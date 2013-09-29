Tynan's Nissan
Great Place To Buy A SUV
by 09/29/2013on
What a Great experience buying our Nissan X-Terra from these guys.Rolondo our sales guy was very helpful with working with us and finding the right vehicle..Greg the financial guy was awesome too..Overall a wonderful experience buying our Suv..HIGHLY RECOMMEND seeing both of these guys for your next vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Most unresponsive.
by 09/17/2013on
This place is a disaster. STAY AWAY......... They are all well and good, until you sign the papers, then you become unimportant. We bought a car there just before we moved. They shipped it to us in Virginia but did none of the paperwork. When I went to get a tag for it, the state of Virginia needed a title. We called Nissan finance for that but after 2 months, Tynan still had not sent our paperwork to them. All they were doing was collecting our money for the last 2 months. Now we have a car sitting in the garage that we can't get a tag for and Tynan ignores our emails and voicemails. I was supposed to start a new job yesterday but had to blow that off because I had no car. Finally...we got to speak to AMANDA. Bless her heart. She says she will overnight the paperwork to Virginia today. She is the only one who didn't blow us off and we are really hopeful that she will do what she says. The title was sitting there all along.....
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Horrible online service
by 03/18/2013on
Just received some of the worst customer service from this dealer that I've experienced in a long time from a commission based employee who TRULY wants to earn business and not just his monthly minimum. After reading the other Yelp reviews and reviews in other places, I can't say that I'm surprised. Was dealing with this dealership and a salesperson name SCOTT M. on a new car offer online. Based on my experience, they can pay me to take off their lot if they want to do business. Was offered a price above and beyond pricing I had received from other dealerships, as well as pricing outside that of other comparable vehicles that I've received. I was open and honest with SCOTT M. of TYNAN NISSAN about those facts. And let him know that I would need to receive a sharper offer from him, if they wanted to win my business. I was then told by SCOTT M. from TYNAN NISSAN that I was only interested in price, and not service and honesty. I countered back to him, politely, that I was and considered those de facto needs for earning my business. Also, I suggested he might want to be a little more polite in his dealings with customers if he wanted to earn their business. SCOTT M. from TYNAN NISSAN then told me the first price he gave me was the best he could do. I told him, I seriously doubted that was the case, and that I'd make him a counter offer. I also told him that strictly based on his service towards me so far, and the online reviews of Tynan's that his service and honesty angle wasn't really winning me over so far. SCOTT M. from TYNAN NISSAN then decided that rather than continue trying to earn my business that he'd rather completely withdraw their offer and essentially kick me out the virtual door of their online marketplace. I'd strongly recommend never dealing with SCOTT M. from TYNAN NISSAN if you can help it. I have no idea if the rest of their dealership and staff operate this way, but based on the treatment I received this morning, I'm not even going to bother to find.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Does Tynan's really care that we're satisfied?
by 03/30/2012on
We purchased a new 2011 Murano, and the staff was helpful and professional. Lower rating given because we're not satisfied with this vehicle, and in our opinion were given incorrect information on the pricing incentives, making us decide prematurely on this vehicle. Our ultimate satisfaction doesn't seem to be much of a concern now that it's all said and done. Disappointing.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
THESE GUYS ARE AWESOME!!!
by 01/15/2012on
These guys gave me an unprecedented price on a new 2011 Maxima, I am extremely satisfied. Hats off to Taher and Markus, they went above and beyond, and I am extremely satisfied and would recommend them to anyone who is in the market for a new Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I bought a new 2007 Nissan Frontier SE, CC, LB, 4x4 yesterday
by 11/17/2007on
I just bought a 2007 Nissan Frontier SE CC LB 4x4 through Tynan's Nissan in Aurora, Colorado yesterday through an auto broker I have used many times. I love the power, interior, exterior, and bought it with several packages included for $24,800 after paying for all the taxes etc. Tynan's employees drove it to Boulder where I live and delivered it to a pre-arranged meeting point. After paying cash in full for this vehicle, I drove it home - about 8 miles- and put it in the garage as I had several appointments to go to. I took it out of the garage this morning and discovered a 12" crack in the windshield on the passenger side. A rock chip caused the damage. I have no idea when the chip occurred. I own a business that has 9 vehicles and have never had a chip cause a huge crack in one day- usually it takes months for a chip to grow which gives me time to have it repaired. I also noticed 5 areas of the paint on the hood that are chipped down to the primer- it has a clear bra which protected that area, but nowhere else on the hood. What the heck do I need to do to protect this paint and windsheild? The color is Red Brawn which I knew would be a problem, but I never dreamed it would be this bad after 15 minutes of driving.... Should I just take a hammer to the body of this truck to break it in???? I have contacted the broker I used with my concerns who will be in contact with the dealer on Monday. I will make sure I post the results of the meeting with all of you so you know what kind of results you can expect from this dealer. I typically keep my personal vehicles for 8-10 years, so it is very important to me to see if they understand the lifetime value of a customer, or if they only care about a one time sale of a vehicle. Stay tuned!