1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Bob Penkhus Volvo/Mazda: Let me say this is my personal experience that has happened to me for the last 2 months dealing with Bob Penkhus: Also, if you are from a Bob Penkhus dealership, DO NOT CONTACT me at all regarding this review. There is ABSOLUTELY nothing you can say that I want to hear. Thank you. Myself and my wife, were referred to Bob Penkhus Mazda @ Powers stating that we would be taken care of. Now mind you, this was from a close friend of ours. We have bought a total of 5 cars from the Penkhus name within the last 15 years. So, this negative experience came to me as a surprise but it was a HORRIBLE experience. Let me list the cars for you that we have purchased from a Bob Penkhus Dealership: Mazda 3 Mazdaspeed 3 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo MR Mazda 6 Mazda CX9 I also own a FD Mazda RX7 so I love the brand that Mazda itself produces. Let me slip in here as well that if you decide to do business with the Bob Penkhus Dealership @ Powers please take my recommendation that Brian Garside or Jeff Huston are FANTASTIC sales people. Their character and personalities are FANTASTIC. I loved working with them. Also, another gentleman I would highly recommend if you need service done there is a Jason Grebas. His work is ABSOLUTELY above all the rest I have ever encountered in my experiences with cars. Now onto my negative experience. So, this started about 2 months ago, we were looking at trading in my FD RX7 and our Mazda 6 for a 2017 Volvo S90. We were in negotiations for a while with the Manager Doug and he was doing a fantastic job of trying to find us really good #s for our trade-in. During the time that Doug was still working @ Bob Penkhus, the wheels were in motion and we were getting answers. The final # I got from Doug on my RX7 was $17000. Which was a little low in my opinion but I was willing to work with it. Then our next highest # on the Mazda 6 was around $22000 - $23000. So, I was upside down but I was also willing to work with that. So, everything was going smooth. Suddenly, Doug for whatever reason he had, decided to leave the Bob Penkhus dealership. So, we were in limbo. During a period of less than 2 weeks, we drove up to the Bob Penkhus dealer on Powers 4 times. No joke, its a decent ride from our house, about 45 minutes give or take due to traffic. Out of the 4 times, we got no resolve. On the 4th time, it was in the evening on a Friday night, the manager that stepped in to do the job was a guy named Verne. They did run our credit that evening with our permission, so we thought we were good to go. We were told it was high confidence that it was going to work. At around 8 pm when they close, we were told they are so close and their working on it, so we should know something by the next day on Saturday. No joke, we were not told anything and the following week we were told to deal with Bob Penkhus Volvo @ Motor City. So, dealt with a great guy there named Bruce. Wonderful gentleman, very knowledgeable. He was the middle man for us dealing with a Manager named Matt. Now this is where the story goes South. I am Air Force Veteran and a Federal Employee. So, I use the tools that are available to me. One of them was the USAA preferred pricing. The MSRP on the Volvo we were looking to purchase was around $64000. No chump change. So, the USAA pricing got it down to $53000. Which was AWESOME!! So, I did my calculations and this is where the numbers where at that I was seeing. Not from Bob Penkhus Dealership. Mazda RX7 Trade-In. From Doug - $17000 - I owed at the time $18800 on my loan. So, $1800 negative. Mazda 6 Trade-In. From Doug - $23000 - I currently owed $34000 so I was $11000 in negative. USAA Pricing on Volvo - $53000 - MSRP was $64000 so I had $11000 to play with in a matter of speaking. So, total on the loan amount should have been $65800 before taxes and nothing else. I was 100% ok with this. At a calculator, this is what I would have been paying: Loan Amount: $70000 Interest Conservative @ 3.9 Length 84 Months Total Cost: $80102 Monthly: $954 Even though a lot, I was ok with this. Really wanted closer to $900 but I was willing to accept. I was then informed by Bruce, that Matt @ Motor City could get me to the lowest payment of $1200.00/MTH. That is INSANE. I could literally buy a Lamborghini for that price. So, there was some not so professional numbers going into the bank. So later that evening, Motor City decides that they are going to run my credit without me signing any documentation that states I give them permission. They had my credit ran by them and by other banks a total of 9 TIMES!! That is crazy. I could have called USAA and got my 1 credit app ran and been done with this whole fiasco. Nope I didnt think ahead so that was on me. Now after they did all of this, I was told I wasnt happening. Ok good deal. So, I tried to still make a deal with them. What an idiot I was. I found a lesser vehicle, a 2017 Volvo S60 R-Design. MSRP showed $51000. Now, I told them this and they were working on the deal. Somehow, I checked USAA and got their pricing @ $45000. A difference of $6000 to eat up some of my negative equity. Now here comes the CRAZY #s. Seriously. MSRP - $51000 USAA Pricing - $45000 RX7 Trade-In - $20000 Wow $3000 more AWESOME!! Mazda 6 Trade-In - $24000 Wow ok so doing A LOT better. Was loving this. So with the numbers, this is what it should have come out too: $45000 + 10000 negative equity = $55000. Now taking 2000 extra from the RX7 would now take that loan amount down to $53000. No joke, called the banks after this because Bruce informed me that NO bank would do a loan that was almost 20000 upside down. WHOA!! That was not what I was seeing. Should have only been about $2000 over MSRP. So come to find out, they submitted a loan app to all banks for $68000. ARE YOU KIDDING ME!??? So also to find out, that on Bob Penkhus website, it was now showing the Penkhus Price @ $45000. So virtually I didnt know this and the bank was like whoa, why would we do a loan for almost 20000 in negative equity?? Right, NO ONE would. So overall this experience has been I think the WORST in my life. I am sorry for you consumers that read this that its that long. My apologizes. To Bob Penkhus and his professional staff, you guys really need to take care of your customers better. This is a sad state of affairs. But alas, I am not done. I actually spoke w/ their GM and owner Robbie Penkhus. In a nut shell, I was told he has the #s and we can meet and he will show me them on a screen. I guess I cant really read properly. So, I told him via the phone call that I wanted my $17000 for my RX7 that I was told in the beginning. Not to mention, that I was told my Motor City it would be $20000. So once again, I tried to meet in the middle. There was no apology from Robbie nor would he say that they would honor the deal. He would meet with his Used Car Appraisal gentleman and let me know by this morning some time. Its now almost 1300HRS and no phone call. Also, I was told by Robbie yesterday that sometimes they have to show different #s to banks to get approvals on situations like this. So basically the way I took it is they need to fudge #s. So not only do banks see what the dealers want too, but apparently I do as well. So Im sorry for all the negativity here for you consumers but I hope this will help you when your making a Automotive decision in regards to the Bob Penkhus Dealerships. Read more