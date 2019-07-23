Skip to main content
Berkenkotter Motors - Brighton

12555 Country Rd 2 1/2, Brighton, CO 80603
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Berkenkotter Motors - Brighton

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

new purchase

by troy on 07/23/2019

i was looking for a used truck i found one online that i was interested in i called and talked with Michael he was very helpful in getting me into this truck without any problems that goes with buying a new vehicle very happy with him

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
287 cars in stock
Ford F-250 Super Duty
Ford F-250 Super Duty
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
