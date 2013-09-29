1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just received some of the worst customer service from this dealer that I've experienced in a long time from a commission based employee who TRULY wants to earn business and not just his monthly minimum. After reading the other Yelp reviews and reviews in other places, I can't say that I'm surprised. Was dealing with this dealership and a salesperson name SCOTT M. on a new car offer online. Based on my experience, they can pay me to take off their lot if they want to do business. Was offered a price above and beyond pricing I had received from other dealerships, as well as pricing outside that of other comparable vehicles that I've received. I was open and honest with SCOTT M. of TYNAN NISSAN about those facts. And let him know that I would need to receive a sharper offer from him, if they wanted to win my business. I was then told by SCOTT M. from TYNAN NISSAN that I was only interested in price, and not service and honesty. I countered back to him, politely, that I was and considered those de facto needs for earning my business. Also, I suggested he might want to be a little more polite in his dealings with customers if he wanted to earn their business. SCOTT M. from TYNAN NISSAN then told me the first price he gave me was the best he could do. I told him, I seriously doubted that was the case, and that I'd make him a counter offer. I also told him that strictly based on his service towards me so far, and the online reviews of Tynan's that his service and honesty angle wasn't really winning me over so far. SCOTT M. from TYNAN NISSAN then decided that rather than continue trying to earn my business that he'd rather completely withdraw their offer and essentially kick me out the virtual door of their online marketplace. I'd strongly recommend never dealing with SCOTT M. from TYNAN NISSAN if you can help it. I have no idea if the rest of their dealership and staff operate this way, but based on the treatment I received this morning, I'm not even going to bother to find.