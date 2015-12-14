McCaddon Buick GMC in Boulder
Great Sales Department
Zach Brick is very easy to work with and will go out of his way to make sure he can give you the best deal possible. Zach worked tirelessly on our price to make sure it was the lowest possible price GMC would allow. I would encourage anyone to go see him if they are looking to buy a car. I have purchased two vehicles from Zach and have not been disappointed.
Great experience!
Zach and Justin were GREAT! Zach came in on his day off to help us get our car and made each step super easy - not to mention streamlining everything down to the last detail of getting our car washed and ready so as soon as financing was done we were on our way! Justin found the lowest financing rate possible! They both made the experience quick and easy! Thank you!
The best
The McCaddon dealership in Boulder, Colorado, is the best. Several months ago, I bought a Cadillac CTS from them. Ron Buck, their best ever employee, was recommended to me by a friend who said Ron won't try to sell you a car. He will provide you with all the information you ask for and need to make a responsible decision about purchasing a car. He lets you decide. No pressure. How true. Ron is an excellent representative of McCaddon. Ron is extremely knowledgeable, has a good sense of humor, and is conscientious. I returned to McCaddon last spring to have my car serviced. Randy Blaine, a service advisor, was my contact. The service department is efficient well organized, and conscientious. McCaddon's dealership and their employees are outstanding. This is the place to purchase an automobile.
Excellent Experience
I found myself purchasing a vehicle after my wife's vehicle was unexpectedly totaled in a hail storm. Knowing that my wife wanted a GMC Acadia, McCaddon Cadillac Buick GMC was a top choice given the positive feedback I had been given and reviews I had read. I must say that the staff at McCaddon definitely lived up to and beyond their reputation. My first dealings were with Steve Purcell, and from the onset, it was evident that Steve was most concerned with putting us in the vehicle that would best suit our needs. Upon listening to us, Steve ended up guiding us to a vehicle that gave the best overall value for our needs. From there, Brian Hanks and Larry Guido worked closely with us to fairly determine a purchase price, and go over options to finance or lease the vehicle, and were very consultative in going over the pros and cons of each option. On the day of purchase, Becky Edmiston was extremely helpful in getting the initial paperwork completed, giving us an inside out tour of the vehicle, and helping us get set up on Onstar. She also gave us a follow up call after the purchase to see how we were doing, and if we had any questions or concerns with the vehicle. Finally, Justin Gasman gave us a thorough presentation of the various options we had to protect our new vehicle (warranty, gap insurance, tire protection, etc), and again listening to our needs, he guided us to the products that would fit our needs and disregarded the others. In general, what you hear are the horror stories of dealings with dealerships; I would say that my experience with each one of the staff members was a five-star first class experience. So much so, that even though the dealership is 45 miles away, I will continue to bring my vehicle back for my service needs. If you are thinking of purchasing a vehicle, McCaddon Cadillac Buick GMC is definitely a dealership that you should put on your list to call.
2015 GMC 3500 Denali
We just purchased a new 2015 GMC 3500 Denali from McCaddon, and had a wonderful experience. The price was right, and Lauren Steward, our sales person was honest, down to earth, and fair. There was no pressure to buy, and she was able to address every question we had to our complete satisfaction. Interestingly, even the time we spent in the financial office (with Justin Gasman) was painless, and (gasp) even enjoyable. Will definitely return in the future.
Proacttive Warrantee Work
This service appointment was prompted by a dash warning message. McCaddon's was proactive in taking care of a potential drive train problem by effecting repairs / parts replacement pursuant to a GM service bulletin. They also installed new tires at a very favorable price.
Profession Staff & Amazing Facilities
I simply have nothing negative to say about the car buying experience at McCaddon! I live in south Denver and found the truck I wanted online (their website is great and mobile compatibility is seamless). I had the pleasure of working with the Zach Brick throughout the process and their team made the couple of trips to Boulder completely worthwhile.
Favorite car buying place
Been trading with McCaddon the majority of my car driving life (& that's a long time), 1958. Their courtesy, efficiency, knowledge, & demeanor are "spot on". They also sell good cars! It's a tradition with them. Our latest purchase from McCaddon ended up with a recall & as soon as the weather turns nice we will be able to accomplish that task, then we will have something more to review. Not worried, have confidence they will take care of things efficiently.
GMC
Friendly people, friendly and great service. My first GMC ever and I am pleased. They worked with me right away and I let them know I was in need of a car due to my subaru blowing up on me 2 weeks prior. I was clear on what I wanted and they helped me find it.
Great experience and would do it again.
McCaddon, has another loyal customer. I dreaded the process of purchasing a new automobile, but luck would have it, I visited McCaddon and not only was the process painless, they really worked for me to obtain a great deal on a new automobile. Everyone I dealt with was experienced and clearly put my needs first. I strongly recommend anyone to visit with McCaddon if you are in the market for an automobile. Wendall and Justin, thank you.
Best car buying experience I have ever had.
It's hard to know exactly where to start regarding my absolutely excellent experience I had at McCaddon. I was looking for a Chevy Trail Blazer and my sales person Jeff was amazing. He spent the whole morning with me going over a used 04' they had just received. It had just come out of detail and he answered every question I had and made me feel very comfortable. I had already secured my own financing but was open to other options. Their finance guru, Justin went above and beyond to help me and my family out. He went to several banks and found me a better interest rate than the loan I had. These guys bent over backwards to get me the vehicle and the best rate. I cannot say enough good things about them both and the dealership. If you need a car new or used you cannot do better than doing business with these two guys and this dealership. They earned a customer for life.
Repeat Customer ~ Love McCaddon
We have purchased three vehicles from McCaddon. Our most recent purchase was a used GMC Denali. I was a bit concerned that we may not be treated as well as when we purchased our new vehicles but this was not the case what so ever. Zach our salesman was the best! He was not only professional and efficient, he was personable and knew what he was talking about. Every aspect of the sale went smooth. Besides the courtesy of the salesmen, the finance department makes it a nice experience as well. In addition, one of our reasons for coming back time and time again is due to the service department. Every time we would bring our vehicle in for service or for a repair we were treated like we were VIP's. Not only would they provide a courtesy loaner if needed they would always make sure we left with a clean car. Sounds minor but I have to say with all our past experience with buying cars, McCadden goes above and beyond!
Get your car from Zach at McCaddons
I wasted a lot of time shopping around and kept coming back to the same conclusion. Zach and McCaddon have the best deal and the best inventory, not to mention I just liked working with them.
Used Purchase
I would recommend McCaddon for your next vehicle purchase whether it is a new or used vehicle. My salesperson, Zach B. was a genuine person who treated not only myself but my family with respect. He was very helpful in assisting me throughout the entire process and went above and beyond even after the sale to show he cares. Also, the finance director, Justin Gasman worked very hard to get a bank with a low interest rate and the best deal. I can honestly say that we felt like family throughout the process and again, even more so after the sale; which is the icing on the cake in my opinion. Too often dealerships lose interest after the fact, and McCaddon takes care to make sure that no one feels that way.
Made it easy!
We recently bought a car from Zach and the whole process was as painless as it can be when buying a car. He was efficient when communicating, got the deal done quick and even made the experience fun! Thank you Zach :) PS We love Justin in Finance. He was no bs and got right to the paperwork. We will be back!
unbelievable
It was too easy! I went in with my typical skepticism of car dealers, but after talking to Zach B. for about 2 minutes I knew I was in the right place. We were already sold on a new Verano, but he stepped in with an excellent tutorial of its features and how to use them, then dug up all the obscure incentives and rebates to get us the best deal. After that, we were directed to Justin G. who took care of all the paperwork and financing, and badda bing, we were driving our new car home. 100% painless! Great job, guys! McCaddon no ka oi!
GREAT & VERY FRIENDLY SERVICE!!
I recently traded my old vehicle and purchase a new Cadillac through McCaddon. This was one of the easiest and flawless transactions I have ever experienced. The service I recieved was outstanding. I would definitley recommend Zach B. and Justin G. to anyone who is looking to purchase a new vehicle.
Superb all the way through the process
Zach B. at McCaddon Cadillac was excellent from the first email to the last drive away!
Neutral
Deal ok. We were a little disappointed the internet info stated it had a tow package. It did not. When we asked Jeff he acted dumb about the info. I even gave him a chance to make it up with some accessories we wanted $300 and he did not clue in. We also started the process on Monday and told them we wanted to get in and out quickly and it still took 2 and half hours on Friday. Got out at 4:30 and hit Denver traffic which we did not want to do. 3.5 hours to go 100 miles. We figured they did not try to hard to impress since we called them told them what we wanted and they did not have to do any more selling. They got their deal. We are very happy we a very nice car but we tried to plan ahead and it did not happen. I gave them all the info they needed during the week. Still not sure why it took so long. There was no hagling about price once we got there everything was them same as we discussed during the week. Would not make the drive to Boulder again to deal with them. Final paper work went quick once it was finally ready. Finally thought, my wife would have liked a more professional and hardy hand shake. She said it was a little weak. Not much to some but in some cases it could make someone walk away.
Have been purchasing vehicles at McCaddons since 1993.
We have been buying vehicles at McCaddon's since 1993 and have had great experiences every single time. We recommend McCaddon's to everyone who is looking to buy a new or used vehicle. The service dept. isn't bad either. They are a dealership with the friendly family touch and really care about making you happy. They also have a great selection with competitive prices. The customer really does come first here. They are #1 in our book.
Great service
Excellent service during the sale - Jeff the internet manager did a wonderful job. The service after the sale has been phenomenal. They have followed up above and beyond any of my previous car buying experiences at any other dealership. Definitely recommend McCaddon.
