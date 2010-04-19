4.4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Buying a car is not necessarily fun. But we had a great experience at Yuba City Honda and would highly recommend this dealer, and Kevin Hyland. We were looking for a used car and did a lot of internet research. We came across an ad on Craigs List from Yuba City Honda. We asked for a quote. The quote was lower than all others for the same car. We decided to pass on it only because, for us, it was a two hour drive to Yuba City. After our local dealer bold face lied about their pricing and wasted our time, I was no longer interested in buying a car. But, Kevin encouraged us to drive the two hours to Yuba City for a better experience. Still hesitant, we took the drive. It was was worth the drive and a good experience. I can see now that not all car dealers are shady, there are a few who still believe in integrity. The quoted price was just as promised. The trade in was very reasonable and based on Kelly Blue Book value. There was no smoke and mirrors - just simply integrity. Everything was spelled out and up front. We drove home in our new car and were pleased with the experience. In four years we'll be ready to hand down our car to our son and buy another car. We'll drive straight to Yuba City Honda for that car (maybe this time it will be a Honda). Read more