sales Rating

I found the Jeep Grand Cherokee online that I wanted and sent a brief message. Just a few minutes after I sent my message I was contacted by Victor Harris with Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep of Aurora. All I can say is Victor was AMAZING AND HELPFUL! WE had a deal in less than 15 minutes. I am from New Mexico and Victor even told me that the dealership would fly me out to pick up my new Jeep Grand Cherokee. I was picked up at the airport and treated like ROYALTY! I want to Thank Victor and the entire team at Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep of Aurora for the wonderful experience of my purchase and I absolutely highly recommend Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep of Aurora Colorado. Read more