Wrangler Purchase
by 02/23/2019on
My buying experience at Larry H Miller was painless, from start to finish Kyle and the rest of the team were straight forward with no funny business. The process was stress free, they gave me a great price and Iâll be back for my next Jeep.
Husbands car has been on the shop for over a week!
by 08/17/2019on
poor communication, my husband car has been on the shop for over a week this has created problems, the way the communicate over text is rude and unprofessional.
Great experience working with Kevin
by 01/24/2019on
It was a great experience working with Kevin. He was very helpful in finding the right car for me and has been equally as helpful in making sure that I was satisfied after I bought the car.
Sales review
by 01/13/2019on
Chris DeCaro was very helpful in finding us the deal that we needed. He was able to get us into a lease that was exactly what we needed. All of the staff were pleasant to work with. I will be a returning customer!
Thank you!!
by 01/12/2019on
Really great experience. Know with confidence I will continue to be able to go back for any assistance I will need with my new. At!
Awesome
by 01/10/2019on
The best experience I ever had buying a car and I am 54 years old and hsve a family and probably bought over 40 cars in my life they were awesome
Review
by 01/06/2019on
Everything was great. Took no time at all to get exactly what I was looking for.
Easy and fast
by 01/02/2019on
I went in knowing exactly what I wanted, and Chris Decaro got me everything I asked for, fast, easy and fun. Thank you!
They worked for me.
by 12/22/2018on
Sales staff and finance officer were all very nice, flexible and attentive. They also helped me get my vehicle home, over an hour away since I was not trading in my vehicle I arrived in.
Great service
by 12/16/2018on
Brandon, Chris, and Jonathan all provided me with great service and financing options and took the time to help me understand what I needed to know. Thanks guys for helping me get into my first brand new vehicle. I’m loving my new Jeep,
After many issues With JEEP LHM took great care of me!
by 04/02/2018on
I bought a new 2017 Jeep Renegade last August. Sirrus radio was very important to me. After some issues with getting the satellite radio to work properly, the team to Larry H Miller knew I was still not satisfied. So the GM Nd the sales team worked with me to put me in a different JEEP that I absolutely love! I have been a life Long JEEP owner and was pretty much done with Purchasing Jeeps. However the GM made me a great deal and I am so glad I stuck with JEEP and LHM! Great team. Really recommend them to anyone. Jeff Brown, Parker Colorado
Larry H. Miller
by 02/12/2018on
Larry H. Miller was the easiest and most hassle free car buying experience weve ever had. We worked with Christian Duran and he treated us like partners in the transaction. Everyone from the sales staff to the finance manager were excellent to work with. We would highly recommend Larry H. Miller.
Great Sales Service
by 11/28/2017on
I worked with Austin over the phone while traveling from OKC to Denver. We needed to have everything ready when we arrived and it was. Even better, they did not change anything we had agreed to. It was a very smooth and hassle free process.
Most EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE!
by 09/10/2017on
I found the Jeep Grand Cherokee online that I wanted and sent a brief message. Just a few minutes after I sent my message I was contacted by Victor Harris with Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep of Aurora. All I can say is Victor was AMAZING AND HELPFUL! WE had a deal in less than 15 minutes. I am from New Mexico and Victor even told me that the dealership would fly me out to pick up my new Jeep Grand Cherokee. I was picked up at the airport and treated like ROYALTY! I want to Thank Victor and the entire team at Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep of Aurora for the wonderful experience of my purchase and I absolutely highly recommend Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep of Aurora Colorado.
An amazing experience
by 08/20/2017on
From internet sales all the way to finance, the overall experience was amazing. The entire staff made us feel at home and made sure that our car buying experience was top notch. Special shout out to Richard O. and Victor H. who went above and beyond! Thank you both!
Easy and pressure free
by 02/12/2017on
Our sales guy, James K. was incredible. So personable, knowledgeable, and friendly. In fact the entire staff was this way. I was hesitant on buying a car and not once did they push or make me feel pressured.
