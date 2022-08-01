Customer Reviews of Bob Penkhus Mazda
Bruce Leiva in Volvo/Mazda sales is the best!
by 01/08/2022on
Ask for Bruce Leiva if you are in the market for a new Volvo or Mazda vehicle. Soon I will have purchased five new vehicles from him. He is patient, knowledgeable, honest, and will go to bat for you to get the very best deal.
Over 2 hours for an oil change with an appointment. Terrible.
by 09/02/2021on
Stay away.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bob Penkhus-DONT EVEN BUY ONE-Buyer Beware
by 09/09/2016on
Bob Penkhus Moto-Nobody buys just one. I purchased a used truck from Bob Penkhus Mazda. I test drove the truck on one day went home to think about it. Called my sales person back the next day with an offer, which they accepted. I agreed to purchase the truck on the following day. My sales person said, that would be great, it would give them time to change the oil and have the truck detailed. Showed up to purchase the vehicle and noticed the vehicle had been detailed on the outside, however the inside was full of dog or cat hair. I asked them to please vacuum up the hair. After several attempts, I just decided to do it myself. When I got home I took my time cleaning the truck. After I clean up the dog or cat hair, I noticed the truck had several pee stains on it, so I had to wash all of those out. After I cleaned it I decided to check the fluids and noticed that the oil hadn't been changed. But a little sticker on the windshield was placed notifying of next oil change. At that time I knew that this vehicle was a quick turn around for Bob Penkhus, who in there right mind would state they have inspected a vehicle without taking the time to do the bare minimum of cleaning the vehicle and making sure it had fresh oil in it. After having the truck for 3 days I notice something was wrong with the vehicle. Called Bob Penkhus Mazda back and was told I needed to get a hold of my original sales person. I called my salesperson 5 times, never getting a phone call back from her. Finally I called back and asked to speak with the owner, at this time I was allowed to speak to a manager who informed me to return the vehicle for inspection. After a week passed I finally got a call back from the manager, stating my vehicle warranty would not cover my repairs. I asked him why, he told me there was no way they could have overlooked the problem during their initial inspection. After going back n forth with the manager for several minutes he decided to take my problem up to another manger and allow him to make the decision. Another week goes by and this new manager calls me and said he has decided to pay for the repairs my truck is going to need. In total my truck was at Bob Penkhus Mazda for 35 days. I finally get a text from the manger, and I quote this is exactly what it says "Your truck is ready, it got hail damage. Your insurance should cover it , your should come out good". Bob Penkhus Maza does not inspect their vehicles, a simple auto detail and oil change clearly proves that. Buyer beware, this dealer, will promise you the world during the sale, but once you purchase a vehicle from them they could careless about you. I don't understand how this business is still in business treating customers this way.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Red 1991 Mazda Miata
by 07/26/2016on
I found the service writer Tony to be quite attentive and knowledgeable about the work that needed to be accomplished on my 1991 Miata. Because I had to wait for parts, I was given a 2016 Mazda6 as a loner vehicle for over a week. The work that needed to be done was provided by one of the few master mechanics in the area. I have owned my Miata since 1991 and have always maintained all necessary required scheduled maintenance. I purchased the vehicle from Bob Penkhus. I have never had any serious problems with this car. Because my daily driving needs are not extensive I rely on the calendar for my maintenance needs, not the mileage. I use studded snow tires in the winter so I am able to drive all seasons. Thanks to Tony and the service staff my sweet Miata keeps going and going..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Will buy more than one!
by 05/11/2016on
Fabian was wonderful, going above and beyond what I found at other dealerships and my own expectations. He put me in my dream car at a great price and I have had no regrets from the moment I drove off the lot. I would recommend Bob Penkhus to anyone who is looking for a classy car from great people!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor Customer Service
by 07/15/2015on
Called before the July 4th holiday to discuss repairs to my Rx7. I spoke to the service technician and explained the modifications that had been made to the car. He told me to bring it in after the holiday. I paid to have it towed down there. He looked at it and said they did not want to work on it because of the modifications. The Service manager will not even help me out with the towing to return the car to me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Easy, Fast and Informative
by 06/01/2015on
Went in knowing exactly what I wanted. Paul Blessing was my dealer. Super nice, helpful and didn't rush the whole buying process. I would definitely recommend anyone to stop by the dealership if they have the car your looking for. I do not have buyer's regret.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Epic Failure
by 05/26/2012on
I spent 4 weeks researching/looking at cars at dealerships, and had placed a car at Bob Penkhus on my preference list. I gave the salesman my best financial offer (which was everything wrapped up into the dealerships asking/sticker price), and the salesman said he had spoken with his manager and the dealership was willing to accept with my offer, as long as my trade-in car was in good shape. The dealership appraised my car and said they would love to proceed with the deal, so I started filling out their paperwork to purchase the car. I had to leave for an appointment, so we agreed to finish the paperwork when the dealership opened the following day, which the salesman said would give them time to detail the car. I came back the next morning at our agreed upon time to finish the purchasing paperwork and turn in my car. The dealership told me that another one of their locations had came and picked up the car to show to someone without them knowing about it, and that they were trying to get it back, but it looked like the other dealership was going to sell the car. The manager apologized, asked me if there was any other car I was interested in, and offered me a free oil change. I expected the manger to get in a car and go get the car I had already begun the purchase process on, as I had invested valuable time and resources in coming to the agreed upon deal with the dealership, and had already started the purchasing paperwork 12 hours earlier. The manager did not get my car back, and this was an unpardonable failure in EVERY single way thinkable for a car dealership to do. I will never go back to this dealership (which I had already purchased a car from 3 years earlier, so I was a repeat customer) and will recommend them EXTREMELY POORLY to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amanda Furrer SMOKED in my vehicle and LIED!
by 05/25/2011on
This dealership doesn't even deserve 1 star! We purchased a Jeep from Bob Penkhus. It was our second vehicle we purchased through them The salesman that was worked with was Amanda. She guaranteed that the Jeep we were purchasing was going to have the transmission replaced before we took it home. We agreed and paid in cash in full on the spot for the Jeep. A few days later we got the Jeep back. Amanda LIED about the replacement of the transmission. It never was replaced. The check engine light was still showing up. She offered to come to our home pick the Jeep up herself and take it back to the shop to have the sensor reset. She said that after the transmission was replaced (that never happened) they forgot to reset the sensor. When she dropped the Jeep back off to me she said "I hope you don't mind that I sprayed Febreeze in the Jeep, it smelled like the shop." What a bunch of crap. She smoked in MY vehicle and thought I was too stupid to smell it and see the ashes that were all over the backseat, where my children would sit! She also kept forgetting to bring the maintenance paperwork to me. It took nearly 2 months for her to mail the maintenance paperwork to me. Lo and behold, the paperwork showed that the transmission was never replaced! Since then, Amanda has refused to return my calls. I have taken this issue to the manager and the mechanic that did the work on the Jeep. DO NOT purchase a vehicle through Bob Penkhus, and don't waste your time working with Amanda, she is only after a sale and is apparently satisfied with lying to you face, putting your family at risk in a vehicle that needs work and taking your money, smoking in your vehicle, being a complete coward and not taking responsibility for her unprofessionalism and lies.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Stranded
by 01/23/2011on
The Penkhus Volvo service manager told me that they're reluctant to replace expensive parts lest Volvo Central refuse to sanction the repair and they have to eat it That's why, when my XC90 stranded my wife by emptying its radiator, they replaced the expansion tank cap gasket (75 cents) instead of the fan control module. Fifty miles later, she was stranded again. There was recall on the fan module on the V8 for the S80. The same part is used on the XC90 V8, but there weren't complaints because they only sell a handful of them. So they repaired the symptom and not the cause. Getting stranded in Colorado can be a life-threatening experience. Nature here can be red in tooth and claw. But my impression was the Penkhus saved money in the downturn by firing the best people back in the shop, and now they bring in part timers or trainees. I decided against an S60 (a car that wow'd me) because of my experience with the service on the XC90, and I would not recommend this service department to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
WALK AWAY!
by 11/15/2010on
Do not, and I repeat, do not buy a car from Bob Penkhus. The only good thing they did for us in the purchase of our 2008 Mazda 6 was give us a decent price. And that was only because for some reason the car had sat on the lot for longer than the allotted amount of time. To start off with, our salesman treated us like crap. He did nothing special for us to make us feel welcome or to make us feel like coming back. Why we bought the car still you ask? We really needed a second car fast and it was in our price range. The finance guy tried to force us into all kinds of warranties and what not that we didn't need. He went way too fast and didn't even give us a chance to say no at times. Then there was after we had brought the car home. Turned out it was missing a spare tire and an antenna. And the slight crack in the bumper that they refused to fix before selling us the car, caused the whole bumper to eventually become loose and start rubbing against the tires. Like the whole process thus far, it was a headache to get them to fix it and then to get them to do it for free/under warranty. Then there was the jolting that began in between gear shifts 5 months after we bought the car. Turned out after they refused to fix it, we took it back to McDonald Mazda in Denver and they told us that the transmission fluid had never been flushed which is supposed to be done every 50,000 miles. Bob Penkus also refused to pay for this, and we had to spend another $500 on the transmission and a few other problems. As of right now, the car is back at McDonald Mazda getting things fixed before the 60,000 or 1 year (whichever comes first) warranty is up. Like I said earlier, DO NOT BUY A CAR FROM BOB PENKUS!!!! Instead drive up to Denver and visit the very friendly and helpful guys at McDonald Mazda. They have been such a blessing to us.!
GREAT PEOPLE, GREAT FACILITY, AND AWESOME PRODUCT!!!
by 04/06/2010on
I've purchased many vehicles in my day and this Dealership makes the process smooth as silk! They offer extremely competitive pricing and the negoiation was non-abrasive and left me feeling relieved that I received a great deal. Tony Benkowski, my salesperson, was more than professional and bent over backwards to ensure that I felt like his best customer. A+++++ for the great job!!! Note worthy of a great review and accolades!
