Berkenkotter Motors - Brighton

12555 Country Rd 2 1/2, Brighton, CO 80603
(888) 750-1996
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Berkenkotter Motors - Brighton

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

new purchase

by troy on 07/23/2019

i was looking for a used truck i found one online that i was interested in i called and talked with Michael he was very helpful in getting me into this truck without any problems that goes with buying a new vehicle very happy with him

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Reviews
269 cars in stock
0 new269 used0 certified pre-owned
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
0 new|13 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|12 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-250 Super Duty
Ford F-250 Super Duty
0 new|12 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
