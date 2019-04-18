New car sales
Rick Armijo, Sales Consultant, Courtesy Acura of Littleton. A professional from start to finish. Answered all my questions from why buy an Acura to helping me with decision between a new RDX or a TLX. I selected a new TLX 3.5L, tech package, A-spec, SH-AWH with additional dealer options. A superior buying experience.
2015 MDX
Matthew Sheridan was my service rep at Courtesy Acura. He was very professional and courteous and provided great service. He even had my car washed after it was serviced.
Excellent Service
Terrific service advisor (Kayla) car was ready when promised. Great waiting area snacks, coffee, soft drinks and water.
Great customer service
We had to bring our minivan in for servicing. I made the appointment with Cole Harris. He has been amazing to work with. Very professional, courteous and timely. He was able to get the service done in a shorter amount of time than expected. Very happy with all of our dealings with Courtesy Acura!
Excellent service
We worked with Andrew Moore buying a used vehicle and had the best experience. They accommodated our young children and distance to travel very well to give us a great overall experience.
Great service
My review was completed on time and accurately. Alec kept me informed of the progress and the service valet delivery made it very convenient.
Excellent service
This was my first time taking my car to Courtesy Acura for service. It was very easy and comvenient to schedule an appointment online, and drop off was a breeze. Connor called rather promptly to provide details of what was needed and followed up when my car was ready to pick up. I feel confident in the work completed on my car and will definitely be back!
Good crew
Service writer Kayla, Tech Tyler and consultant Cole all provided top-notch service. I absolutely will go nowhere else for anything Acura.
Extremely happy
Came in for two recalls and a B service.. Price was quoted for the service and explained the recalls thoroughly.
Courtesy Acura Service
Courtesy Acura has the best service department. Missy was friendly and prompt and great to work with!
Scheduled maintenance
The process was est and painless. The work was completed in the timely fashion and I was kept informed.
First service for new 2019 RDX
Service appointment was very easy to set up online. Dealership staff was friendly and very helpful. I was able to get in and out quickly. Michael Wajler was my point of contact and was great. He answered all my questions and provided clear and accurate information for the service that was completed. He was great to work with and hope to do so for my next service visit.
Terrible Customer Service
We purchased a used car from Courtesy Acura on 2-24-17. While my wife and I were at the dealership everybody treated us pretty good. As soon as the papers were signed and they had their check for the down payment, everything went downhill. We live four hours from the dealership, and chose this dealership because they had the car we wanted, and worked with us. Halfway home the onstar system started to say the vehicle was in demo mode. Now every time you start the car the onstar system does this. I contacted the salesman about this, and he didn't really seem to care. Long story short I now have had to drive two hours one way twice to have my vehicle worked on. I also decided to check the air filter on the vehicle and I am glad i did. Nobody in the right mind would consider the filter to be satisfactory, like the inspection sheet said it was. I then found out the vehicle had a cabin air filter and checked it. it looked even worse than the intake filter. On the inspection sheet the cabin filter was marked N/A. I contacted the salesman and got the run around. I eventually spoke with the used car manager who took care of things. He did send me a check for the cost of the two filters that I had to purchase. Well it has now been almost three weeks since we purchased the vehicle and we are still having issues. They were supposed to order an owners manual for the car and mail it to us. We have yet to receive the manual, and since then been told the salesman didn't order it when he said he did. So my biggest complaints are the service department clearly didn't inspect the car like they said they did, and once the dealership gets their money they don't care what happens. Please be careful when you buy from Courtesy Acura, get everything in writing and don't trust the service department. My suggestion would be to shop around and look at other dealerships.
Great Experience at Courtesy Acura with Lou Taylor!
While out looking for a larger family vehicle we decided to stop at Courtesy Acura. We were immediately greeted by Lou Taylor who was very friendly, patient and not in any way pushy, unlike many of our previous experiences at other places. After listening to our requests Lou showed us around and was able to immediately identify a few options for us. After a test drive we had to get home to pick up our kids, which Lou was very understanding of and again did not put any pressure on us. After a couple days discussing what we were looking for we decided to return to Courtesy Acura and test drive some more cars. Lou had a few options ready and waiting, was very clear and helpful explaining the differences in the models. Finally we made a decision on a lightly used MDX and Lou made the experience a breeze. He even sent us home with a couple toy cars for our kids! Definitely would recommend Courtesy Acura and Lou Taylor to anyone in the market.
Great Sales Experience!
My buying experience with Courtesy Acura from start to finish was terrific. Daniel Strajna was great and walked me thru the entire process and decision making! I highly recommend this dealership! I love my new 2017 RDX!
Outstanding Service and Parts Department
The truly outstanding service and client care that I have received at Courtesy Acura on my Acura ZDX and NSX is nothing short of remarkable in todays low standards of most dealerships. Matthew Sheridan my service advisor covers every detail of my auto needs, anticipates service points to consider, and makes sure that all of my parts pricing is fair and value centered. He and Andrew in parts are on a next level as professionals in this industry and I not only HIGHLY recommend them I look forward to discussions with them on auto related topics as well. When you need to find the best in service and care consider Matthew and Andrew at Courtesy Acura for your precious auto investment. You will NOT go wrong. Phil Highlands Ranch, Colorado
Great experience!
Daniel Strajna was awesome! I originally contacted him via the Internet, he answered all of my questions so when it was time to come in for a test drive we had all the information we needed. There was no pressure, we could have walked away at any time and felt comfortable. I am so happy with my new RDX!
Nice job!
Friendly staff. Helpful in answering questions. Clear explanation of services needed on my vehicle. Clean restroom and waiting area. Comfortable waiting area with snacks, coffee, and water.
Couple of days ago purchased 2017 RDX
Simply, everything was great! No pressure, full understanding, great people. Go see Don (sales) and Jeremiah (finance), they will take care about every single thing. Awesome experience!!!
Fantastic people that worked with/for us.
We were very pleased with the new car buying experience that we had with Courtesy Acura. Our Salesman Jimmy McConnel answered every question we had and found us the car that we wanted to buy. Everyone we dealt with at Courtesy Acura was fantastic and we would do it again in a heartbeat.
Awesome Experience
Purchased a new Car from Courtesy earlier this year. Came in today for an oil change and tire rotation. Sandy checked me in and took time to explain different maintenance features of my vehicle and how to interpret the different codes. Shon then filled out my maintenance book and got me check in and explained the process. After a short wait my car was ready. Dennis who I purchased the car with saw my car and came by to say Hi and make sure everything was being taken care of. I defiantly recommend Courtesy to anyone looking to purchase their next new or used vehicle.
