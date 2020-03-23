service Rating

Terrible experience - had my ford car towed in by ford roadside for an insurance claim to the ford dealership. It took over a month to do the repairs (squirrel chewed some wiring). When they finally told me it was completed, I went to pick up the car and found that ALL of our personal effects had been stolen out of the car. The service manager Jamie admitted that he had left the car outside, unlocked for an extended period of time (no wonder the repairs took so long, my car was just sitting outside!) He said it was "hard to lock the doors" and basically shrugged it off and said some neighborhood kid probably broke into it while it was outside. After I made it clear I wasn't leaving until he did something about it, he credited me to replace the items stolen, but I had to buy them again and produce the reciepts. We will see if they honor that. I drive my car home, and find out the driver side door lock doesn't work. They didn't even check it over to make sure everything was fixed! I had to take it back to them again after work the next day. I wait while they fix it, and Griff the service man overseeing my car tells me the car lost all power when they plugged the door lock in, and they have no idea why. Griff tells me they will have to get their hybrid specialist to look at it when he can, but "he is swamped right now" and they didn't know how long it will take! I called my insurance company so they knew, and I called Ford themselves and told them what a terrible experience this has been. I no longer feel that I have the safe, reliable car that I am paying for, and asked ford to swap my car for a different one. Ford won't do anything about it, because "we were able to make the repairs". First newer car I have ever gotten, and now I don't feel safe to have my wife and son drive or ride in it. I will be trading this car in as soon as possible and will never buy Ford again. Read more