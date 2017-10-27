Customer Reviews of Bob Penkhus Mazda At Powers
Bob Penkhus Volvo/Mazda: Let me say this is my personal experience that has happened to me for the last 2 months dealing with Bob Penkhus: Also, if you are from a Bob Penkhus dealership, DO NOT CONTACT me at all regarding this review. There is ABSOLUTELY nothing you can say that I want to hear. Thank you. Myself and my wife, were referred to Bob Penkhus Mazda @ Powers stating that we would be taken care of. Now mind you, this was from a close friend of ours. We have bought a total of 5 cars from the Penkhus name within the last 15 years. So, this negative experience came to me as a surprise but it was a HORRIBLE experience. Let me list the cars for you that we have purchased from a Bob Penkhus Dealership: Mazda 3 Mazdaspeed 3 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo MR Mazda 6 Mazda CX9 I also own a FD Mazda RX7 so I love the brand that Mazda itself produces. Let me slip in here as well that if you decide to do business with the Bob Penkhus Dealership @ Powers please take my recommendation that Brian Garside or Jeff Huston are FANTASTIC sales people. Their character and personalities are FANTASTIC. I loved working with them. Also, another gentleman I would highly recommend if you need service done there is a Jason Grebas. His work is ABSOLUTELY above all the rest I have ever encountered in my experiences with cars. Now onto my negative experience. So, this started about 2 months ago, we were looking at trading in my FD RX7 and our Mazda 6 for a 2017 Volvo S90. We were in negotiations for a while with the Manager Doug and he was doing a fantastic job of trying to find us really good #s for our trade-in. During the time that Doug was still working @ Bob Penkhus, the wheels were in motion and we were getting answers. The final # I got from Doug on my RX7 was $17000. Which was a little low in my opinion but I was willing to work with it. Then our next highest # on the Mazda 6 was around $22000 - $23000. So, I was upside down but I was also willing to work with that. So, everything was going smooth. Suddenly, Doug for whatever reason he had, decided to leave the Bob Penkhus dealership. So, we were in limbo. During a period of less than 2 weeks, we drove up to the Bob Penkhus dealer on Powers 4 times. No joke, its a decent ride from our house, about 45 minutes give or take due to traffic. Out of the 4 times, we got no resolve. On the 4th time, it was in the evening on a Friday night, the manager that stepped in to do the job was a guy named Verne. They did run our credit that evening with our permission, so we thought we were good to go. We were told it was high confidence that it was going to work. At around 8 pm when they close, we were told they are so close and their working on it, so we should know something by the next day on Saturday. No joke, we were not told anything and the following week we were told to deal with Bob Penkhus Volvo @ Motor City. So, dealt with a great guy there named Bruce. Wonderful gentleman, very knowledgeable. He was the middle man for us dealing with a Manager named Matt. Now this is where the story goes South. I am Air Force Veteran and a Federal Employee. So, I use the tools that are available to me. One of them was the USAA preferred pricing. The MSRP on the Volvo we were looking to purchase was around $64000. No chump change. So, the USAA pricing got it down to $53000. Which was AWESOME!! So, I did my calculations and this is where the numbers where at that I was seeing. Not from Bob Penkhus Dealership. Mazda RX7 Trade-In. From Doug - $17000 - I owed at the time $18800 on my loan. So, $1800 negative. Mazda 6 Trade-In. From Doug - $23000 - I currently owed $34000 so I was $11000 in negative. USAA Pricing on Volvo - $53000 - MSRP was $64000 so I had $11000 to play with in a matter of speaking. So, total on the loan amount should have been $65800 before taxes and nothing else. I was 100% ok with this. At a calculator, this is what I would have been paying: Loan Amount: $70000 Interest Conservative @ 3.9 Length 84 Months Total Cost: $80102 Monthly: $954 Even though a lot, I was ok with this. Really wanted closer to $900 but I was willing to accept. I was then informed by Bruce, that Matt @ Motor City could get me to the lowest payment of $1200.00/MTH. That is INSANE. I could literally buy a Lamborghini for that price. So, there was some not so professional numbers going into the bank. So later that evening, Motor City decides that they are going to run my credit without me signing any documentation that states I give them permission. They had my credit ran by them and by other banks a total of 9 TIMES!! That is crazy. I could have called USAA and got my 1 credit app ran and been done with this whole fiasco. Nope I didnt think ahead so that was on me. Now after they did all of this, I was told I wasnt happening. Ok good deal. So, I tried to still make a deal with them. What an idiot I was. I found a lesser vehicle, a 2017 Volvo S60 R-Design. MSRP showed $51000. Now, I told them this and they were working on the deal. Somehow, I checked USAA and got their pricing @ $45000. A difference of $6000 to eat up some of my negative equity. Now here comes the CRAZY #s. Seriously. MSRP - $51000 USAA Pricing - $45000 RX7 Trade-In - $20000 Wow $3000 more AWESOME!! Mazda 6 Trade-In - $24000 Wow ok so doing A LOT better. Was loving this. So with the numbers, this is what it should have come out too: $45000 + 10000 negative equity = $55000. Now taking 2000 extra from the RX7 would now take that loan amount down to $53000. No joke, called the banks after this because Bruce informed me that NO bank would do a loan that was almost 20000 upside down. WHOA!! That was not what I was seeing. Should have only been about $2000 over MSRP. So come to find out, they submitted a loan app to all banks for $68000. ARE YOU KIDDING ME!??? So also to find out, that on Bob Penkhus website, it was now showing the Penkhus Price @ $45000. So virtually I didnt know this and the bank was like whoa, why would we do a loan for almost 20000 in negative equity?? Right, NO ONE would. So overall this experience has been I think the WORST in my life. I am sorry for you consumers that read this that its that long. My apologizes. To Bob Penkhus and his professional staff, you guys really need to take care of your customers better. This is a sad state of affairs. But alas, I am not done. I actually spoke w/ their GM and owner Robbie Penkhus. In a nut shell, I was told he has the #s and we can meet and he will show me them on a screen. I guess I cant really read properly. So, I told him via the phone call that I wanted my $17000 for my RX7 that I was told in the beginning. Not to mention, that I was told my Motor City it would be $20000. So once again, I tried to meet in the middle. There was no apology from Robbie nor would he say that they would honor the deal. He would meet with his Used Car Appraisal gentleman and let me know by this morning some time. Its now almost 1300HRS and no phone call. Also, I was told by Robbie yesterday that sometimes they have to show different #s to banks to get approvals on situations like this. So basically the way I took it is they need to fudge #s. So not only do banks see what the dealers want too, but apparently I do as well. So Im sorry for all the negativity here for you consumers but I hope this will help you when your making a Automotive decision in regards to the Bob Penkhus Dealerships.
Worst Experience Ever
I have never been so disappointed. My husband and I went in to purchase a truck on October 7th. We were approved in what I now know is a scheme called YoYo financing which is legal but I question the morality. This means they approved us for nothing down with a payment range. They sent us out of the dealership and had us sign paperwork detailing the sale price and odometer reading and told us we would sign all the final paperwork on the next business day which would have been October 10th. That day came and went with no call from financing. Only one from the original salesmen telling us that in fact the truck we purchased had not been through the 128 point inspection that we had been promised repeatedly that it had. In fact we were told it was priced according to any flaws found during that inspection including a broken door handle. At that time we were told the inspection would occur when we came in for final paperwork. On October 23rd my husband called to inquire about the status of financing and the inspection. The Finance guy, John Day, informed him he was just about to call and schedule us to come in and sign. At that time my husband informed him of a noise that we were eagerly awaiting having looked at. John said he would speak with the sales manager about this and get back to him. Tues, October 17th we received a text message that read, "The sales manager does not want to spend money repairing the truck and we dont want you to have to either, so just bring it back." No other options were offered and the 3 month, 3,000 mile warranty was not mentioned. Speaking with John a couple days later I was told he reported to the financing company the mechanical problem (that is not diagnosed just our mention) and therefore they will not finance the truck. After leaving a poor review I finally received a call back from the sales manager who had us come in and sit down with him. During this meeting on October 24th (almost three weeks after purchasing the truck) we were told that the issue was that we never secured financing without putting 8,000 dollars down From zero to 8,000? I expressed my complete disbelief and frustration with working with this dealership. In three weeks and many calls and text messages no one mentioned a problem with our financing only the truck itself. The sales manager told us he work as hard as he could to discount the truck, fix the issue (as long as it wasnt catastrophic) and we would only have to put 3,000 down, again would have been nice to know this three weeks ago. He mentioned he would do that first thing in the morning, October 25th and once again I received no call back. Bait and switch at its best! No one at this dealership cares about individuals only making a buck. He mentioned repeatedly to me how many cars they sell in a month, well I dont care about them and obviously the dealership doesnt care about me. Do not buy a car here unless you have perfect credit I would avoid the yoyo and not leave with a car or truck without the financing finalized! Where no one buys just one, should be where no one should by one!
Best car buying experience
went into the dealership looking for a used WRX I had located online. Adrienne was very friendly, helpful and I didn't feel pressured by her to buy the car on the spot. At one point I left to look at another vehicle at a different dealership and that salesperson made me feel like a prisoner. I left there as soon as I could to return to Adrienne and the Bob Penkhus team to purchase their vehicle. The vehicle had some paint issues, but the dealership agreed to apply touch up paint to fix the issues. After the purchase is where Adrienne and the Bob Penkhus team really shined. Within a few days of the purchase, I began to have serious issues with the clutch. Used vehicles are purchased as is and they no longer had any responsibility to me or the vehicle. They could have told me to pound sand, but instead they went ahead and paid for the vehicle to be towed. They had the vehicle for several days while they diagnosed and repaired the clutch and I never received a bill for any of it. I had simply reached out to Adrienne to get warranty information and instead received the best customer service I've ever received from any car dealership in the past. Adrienne has earned a customer for life and I recommend her and this Bob Penkhus location to anyone looking for a new/used car!
Fast -n- Friendly
Thank you Jay Huber for making this the best experience my husband and I have had at a dealership. We were not looking to purchase a new vehicle we were just there to get maintenance on our 2008 CX-7 and we saw the 2016 CX-3 and I feel in love. I was happy with my CX-7 and wasn't in the mood to deal with pushy sales people. We meet Jay Huber and right away we liked him. We didn't have to do the whole dance of let me talk to my manager over and over again. The staff from Jay to the finance manager went smoothly we were out of there in less than an hour. I love that dealership and I would recommend them to everyone.
Excellent buying experience
Worked with David Johnson in purchasing a used vehicle. They had the vehicle I was looking for at a great price. The purchase went very smoothly and they even drove the car from the Springs up to Castle Rock to complete the purchase. No complaints and excellent service. I highly recommend the Bob Penkhus dealership. Thank you David.
Used Car Purchase.
Brian Garside was very helpful and accommodated all our needs and requests. My husband is still in Afghanistan and they still made sure I had all I needed. He was very helpful and polite. The facility was very pleasant and clean. The transaction was flawless and complete.
Great service, good deal
Grayson was my sales representative and he went out of his way to help me buy my Infiniti G25X, even meeting me halfway in Castle Rock as I live in Denver. It was worth the trip to get friendly service, and a good deal. Even though I had to go through the usual back and forth to reach a price, they gave me top dollar on my trade-in. Also want to mention Dave in the service department was very straightforward. One caution, if you're purchasing a previously owned vehicle, be sure to get the service records and find out what service was performed at the dealership.
Dustin Boothe
Superior Service above and beyond. After selling us our Murano and giving us such terrific service during and after the sale, we came back to him to purchase another vehicle. He continues to this day to give us great service, answers questions, and helps us with tech problems. #1 in our book!!!
Smoothest car transaction ever!
Dustin obeyed my request to correspond strictly via email, he obliged with my requests and went above and beyond to deliver the car to me. Robert, who delivered the car and handled the paper work was efficient and informative and it as well was fast and easy. Will definitely be checking out this dealership in the next 10 years when I need a new car again! I also feel confident that if I have any problems in the future they will be there to help me out! Thank you!!!!
