service Rating

I really appreciate Ken for being friendly and taking care of me as fast as he did. I showed up early morning with my 2 year old and Ken really did a good job getting me out of there fast. But when it comes to the cashiers please do something about them. They are very rude. Ken told me my car was ready so I went to the cashier to pay and the cashier did not call for my car. I went outside to wait for it and 20 minutes went by and my car was still not coming. I went to ask Ken again what was going on and he was surprised I was still there so he asked for my ticket number I said I do think have it, I guess cashier was either supposed to give a ticket number or call for my car and she did noto do any of them. I went back inside and all the do is talk among each other and when they talk to customers they just don't have any customer service skills. Read more