great importance, which I would hope he would have known already. He assures that he'll call me back. He never did. I called him back and he promised to call me back in five minutes. He never called me back. I had my SUV towed to Freedom Honda. I entered and began speaking with Mark in the service area. When I told him that I was assured a free Tow, he looked at me as if I was lying and gave me the impression that this was impossible. After verifying the free Tow with the lady in service he shut up about it. He advised an alignment for my vehicle because of the way I popped my tire.(sidewall damage) I asked him the cost. He told me $90.00. I expressed that I wasn't sure if I wanted to get it done yet and he explained to me the importance of having it done. I know that I could get a proper alignment done elsewhere for less money and as I am a educated consumer that doesn't like wasting money, i wanted to shop first to make sure i would find the best price and value. I asked him if he had the ability to tell me if it needed the alignment for sure. He told me that he could throw it up on his machine and if it didn't need the alignment there was no cost, but if it needed an alignment, alignments cost $90.00. I told him that he could check it out, but I never gave him the "ok" to perform any additional work on my SUV, other than the replacement of the tire. I was told that this would take roughly an hour and half to finish everything. Rob passed me multiple times without acknowledging me, so I decided to talk to the main manager, Bret. I told Bret what had been going on with the referral credit and was told that he would give me the credit towards the tire. I told him, wow that was easy, I should have come to you in the first place. He responded that he didn't have time to argue with me... I didn't want to make a big deal about it and just accepted my credit and thanked him and walked away. Now that an hour or so had passed, I went to check on the progress. As I walked over there they were pulling my SUV up. I was told by Mark that he needed to do paperwork and I said I'd return in about 10 minutes. I returned and we went to the cashier's area so that I could pay. When my total was verging on an extra 100.00 dollars I asked what happened. He showed me the itemized bill and I asked with confusion, "So you did the alignment?" Mark replied yes and told me that I'd asked for the alignment to be done. We began to argue and I began to raise my voice. I asked him if he could have him undo the alignment out of anger and he replied, "Yes, I would glad fully pay to have that done." I asked who I needed to talk to in order to get all of this worked out. Bret came over to us and yelled at me telling me that I was going to calm down right away. He told me that they had just given me a free 150.00 dollars and I told him that I earned that money through my referral. He told Mark to "eat the alignment" and then told me that he no longer wanted my business. He told me to never return to his location and walked off. I was cool with that because I don't ever want to deal with such a horrible experience again. Mark began running numbers again and still tried to over charge me before I showed him his math was wrong. The two service people in the cashier's area were very nice and helpful. I appreciated their openness to my venting and the fact that they answered some questions for me. The lady even went to make sure Mark didn't have my keys because she knew I didn't want to talk to him again. Now back in December I cancelled my service warranty and was told that in 4-6 weeks I'd see the return in my account. It's 02/14/2013. I called my Financial institution and they told me that they don't see anything pending. I called the warranty company and I was told that FREEDOM HONDA has to cancel it. I was banned from the only location that has the ability to cancel something that was wrongfully sold to me Read more