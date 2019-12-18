Incompetence at its finest.
12/18/2019
I bought my vehicle in February of 2019 from Pollard Jeep in Boulder, CO. This was my first mistake. I had to make a separate payment two weeks after the purchase date. I called to give them my debit card info and thought all was well. The lady called me back several days later stating that she had wrote it on a piece of paper and somehow lost my credit card information and needed it again. She lost sensitive information. So I gave it to her again. A month down the road I go to license my car and pay for tags and title but the dmv could not find the info. Pollard had never sent it in because they never processed the payment. I had to buy an extension on my temp tags. I go in to make the payment (for the 3rd time) so I could register my car. There was a recall that needed to be attended to. In the process of fixing the recall they put a 2 inch scratch on the leather of the console which is what was being fixed. I had to bring it back in another day so they could order the part. By then, the electrical on my visor had just fallen out due to broken clips so I had them repair that as well. Minutes after driving off the visor fell out again. I bring it back this last time to have the visor fixed again and a complimentary detailing that came with the purchase of the vehicle. I was told to drop it off at 11am and it would be done by 5pm. I dropped it off at 11am and called at 530pm just before they closed to see the status. They hadnt even started. My vehicle sat there the entire day with no progress and they didnt bother to call to state that our car was going to be there over night (for a detailing). I told them Id be there in 15 min to pick up my vehicle and that I wanted a detailed list of what had been done in the 6-7 hours it had been there. They tried to do a quick wash of the outside of the vehicle while I was on my way to make it seem like they had done something. They pulled it up next to me dripping wet. While doing the quick wash, they put circular scratches all over the paint on the body and somehow ran the back fender into something and notched it up very badly causing thousands in damage. I hadnt noticed at this point because it was dark already. They offered to give us a loaner for the night so they could finish the work the next day. The next day they call us around 5:30pm (already dark at this point) to go pick up our vehicle. I thought this was fishy so I checked the inside/outside of my vehicle before leaving the lot. This is when I noticed the damage. I reported the damage to the manager before leaving the lot. He wants me to bring it in again in a couple of days for repairs and states that it is not going to be back up to 100% but theyll see what they can do. This car is less than a year old off the lot with me being the 1st owner. It has been damaged by the people we bought it from and theyre telling me that they'll see what they can do. I have filed a complaint with Jeep corporate, the Attorney General, the Colorado Auto Dealers Association, and I have also filed a police report. I'm just hoping to save anyone else from their incompetence. They've made what should be a milestone in ones life into a complete nightmare.
Wonderful Experience, Great Dealership!!!!!!
04/17/2018
I live in Kansas City, we drove 10 hours to buy my 16 year old daughter's first car in Boulder (CO.) at Pollard Jeep. I made an inquiry about a used Fiat 500X SUV that I saw on CarGurus.Com, KAYTLIN Pearson emailed and called me back almost immediately, she was wonderful, we discussed the car I was interested in, my trade-in vehicle, and in a short time, we had agreed on a price for purchase, and trade. We agreed on the terms of the transaction, and I drove out to Boulder to make the purchase and trade with KAYTLIN. When we arrived at Pollard Jeep, KAYTLIN met us at the door, and lead us through an absolute wonderful sales experience. KAYTLIN made the day great (and FUN), buying a car can be stressful, not with KAYTLIN, she is all about the client, we felt like we were the most important customer in the world. We were introduced to the Manager, MIN Pedersen, who welcomed us to the dealership, reviewed our trade-in, and discussed the entire process. KAYTLIN reviewed the features of the car with my us, we were thoroughly informed of our purchase, we knew everything about our new car. I then worked with the Finance Rep, WILL Loomis, he was incredibly detailed with all the paperwork, answered all my questions, and reviewed all extended warranty options across multiple suppliers, plus WILL made the whole paperwork process fun, in 40 years of buying cars, for the first time I was "having fun" in the finance department. Bottom Line, the team at Pollard Jeep is super, KAYTLIN PEARSON is fantastic, she is "Super Cool", and her pride in work "shines through" to make for a wonderful customer experience. If I needed to buy another car, I would not think twice and drive another 10 hours to Pollard Jeep, and buy a car from KAYTLIN. Great Job to KAYTLIN, and the entire team at Pollard Jeep, thank you, we love our purchase!
Cherokee Lemon
01/31/2017
I've bought a number of vehicles from Pollard over the past 30 years and have generally been satisfied with the cars and the dealership. However, the 2014 Cherokee I bought new from them is the worst lemon of the dozens I have owned over the years, and I am extremely disappointed at their inability to fix the numerous problems with the electronics and transmission. FCA apparently did a very poor job with all of the software systems in the vehicle, as every subsystem in it has bugs that cause problems intermittently and the dealer can't find. After numerous software updates, the transmission still gets lost and can't figure out how to downshift, the main display gets lost and goes blank, the touchscreen buttons only work some of the time, the rear door only opens sometimes, they keyless remote only works part time; I could go on for pages... Now they have the audacity to want to charge for software updates to fix their software bugs! I bought their super duper extended warranty that covers everything for the life of the car, and it apparently doesn't cover what they said it did. I used to be a Jeep advocate, but after this experience, I would not recommend anyone buy a new car from any Jeep dealer.
Fantastic Service
01/24/2017
Great Experience, Fun and energetic staff. the best car buying experience ever. Best Jeep dealership in Colorado!!
Poor Sales Experience
01/11/2017
I would not recommend this dealership. I feel sorry for you if you buy your car here, and then try to get a mistake made by your salesman corrected, because this is what happened to me . One of the two key fobs my salesman gave to me for my brand new Jeep was the wrong key fob for my car- it wasnt even for the same Jeep model and upon closer inspection the fobs did not even look the same. Not sure how salesman made the mistake .I do not leave near the dealership.... Terrible customer service in trying to get this situation resolved Unreturned phone calls Unanswered emails When I finally did talk to the salesman, his promise to call me back in 15 minutes with info on how to resolve, was a joke (or a lie) No call back I finally decided to send an email to the GM of the dealership to help get this resolved I also thought it couldnt hurt to call Jeep Customer Service and get their email address so I could copy them on the email as well, thinking Pollard might take my emails more seriously if Jeep Customer Service was involved. So I called Jeep Customer Service at 877-426-5337 (no email address on their site).. My experience with Jeep Customer Service was STELLAR The Jeep Customer Service representative asked me for all the details of my unsatisfactory experience with Pollard including the names of the sales people who I had been in contact with. Jeep insisted on filing a complaint against Pollard on my behalf This was not even why I called them- their idea, not mine.... The service representative at Jeep said You should not have to deal with this after the purchase of a new Jeep WOW.. something no one at Pollard ever said to me Jeep Customer Service took control of the entire situation and will resolve quickly and easily. I sure wish I had called them sooner They even gave me 4 free oil changes for my trouble It is SO REASSURING to know that Jeep not only stands behind their brand and reputation, but EXPECTS their dealers to represent the Jeep brand at an exceptional level, delivering excellent customer service. They are extremely interested in hearing when a dealer is not living up to Jeeps expectations I would recommend buying somewhere else. Hopefully it will be from a dealer that takes more pride in representing the Jeep brand name than I experienced with Pollard Jeep Boulder.
Gabe East!!!! A+
12/11/2016
This is our second time buying a Jeep at Pollard and we were not disappointed what a great place with wonderful people especially Gabe East. The service was outstanding, kind, fast and polite.
Excellent Service on short notice
12/31/2015
I wanted to write a quick review to show my appreciation for the service I have gotten on my sons new car. We brought it in without an appointment because of some electrical issues with the TIPM. They worked the car into their schedule, communicated well and delivered the car on time. I worked with Mike in Service and Chris a couple of times when Mike was not available and both were great to work with. Thank You Mike in Service and Pollard Jeep I really appreciated your service.
Service department very poor
12/28/2015
I just wanted to write a review on my experience with the Pollard Jeep Service department. First of all I am not one to write reviews but I hope this will help either the dealership perform better in the future, maybe the owner will read this or it will help a customer in the future buy from a dealership that can take care of servicing a Jeep new or used. I tried to buy a Jeep for my son in Boulder from Pollard Jeep but they did not have much inventory on a 2-3 year old jeep so I ended up buying one in Portland, OR and paying 750 to ship it to him. The Pollard dealership with Jared in the Service dept. and Ken in Sales were great to deal with and helped arrange for the vehicle to be dropped off and picked up by my son. Both employees have since left the dealership for some reason, but the both offered exceptional service you would expect from a car dealership that wanted your business. I thought servicing the car now and in the future would be something the dealership would at least be able to do in a normal or reasonable amount of time. We purchased the car with a full wrap warranty of which any Jeep dealership should honor. But when I call for service I am told they 5-7 weeks out for an appointment and every Jeep dealer around has the same problem.(Not True) This came from Chris in the Service department, not sure if he is the manager or a service writer. I called him and had my son stop in and we got the same answer. Well it is not very helpful to wait that long for a diagnosis or at least take a moment to have a tech. look at the car to see why we cannot lock the doors through the remote key. So I make a phone call to the Aurora, CO Jeep dealer to see how booked they are and I can get the car in within 2 days to take car of it. They should not have told me every dealership was busy if they did not know if for a fact. I really do not want to have the car service that far away but it appears the local Boulder Jeep dealer cannot handle the business and does not have the staff to handle it. I would like to write a good review but it is difficult when I do not feel they are prepared to service vehicles in a timely manner. From a buyers perspective I really do not want to buy another car from them based upon the service response I have gotten and I am also concerned about them servicing it reasonably fast.
Great Experience at Pollard Jeep
11/15/2015
After spending several trips out of town and searching online dealers for a new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon I found Pollard Jeep in Boulder. I was quickly contacted by James Mayfield regarding exactly the vehicle I wanted. Through a few days of emails, I asked several questions regarding financing and leasing and James was always quick to respond. I ended up completing much of the process online and picked up a Rubicon within about 45 minutes of first arriving at Pollard Jeep. James was great to work with and I highly recommend visiting this dealership. Other salesman, finance, and even the owner was very friendly and helpful. This was a polar opposite experience than I had at other large Jeep dealers in the Greeley area where salesman only had pressure tactics to employ. In the end, Pollard easily beat out competitors with friendly, easy-going sales and the best price out there!
Great experience
11/13/2015
I came in to find out about trading in my VW GTI for a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Monte was extremely helpful and answered all of my questions. It was my first time going through the buying process of a car alone, and everyone at the dealership made it very easy. I drove off the lot with my new Jeep very fast, and was extremely satisfied. I didn't notice until I got home that there was a minuscule scratch on the windshield. I brought it back to Pollard and they offered me a new windshield right away, no questions asked. I had a great experience trading in and buying a car at this dealership, and would recommend going there to anybody.
Great car buying experience
06/10/2013
I had been emailng with Cory at Pollard for about a week back and forth going over options and similar. He stated he didn't have the exact one I was looking for but had one very similar if I wanted to come by and test drive it to get a good idea of what to expect. I showed up earlier than I had expected to meet with Cory. Another sales associate had walked up and asked if I needed any help. I explained that I was there to meet with Cory to test drive the vechile we had spoken of. The other sales associate quickly got the Jeep in question located and got me on my way for a test drive. When I returned Cory was back and came over to greet me, the other sales associate introduced me to Cory and turned things over. I was AMAZED as this was never the behavior I've seen at dealerships in the past. Cory is a stand up guy and knows a ton about Jeeps and was more then happy to answer any questions I had in regards to them. All in all this was a great car buying experience with zero pressure and I ended up buying the Jeep I had gone in to test drive after I figured out I didn't need the other features I was looking for. I'd recommend the Cory at Pollard Jeep any day of the week to a friend seeking a new Jeep.
Gabe Rocks!!!!
05/31/2013
I was referred to Gabe by a colleague and had an amazing experience. He is not pushy and gives great service. I appreciated the fact that he listened to what I wanted and what I could afford. I would HIGHLY recommend him to anyone.
Great experience!
04/30/2013
Cory was great to deal with throughout the sales/build process for my new Jeep. I would recommend buying a new car from Cory and Pollard Motors.
Excellent Service
02/08/2013
I called Justin and he immediately started the search for my new Jeep. I came in from out of town to find my brand new car ready for pick up. Service was excellent. He has kept in contact after the purchase by sending me pics and texts of other Jeeps that had accesories he thought my husband and I would like. This was our 10th Jeep from Pollard. I think that says it!!
Great dealership
02/07/2013
I was in the market for a new or used Wrangler. I had shopped around for a bit on used but wanted to try some new ones. Justin was my salesperson and took me on a test drive of a 2013 Sahara. Sweet ride, but I ended up with a 2004 Unlimited and i couldn't be happier. The whole experience was great. I was allowed to take the Jeep to work for a day before I bought it. I felt much more confident in the purchase after spending more than the typical around the block test drive. Not only was the pricing and service great, but they also put a 3 month warranty on it too. That is unheard of for a 2004 Wrangler! Definitely would recommend and buy from again!
If you're looking for a new Jeep, look no further
02/01/2013
I just purchased a 2013 Jeep Wrangler, and Justin was very helpful throughout the entire process. I was welcomed at the door each time I arrived and was provided with a lot of help finding the car to exactly suit my needs. The extra work I had done to the vehicle was completed quickly and thoroughly, and after Justin walked me through all the different features on the new Wranglers I have to say I am extremely satisfied with the whole experience. This is a great dealership, and I would recommend them to anyone in the market for a Jeep!
Awesome Dealer! Will certainly be back!
02/01/2013
Justin Smith took great care of me in purchasing a Grand Cherokee on two different occasions. The entire dealership was always very helpful and friendly. All of my questions and concerns were addressed before I left and it was an overall great purchase experience.
No service
01/08/2010
3 days now and still no repair of my classic jeep. Simple cam position sensor and crankshaft sensor position indicator replacement. Took them a day to figure out the problem, even when I told them what the problem was. Did'nt have the part, now another day. Mechanic does'nt show up for work next day and they don't figure this out until the day is about gone! Wanted to do additional $500 worth of work that was not required or necessary as fill in work. I got a very bad feeliing this is going south at the speed of heat!!!
0 Stars ! Do Not Ever Use This Dealer !
06/22/2009
Bought a New Demo - Top of the Line - Grand Cherokee from them with 7000 miles on it. (scary) But how they praised their care/service of the vehicle as well as the warranty at time of sale. 5 months & 6000 miles later, it had a catastrophic failure. It blew a heater hose off and lost all off its coolant on the highway. This caused it to overheat. After it cooled down I reconnected the heater hose, put on a hose clamp to keep it on, (there was no sign or evidence of old hose clamp) filled it with water, started it up & drove it 1 mile home. Called Dealer & had it towed to them. (also started it up to back out on street to load on to tow truck) After having vehicle for over a week (no communication from them) and their service department having put 65 miles on it, they told me the engine was shot & it was our fault! Therefore it was not going to be covered by any warranty! (gasp) Wanted $7000.00 to fix. (double gasp) How could this be our fault? They were the only ones to service this car since it was new. If it had a loose or no hose clamp it was there own neglect. They said we drove it when it was extremely hot. But with no water in the engine the temperature gauges showed it as cold. They said when they got it it would not start. (I started it to back out of the driveway for the tow truck) If the engine was as bad as they said when they got it why did it take 65 miles to determine that? (The failure happened on a 15 mile drive) They did not accept our story of how it happened, Essentially calling us liars. They accept no responsibility of this breakdown. I believe they caused it. Either by neglect on there own service/inspection (loose or no hose clamp) or on there driving it 65 miles (definitely long enough to make it worse than it was) Chrysler declared bankruptcy the next week. I have never felt so helpless & betrayed. This dealers service is somewhere between extremely incompetent & criminally negligent. Very untrustworthy Shame on Chrysler & Shame on Pollard Friendly Motors. At a time when the American auto industry was hurting, we chose to support them The vehicle we traded in for this one was a 98 Jeep Grand Cherokee we had for 10 years. We do not intentionally abuse our vehicles, especially when they cost over $40000.00! I will not give this Dealer or Chrysler another penny. They have permanently lost our trust. Please consider other vehicles & another Dealer so you do not have a similar experience.
Can I give then 0 stars?
08/21/2008
This is the most awful company I have ever dealt with. They tried to rip me off for $700 first and then when the problem wasn't fixed asked for another $585. I got my car back and stopped the credit card payment and I'm now in dispute with them. They will not get my money but I hope that this review will prevent someone from having to go through the misery. I would rather run my car into a lake than bring it to them.
One Star - DO NOT EVER USE THIS Dealership for Service Issues
02/23/2008
Pollard Motors service is one of the most 'PATHETIC' service providers in my experience. You are pressured to pay more than what you feel is necessary for the vehicle. Very little consideration for customer and their pain and all you hear is how wrong you are. If you don't believe me walk in and just spend 5 minutes to hear conversations around you, however wrong it might be, to see if one customer is satisfied decently with their issues. I didn't have any luck after spending few thousands of dollars and other than convenience of the location there is NOTHING here.
