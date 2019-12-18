service Rating

I bought my vehicle in February of 2019 from Pollard Jeep in Boulder, CO. This was my first mistake. I had to make a separate payment two weeks after the purchase date. I called to give them my debit card info and thought all was well. The lady called me back several days later stating that she had wrote it on a piece of paper and somehow lost my credit card information and needed it again. She lost sensitive information. So I gave it to her again. A month down the road I go to license my car and pay for tags and title but the dmv could not find the info. Pollard had never sent it in because they never processed the payment. I had to buy an extension on my temp tags. I go in to make the payment (for the 3rd time) so I could register my car. There was a recall that needed to be attended to. In the process of fixing the recall they put a 2 inch scratch on the leather of the console which is what was being fixed. I had to bring it back in another day so they could order the part. By then, the electrical on my visor had just fallen out due to broken clips so I had them repair that as well. Minutes after driving off the visor fell out again. I bring it back this last time to have the visor fixed again and a complimentary detailing that came with the purchase of the vehicle. I was told to drop it off at 11am and it would be done by 5pm. I dropped it off at 11am and called at 530pm just before they closed to see the status. They hadnt even started. My vehicle sat there the entire day with no progress and they didnt bother to call to state that our car was going to be there over night (for a detailing). I told them Id be there in 15 min to pick up my vehicle and that I wanted a detailed list of what had been done in the 6-7 hours it had been there. They tried to do a quick wash of the outside of the vehicle while I was on my way to make it seem like they had done something. They pulled it up next to me dripping wet. While doing the quick wash, they put circular scratches all over the paint on the body and somehow ran the back fender into something and notched it up very badly causing thousands in damage. I hadnt noticed at this point because it was dark already. They offered to give us a loaner for the night so they could finish the work the next day. The next day they call us around 5:30pm (already dark at this point) to go pick up our vehicle. I thought this was fishy so I checked the inside/outside of my vehicle before leaving the lot. This is when I noticed the damage. I reported the damage to the manager before leaving the lot. He wants me to bring it in again in a couple of days for repairs and states that it is not going to be back up to 100% but theyll see what they can do. This car is less than a year old off the lot with me being the 1st owner. It has been damaged by the people we bought it from and theyre telling me that they'll see what they can do. I have filed a complaint with Jeep corporate, the Attorney General, the Colorado Auto Dealers Association, and I have also filed a police report. I'm just hoping to save anyone else from their incompetence. They've made what should be a milestone in ones life into a complete nightmare. Read more