7590 S Broadway, Centennial, CO 80122
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
6:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
6:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
6:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
6:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
6:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Courtesy Acura

5.0
Overall Rating
(12)
Recommend: Yes (12) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

New car sales

by Charles on 04/18/2019

Rick Armijo, Sales Consultant, Courtesy Acura of Littleton. A professional from start to finish. Answered all my questions from why buy an Acura to helping me with decision between a new RDX or a TLX. I selected a new TLX 3.5L, tech package, A-spec, SH-AWH with additional dealer options. A superior buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
64 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

2015 MDX

by Russell on 06/09/2019

Matthew Sheridan was my service rep at Courtesy Acura. He was very professional and courteous and provided great service. He even had my car washed after it was serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service

by CDavis on 05/17/2019

Terrific service advisor (Kayla) car was ready when promised. Great waiting area snacks, coffee, soft drinks and water.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great customer service

by psilipo1 on 05/15/2019

We had to bring our minivan in for servicing. I made the appointment with Cole Harris. He has been amazing to work with. Very professional, courteous and timely. He was able to get the service done in a shorter amount of time than expected. Very happy with all of our dealings with Courtesy Acura!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Cody on 05/10/2019

We worked with Andrew Moore buying a used vehicle and had the best experience. They accommodated our young children and distance to travel very well to give us a great overall experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by CharlesS on 05/10/2019

My review was completed on time and accurately. Alec kept me informed of the progress and the service valet delivery made it very convenient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Marie on 04/27/2019

This was my first time taking my car to Courtesy Acura for service. It was very easy and comvenient to schedule an appointment online, and drop off was a breeze. Connor called rather promptly to provide details of what was needed and followed up when my car was ready to pick up. I feel confident in the work completed on my car and will definitely be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Good crew

by mark on 04/26/2019

Service writer Kayla, Tech Tyler and consultant Cole all provided top-notch service. I absolutely will go nowhere else for anything Acura.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Extremely happy

by Kayla on 04/22/2019

Came in for two recalls and a B service.. Price was quoted for the service and explained the recalls thoroughly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Courtesy Acura Service

by Crazygurljenn on 04/12/2019

Courtesy Acura has the best service department. Missy was friendly and prompt and great to work with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Scheduled maintenance

by SteveW on 03/26/2019

The process was est and painless. The work was completed in the timely fashion and I was kept informed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

First service for new 2019 RDX

by DScheid on 03/26/2019

Service appointment was very easy to set up online. Dealership staff was friendly and very helpful. I was able to get in and out quickly. Michael Wajler was my point of contact and was great. He answered all my questions and provided clear and accurate information for the service that was completed. He was great to work with and hope to do so for my next service visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Terrible Customer Service

by Gonzales92 on 03/09/2017

We purchased a used car from Courtesy Acura on 2-24-17. While my wife and I were at the dealership everybody treated us pretty good. As soon as the papers were signed and they had their check for the down payment, everything went downhill. We live four hours from the dealership, and chose this dealership because they had the car we wanted, and worked with us. Halfway home the onstar system started to say the vehicle was in demo mode. Now every time you start the car the onstar system does this. I contacted the salesman about this, and he didn't really seem to care. Long story short I now have had to drive two hours one way twice to have my vehicle worked on. I also decided to check the air filter on the vehicle and I am glad i did. Nobody in the right mind would consider the filter to be satisfactory, like the inspection sheet said it was. I then found out the vehicle had a cabin air filter and checked it. it looked even worse than the intake filter. On the inspection sheet the cabin filter was marked N/A. I contacted the salesman and got the run around. I eventually spoke with the used car manager who took care of things. He did send me a check for the cost of the two filters that I had to purchase. Well it has now been almost three weeks since we purchased the vehicle and we are still having issues. They were supposed to order an owners manual for the car and mail it to us. We have yet to receive the manual, and since then been told the salesman didn't order it when he said he did. So my biggest complaints are the service department clearly didn't inspect the car like they said they did, and once the dealership gets their money they don't care what happens. Please be careful when you buy from Courtesy Acura, get everything in writing and don't trust the service department. My suggestion would be to shop around and look at other dealerships.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Great Experience at Courtesy Acura with Lou Taylor!

by Nikolaus on 02/25/2017

While out looking for a larger family vehicle we decided to stop at Courtesy Acura. We were immediately greeted by Lou Taylor who was very friendly, patient and not in any way pushy, unlike many of our previous experiences at other places. After listening to our requests Lou showed us around and was able to immediately identify a few options for us. After a test drive we had to get home to pick up our kids, which Lou was very understanding of and again did not put any pressure on us. After a couple days discussing what we were looking for we decided to return to Courtesy Acura and test drive some more cars. Lou had a few options ready and waiting, was very clear and helpful explaining the differences in the models. Finally we made a decision on a lightly used MDX and Lou made the experience a breeze. He even sent us home with a couple toy cars for our kids! Definitely would recommend Courtesy Acura and Lou Taylor to anyone in the market.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Sales Experience!

by PeacePipe on 12/30/2016

My buying experience with Courtesy Acura from start to finish was terrific. Daniel Strajna was great and walked me thru the entire process and decision making! I highly recommend this dealership! I love my new 2017 RDX!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Outstanding Service and Parts Department

by PhilZDX on 08/28/2016

The truly outstanding service and client care that I have received at Courtesy Acura on my Acura ZDX and NSX is nothing short of remarkable in todays low standards of most dealerships. Matthew Sheridan my service advisor covers every detail of my auto needs, anticipates service points to consider, and makes sure that all of my parts pricing is fair and value centered. He and Andrew in parts are on a next level as professionals in this industry and I not only HIGHLY recommend them I look forward to discussions with them on auto related topics as well. When you need to find the best in service and care consider Matthew and Andrew at Courtesy Acura for your precious auto investment. You will NOT go wrong. Phil Highlands Ranch, Colorado

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience!

by Manzan1 on 07/27/2016

Daniel Strajna was awesome! I originally contacted him via the Internet, he answered all of my questions so when it was time to come in for a test drive we had all the information we needed. There was no pressure, we could have walked away at any time and felt comfortable. I am so happy with my new RDX!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Nice job!

by AcuraMom on 06/22/2016

Friendly staff. Helpful in answering questions. Clear explanation of services needed on my vehicle. Clean restroom and waiting area. Comfortable waiting area with snacks, coffee, and water.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Couple of days ago purchased 2017 RDX

by tmcntp77 on 05/19/2016

Simply, everything was great! No pressure, full understanding, great people. Go see Don (sales) and Jeremiah (finance), they will take care about every single thing. Awesome experience!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Fantastic people that worked with/for us.

by baredean4 on 05/09/2016

We were very pleased with the new car buying experience that we had with Courtesy Acura. Our Salesman Jimmy McConnel answered every question we had and found us the car that we wanted to buy. Everyone we dealt with at Courtesy Acura was fantastic and we would do it again in a heartbeat.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Awesome Experience

by stbr0504 on 04/27/2016

Purchased a new Car from Courtesy earlier this year. Came in today for an oil change and tire rotation. Sandy checked me in and took time to explain different maintenance features of my vehicle and how to interpret the different codes. Shon then filled out my maintenance book and got me check in and explained the process. After a short wait my car was ready. Dennis who I purchased the car with saw my car and came by to say Hi and make sure everything was being taken care of. I defiantly recommend Courtesy to anyone looking to purchase their next new or used vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

