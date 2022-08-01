1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Bob Penkhus Moto-Nobody buys just one. I purchased a used truck from Bob Penkhus Mazda. I test drove the truck on one day went home to think about it. Called my sales person back the next day with an offer, which they accepted. I agreed to purchase the truck on the following day. My sales person said, that would be great, it would give them time to change the oil and have the truck detailed. Showed up to purchase the vehicle and noticed the vehicle had been detailed on the outside, however the inside was full of dog or cat hair. I asked them to please vacuum up the hair. After several attempts, I just decided to do it myself. When I got home I took my time cleaning the truck. After I clean up the dog or cat hair, I noticed the truck had several pee stains on it, so I had to wash all of those out. After I cleaned it I decided to check the fluids and noticed that the oil hadn't been changed. But a little sticker on the windshield was placed notifying of next oil change. At that time I knew that this vehicle was a quick turn around for Bob Penkhus, who in there right mind would state they have inspected a vehicle without taking the time to do the bare minimum of cleaning the vehicle and making sure it had fresh oil in it. After having the truck for 3 days I notice something was wrong with the vehicle. Called Bob Penkhus Mazda back and was told I needed to get a hold of my original sales person. I called my salesperson 5 times, never getting a phone call back from her. Finally I called back and asked to speak with the owner, at this time I was allowed to speak to a manager who informed me to return the vehicle for inspection. After a week passed I finally got a call back from the manager, stating my vehicle warranty would not cover my repairs. I asked him why, he told me there was no way they could have overlooked the problem during their initial inspection. After going back n forth with the manager for several minutes he decided to take my problem up to another manger and allow him to make the decision. Another week goes by and this new manager calls me and said he has decided to pay for the repairs my truck is going to need. In total my truck was at Bob Penkhus Mazda for 35 days. I finally get a text from the manger, and I quote this is exactly what it says "Your truck is ready, it got hail damage. Your insurance should cover it , your should come out good". Bob Penkhus Maza does not inspect their vehicles, a simple auto detail and oil change clearly proves that. Buyer beware, this dealer, will promise you the world during the sale, but once you purchase a vehicle from them they could careless about you. I don't understand how this business is still in business treating customers this way. Read more