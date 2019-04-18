sales Rating

We purchased a used car from Courtesy Acura on 2-24-17. While my wife and I were at the dealership everybody treated us pretty good. As soon as the papers were signed and they had their check for the down payment, everything went downhill. We live four hours from the dealership, and chose this dealership because they had the car we wanted, and worked with us. Halfway home the onstar system started to say the vehicle was in demo mode. Now every time you start the car the onstar system does this. I contacted the salesman about this, and he didn't really seem to care. Long story short I now have had to drive two hours one way twice to have my vehicle worked on. I also decided to check the air filter on the vehicle and I am glad i did. Nobody in the right mind would consider the filter to be satisfactory, like the inspection sheet said it was. I then found out the vehicle had a cabin air filter and checked it. it looked even worse than the intake filter. On the inspection sheet the cabin filter was marked N/A. I contacted the salesman and got the run around. I eventually spoke with the used car manager who took care of things. He did send me a check for the cost of the two filters that I had to purchase. Well it has now been almost three weeks since we purchased the vehicle and we are still having issues. They were supposed to order an owners manual for the car and mail it to us. We have yet to receive the manual, and since then been told the salesman didn't order it when he said he did. So my biggest complaints are the service department clearly didn't inspect the car like they said they did, and once the dealership gets their money they don't care what happens. Please be careful when you buy from Courtesy Acura, get everything in writing and don't trust the service department. My suggestion would be to shop around and look at other dealerships. Read more