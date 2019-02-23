Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Larry H. Miller Colorado Jeep

Larry H. Miller Colorado Jeep

Visit dealer’s website 
350 S Havana St, Aurora, CO 80012
Today 08:30 AM - 08:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
08:30 AM - 08:00 PM
Tuesday
08:30 AM - 08:00 PM
Wednesday
08:30 AM - 08:00 PM
Thursday
08:30 AM - 08:00 PM
Friday
08:30 AM - 08:00 PM
Saturday
08:30 AM - 07:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Colorado Jeep

15 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wrangler Purchase

by Mopar_JL on 02/23/2019

My buying experience at Larry H Miller was painless, from start to finish Kyle and the rest of the team were straight forward with no funny business. The process was stress free, they gave me a great price and Iâll be back for my next Jeep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience working with Kevin

by zachv on 01/24/2019

It was a great experience working with Kevin. He was very helpful in finding the right car for me and has been equally as helpful in making sure that I was satisfied after I bought the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales review

by Annabanna on 01/13/2019

Chris DeCaro was very helpful in finding us the deal that we needed. He was able to get us into a lease that was exactly what we needed. All of the staff were pleasant to work with. I will be a returning customer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you!!

by Nlebedevitch on 01/12/2019

Really great experience. Know with confidence I will continue to be able to go back for any assistance I will need with my new. At!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by nicholas21 on 01/10/2019

The best experience I ever had buying a car and I am 54 years old and hsve a family and probably bought over 40 cars in my life they were awesome

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by Ehayes92 on 01/06/2019

Everything was great. Took no time at all to get exactly what I was looking for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy and fast

by Thelittlebee on 01/02/2019

I went in knowing exactly what I wanted, and Chris Decaro got me everything I asked for, fast, easy and fun. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

They worked for me.

by MtMan9693 on 12/22/2018

Sales staff and finance officer were all very nice, flexible and attentive. They also helped me get my vehicle home, over an hour away since I was not trading in my vehicle I arrived in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Swilliams on 12/16/2018

Brandon, Chris, and Jonathan all provided me with great service and financing options and took the time to help me understand what I needed to know. Thanks guys for helping me get into my first brand new vehicle. I’m loving my new Jeep,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

After many issues With JEEP LHM took great care of me!

by JeffBrown1267 on 04/02/2018

I bought a new 2017 Jeep Renegade last August. Sirrus radio was very important to me. After some issues with getting the satellite radio to work properly, the team to Larry H Miller knew I was still not satisfied. So the GM Nd the sales team worked with me to put me in a different JEEP that I absolutely love! I have been a life Long JEEP owner and was pretty much done with Purchasing Jeeps. However the GM made me a great deal and I am so glad I stuck with JEEP and LHM! Great team. Really recommend them to anyone. Jeff Brown, Parker Colorado

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Larry H. Miller

by Kskeen15 on 02/12/2018

Larry H. Miller was the easiest and most hassle free car buying experience weve ever had. We worked with Christian Duran and he treated us like partners in the transaction. Everyone from the sales staff to the finance manager were excellent to work with. We would highly recommend Larry H. Miller.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales Service

by DavidRR on 11/28/2017

I worked with Austin over the phone while traveling from OKC to Denver. We needed to have everything ready when we arrived and it was. Even better, they did not change anything we had agreed to. It was a very smooth and hassle free process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Most EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE!

by DeAnnaP on 09/10/2017

I found the Jeep Grand Cherokee online that I wanted and sent a brief message. Just a few minutes after I sent my message I was contacted by Victor Harris with Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep of Aurora. All I can say is Victor was AMAZING AND HELPFUL! WE had a deal in less than 15 minutes. I am from New Mexico and Victor even told me that the dealership would fly me out to pick up my new Jeep Grand Cherokee. I was picked up at the airport and treated like ROYALTY! I want to Thank Victor and the entire team at Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep of Aurora for the wonderful experience of my purchase and I absolutely highly recommend Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep of Aurora Colorado.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

An amazing experience

by Mrspesapane on 08/20/2017

From internet sales all the way to finance, the overall experience was amazing. The entire staff made us feel at home and made sure that our car buying experience was top notch. Special shout out to Richard O. and Victor H. who went above and beyond! Thank you both!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy and pressure free

by Jamiej1 on 02/12/2017

Our sales guy, James K. was incredible. So personable, knowledgeable, and friendly. In fact the entire staff was this way. I was hesitant on buying a car and not once did they push or make me feel pressured.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
67 cars in stock
0 new67 used0 certified pre-owned
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|12 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Cherokee
Jeep Cherokee
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for