5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I found myself purchasing a vehicle after my wife's vehicle was unexpectedly totaled in a hail storm. Knowing that my wife wanted a GMC Acadia, McCaddon Cadillac Buick GMC was a top choice given the positive feedback I had been given and reviews I had read. I must say that the staff at McCaddon definitely lived up to and beyond their reputation. My first dealings were with Steve Purcell, and from the onset, it was evident that Steve was most concerned with putting us in the vehicle that would best suit our needs. Upon listening to us, Steve ended up guiding us to a vehicle that gave the best overall value for our needs. From there, Brian Hanks and Larry Guido worked closely with us to fairly determine a purchase price, and go over options to finance or lease the vehicle, and were very consultative in going over the pros and cons of each option. On the day of purchase, Becky Edmiston was extremely helpful in getting the initial paperwork completed, giving us an inside out tour of the vehicle, and helping us get set up on Onstar. She also gave us a follow up call after the purchase to see how we were doing, and if we had any questions or concerns with the vehicle. Finally, Justin Gasman gave us a thorough presentation of the various options we had to protect our new vehicle (warranty, gap insurance, tire protection, etc), and again listening to our needs, he guided us to the products that would fit our needs and disregarded the others. In general, what you hear are the horror stories of dealings with dealerships; I would say that my experience with each one of the staff members was a five-star first class experience. So much so, that even though the dealership is 45 miles away, I will continue to bring my vehicle back for my service needs. If you are thinking of purchasing a vehicle, McCaddon Cadillac Buick GMC is definitely a dealership that you should put on your list to call. Read more