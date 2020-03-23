Sales
by 03/23/2020
Rowdy gets 5 stars! Hes professional knowledgeable and outright the best car salesman i have ever dealt with! No pressure straight up, no hussle and genuine about selling us 2 cars in 1 day. Cant thank you enough for giving us the best options available to us. My daughter had low end credit and he got her all fixed up! We ended up trading our 2014 For Fusion for a 2019. Thank you again for getting us done we love our car and when ready we will buy again from Rowdy with Big Mike!!
Service? No. Disservice ... a joke that's not funny.
by 08/02/2019on
Brian was not kind, was not professional and was very condescending. I was unfortunate enough to trust that a ford focus i bought for a lot of money in 2012 would be a good investment. Instead I've had nothing but issues with this vehicle. The transmission problems i brought it in for are a known issue. In fact, It was a known issue EVEN BEFORE the vehicle was put on the market. The service department is treating me like I don't know what's going on. I do have a code reader, I know what codes the OBD is reporting, and Brian is insisting *I* pay for a diagnostic that has already been completed. I would steer wide and clear of this establishment if you deserve quality service. My vehicle is NOT SAFE to drive and these people DO NOT CARE.
Our favorite dealership
by 06/01/2019on
Micky was the best. Found the exact car I wanted. Even picked it up himself. Gave us a great deal. B.J. wrote up the sale. He too was great. Took extra time to explain some of the operations of the car and helped me set up my phone. Nice people!
Amazing car buying experience
by 01/24/2019on
I went with my son to purchase his first vehicle and I was so impressed with the entire team at Mike N Ford, but especially Eli our sales associate Eli. She has so much class, patience, determination, dedication and takes great pride in her job!! Buying a car is not usually fun or easy and while it was scary watching my son make such a big purchase or the first time. I also knew that we were in great hands. No one was trying to get us to do something we didn't want to do. They were motivating and very supportive in listening to my concerns and doing everything in their power to make it successful. I have bought a few vehicles in my life and those experiences were not nearly as positive ! Every single team member there was friendly and cheered with me when it was over! I can't thank them enough for their efforts, dedication compassion, patience and friendly demeanor the entire time and I thought for sure I was driving them all nuts, but nope they were calm, listened and then went to work to get my son what he needed. They worked well as a team which is think is one of the most impressive qualities of Mike N Ford. While I don't hope my car breaks down anytime soon, I know where I will be going when I do need a new vehicle!! Mike N Ford!! Thanks again Eli, the manager, the owner the finance guy, and Nick who worked hard to clean the car at the last minute. Hopefully I've included everyone!!! Check this place out I promise its the best place to buy a car!!
Amazing people who really go the extra mile to help you get what you need
by 01/24/2019on
This was my first experience buying a vehicle from Mike Naughton Ford and I couldn't be happier! From our wonderful sales lady....Eli, the finance guy, the manager, the owner, all the way to Nick who worked tirelessly after a long day to clean the truck. I hope I haven't left anyone out as they were all superb!! They got me an amazing deal, like really many people say oh yeah I got an amazing deal and while it's usually good, this was better than good it was great(all caps lol) I honestly didn't think I was gonna be able to leave with the vehicle I wanted and Eli worked hard with the other guys to persuade us to trust them and see if I would qualify and I did. the really cool part is they weren't pushy at all. They were patient, listened, gave me time to think when I needed it. Then when it was all over Eli was out there helping Nick clean the car! How many Sales people do you know that will do that after their long day? Especially after helping a customer for about 6 hours total. When I first arrived I wanted to give the vehicle a thorough inspection inside and out. It was really cold outside and never did she get frustrated or try to hurry me along. While I came dressed for the occasion, she still offered to move the truck into their garage and lift it up so I wouldn't have to roll around on the ground in the snow. :) then I left and come back for 5 more hours ! She and her manager answered any questions I had and never did they sound frustrated or upset. I can't thank Eli and everyone at Mike N. Ford enough for making my first car buying experience a great one. While I plan to drive this vehicle for a long time, I will definitely go back when that time comes and hope they are all still there!! Check them out...you won't be disappointed!!
Awesome service from Eli Swadowski
by 12/11/2018on
After working with 3 other dealerships, Eli was the only one to follow up with us, consistently. We had not stepped foot into the dealership and was working with her over the phone. I think the others may have thought we were not serious, but Eli did. When we arrived at the showroom she had both vehicles on display and ready for us to look at. There was no pressure at all. We were able to meet the owner and felt like we were buying into a family. We will definitely purchase from here again.
Happy Customer
by 11/01/2018on
Today is 11-1-18 I had my CO2 Recall done by Ryan Andrews, he was professional and quick, I am satisfied with his work, Thank you. The other Ryan left the Company, what a Gentleman he was, Top of customer service and a nice Human being, Too bad He doesn't work there anymore. Older Review I went there to get an oil change and an alignment, I was greeted by Brett, nice guy, Cory took care of fixing my car, I have been watching these guys working, and man they really work hard, Cory was very into his work, very detailed and meticulous, I have been watching him from the window, I like that because I know how other mechanics treat your car, like a dirty old racing car :), anyways I thought I would leave a nice comments for them, because as humans we always have short fuse and tend to complain right the way when something is wrong, but we mechanics say a word when everything goes smooth, of course not everybody, this time I say, thank you Ford dealer.
2018 Explorer
by 10/01/2018on
Eli Swadowski was very helpful with finding our new Explorer. We will recommend her and your dealership to anyone looking for a new/used vehicle
Amazing service!
by 09/01/2018on
I got a new car recently and Eli Swadoski was wonderful! She answered all my questions, very informative, set my phone up to my car for me, and all around just great to deal and conversate with. She made getting my car as hassle free as it could've been and I can't thank her enough! I would happily come back to her for another car in the future!
SERVICE DEPT ATTITUDE AND EXPERTISE
by 08/07/2018on
Yesterday, I dropped by the property without any prior arrangement/appointment. I had two questions/issues on my mind. Mr. Ryan Andrews was the first service mgr that was available and I asked about the diesel turbo engagement psi readings and the effects on mileage with the trailer being pulled by us from Illinois to the Aurora area. Secondly, I've had a mx notification come up each time I start the vehicle. The coolant additive that controls the Ph of the coolant is usually checked early on and then at oil change mileages. After discussion with your deisel engine mx person, Ryan explained some of the issues surrounding the low mileage with the trailer under tow. Ryan consulted others at the mx mgt desks as well and they felt that the Ph notification was a bit early given the mileage on the truck only being 14000 at this point. So, in about 15 minutes my questions were answered and the notification cancelled on the engine startup. I was really pleased. So, my compliments to Ryan and to the leadership/ownership at Mike Naughton Ford. As a former senior person in the Ford World Hq in Detroit, I like to compliment good service coupled with excellent/outstanding attitudes, etc. I know this begins at the top of the dealership as my wife's father was a 50 plus year owner of a Ford dealership in Ohio. Thanks again for the simple but very much appreciated help yesterday. Phil Roberts
Purchase of used Truck
by 03/30/2018on
Our salesman Mike Allen, had a no pressure approach and answered all my questions. The Big Mike team was very patient and helped me purchase the truck I've always wanted.
[non-permissible content removed]
by 03/13/2017on
Terrible experience - had my ford car towed in by ford roadside for an insurance claim to the ford dealership. It took over a month to do the repairs (squirrel chewed some wiring). When they finally told me it was completed, I went to pick up the car and found that ALL of our personal effects had been stolen out of the car. The service manager Jamie admitted that he had left the car outside, unlocked for an extended period of time (no wonder the repairs took so long, my car was just sitting outside!) He said it was "hard to lock the doors" and basically shrugged it off and said some neighborhood kid probably broke into it while it was outside. After I made it clear I wasn't leaving until he did something about it, he credited me to replace the items stolen, but I had to buy them again and produce the reciepts. We will see if they honor that. I drive my car home, and find out the driver side door lock doesn't work. They didn't even check it over to make sure everything was fixed! I had to take it back to them again after work the next day. I wait while they fix it, and Griff the service man overseeing my car tells me the car lost all power when they plugged the door lock in, and they have no idea why. Griff tells me they will have to get their hybrid specialist to look at it when he can, but "he is swamped right now" and they didn't know how long it will take! I called my insurance company so they knew, and I called Ford themselves and told them what a terrible experience this has been. I no longer feel that I have the safe, reliable car that I am paying for, and asked ford to swap my car for a different one. Ford won't do anything about it, because "we were able to make the repairs". First newer car I have ever gotten, and now I don't feel safe to have my wife and son drive or ride in it. I will be trading this car in as soon as possible and will never buy Ford again.
Shady sales practices
by 03/08/2016on
I just purchased my 2nd car, a used 2014 Ford Flex, at this dealership, and it will most definitely be my last. I don't even want to give them my business for service at this point. The sales process follows every cliche that has ever been played out. After an extremely long wait when I told them my time was limited before arriving. They were finally willing to make a sale. The next process took hours and when finally brought to the finance office I was able to expedite things. This was to my detriment though. What I found out after the car was "detailed" and delivered was that they only had one "smart" key in the car plus no mats. While not the biggest deal breaker I was assured they'd look for these. Financing changes happened after leaving and I ended up using my own source and was assured during this process that a replacement key would be provided and mats would be able to be found for this vehicle. Once it came time to deliver the new financial paperwork and resign the documents the sales person, Boris, changed his answers completely. Now he started saying if I wanted these things he couldn't do that but I was welcome to talk with his sales manager. I did and he was the rudest person I have ever spoken with. He said, "We are not going to give you anthing else." I will pay the money to get another key, which is much more expensive when a 2nd key is unavailable. I will also pay for my own mats. I will also be sure to let everyone I know understand what kind of business is being run there. This is a buyer beware. If you are going to purchase a vehicle, do not expect them to conduct business in a business like manner. If you can get a good deal, hopefully it won't end up costing you.
Mike Naughton Ford Denver/Aurora
by 12/12/2012on
We recently purchased a New 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid, which I ABSOLUTELY LOVE! Over the years we have purchased several vehical's. The experience was not Stressful, and time consuming, they were hastle free, with the price already on the cars! I was worried about having the kids with us, but i have to admit, Their Professional, and Friendly Sales people, even kept the kids entertained! My Sales Associate did a Wonderful job explaining the many, many features. Very knowledgeable of the New Technology! They also have a Excellent Service Department, should i ever need it. I have used them for several years now with other vehical's.
Mike Naughton Fords over thirty years
by 11/18/2012on
11/15/12 We have been purchasing fords from Mike Naughton for the past thirty years. Whether your a first time customer or a repeat , you will be treated fair from sales to service. Thanks Mike for keeping your dealership in Aurora all these years. [contact info removed]
Consistent Excellence
by 05/23/2012on
I have purchased three cars from Big Mike Naughton Ford in Aurora. I have always been greeted with kindness and treated with respect. I have purchased two used cars and one new car over the years. The service and the quality of the products that this dealership offers has always been above and beyond. In addition, Mickey was understanding, respectful, and accomodating to all of our requests. His knowlegde of the vehicles was amazing. He even helped me open a MySynch account for my new Ford Focus and told me to give him a call anytime if I ever had questions with the Synch technology in the car. Because I have purchased three cars and have always been consistently treated with excellent customer service my scores of this dealership should triple count. Oh and by the way the prices were always reasonable!! Thanks Mickey, and Big Mike Naughton Ford for everything! I will be back again and will recommend you to family and friends.