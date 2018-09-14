Great overall experience!
by 09/14/2018on
We needed a car desperately and the staff at Vista Ford was amazing! They kept my payment down and the process didn’t take long. They were efficient and our salesman, Bryon Kraig was excellent!
Great service, quality ppl and cars
by 06/17/2017on
Ford Escape 17, it was amazing, tall Paul was an amazing sales rep who helped us feel comfortable and very appreciated and we were happy to do business with him.
Vista is the best
by 06/13/2017on
I purchased a 2017 Lincoln MKC. All I need to say is that Hendrik is the most honest, consistent and respectable salesperson I have ever dealt with. He's fun, transparent and clear in everything he says. We couldn't decide between vehicles and he never once tried to rush us. Every Ford I ever buy will be from him only.
How Cars Should be Bought & Sold 101.
by 06/13/2017on
Dave & Chris were lightning fast, no bs pros. Dave gave me a great price, no need to haggle. He was informative, respectful and makes being a car guy look good. If we ever get another Ford, this is where we'll get it.
Service appointment
by 06/06/2017on
I had an outstanding experience when I have my Ford Flex serviced at Vista Ford. I was greeted by a service manager after driving into the service area. He inquired about the reason for my visit and if I was having any additional issues with my car. He was friendly, patient and I never felt rushed. Then I was able to use a loner car so my two toddlers and I could finish our errands for the day without taking a shuttle or walking on the hot day. My car was serviced and returned to me all clean. Check out was a breeze and everyone was so friendly and knowledgeable. I highly recommend Vista Ford Service to anyone who needs their Ford serviced. I have come here for 15 years and will continue!
Mr. Kenneth Katich
by 04/19/2017on
We were very pleased with our experience purchasing our new Ford Explorer Sport from Edwin Tekmar and Matt Roberts of Vista Ford. Matt was most professional when dealing with the final negotiations for the vehicle. I was very impressed with his integrity and willingness to make sure we as a Vista customer were totally satisfied with our purchase. Edwin was very helpful and informative and carefully explained all the particulars of the Explorer Sport. We will definitely return to Vista for any future car purchase and well recommend Vista to family, friends and associates.
Excellent as always
by 04/14/2017on
fast service, very courteous staff, as always.
Vista Ford Loyal
by 04/14/2017on
Tiffany was fantastic and incredibly helpful. She didn't over promise, but definitely outperformed expectations. We really appreciated her help! As soon as we are ready to buy another car, we will be returning to work with Al and your team. Thank you!
Vista Ford is the best dealership in the West & Conejo Valleys
by 03/12/2017on
The communication was clear & concise, set my expectations for the service & made helpful suggestions. Waiting area was comfortable and well stocked. Everyone was very pleasant and I was grateful for the car wash. Thank you for a pleasant service experience.
Happy/ not happy
by 03/06/2017on
I really appreciate Ken for being friendly and taking care of me as fast as he did. I showed up early morning with my 2 year old and Ken really did a good job getting me out of there fast. But when it comes to the cashiers please do something about them. They are very rude. Ken told me my car was ready so I went to the cashier to pay and the cashier did not call for my car. I went outside to wait for it and 20 minutes went by and my car was still not coming. I went to ask Ken again what was going on and he was surprised I was still there so he asked for my ticket number I said I do think have it, I guess cashier was either supposed to give a ticket number or call for my car and she did noto do any of them. I went back inside and all the do is talk among each other and when they talk to customers they just don't have any customer service skills.
Vista Ford is A1
by 02/25/2017on
In all my years of buying cars, I have never had a more pleasurable experience. Chris And Dave listened to my needs and met them without hours of sensless dickering over nickels and dimes. The whole team was courteous and efficient right through to the finance manager. Definitely will recommend friends and family to them. Not to mention my future purchases.
An excellent car buying experience
by 01/10/2017on
Dylan was a joy to work with. I was very reluctant to walk into a car dealership, even though I had bought a car from Vista Ford over 10 years ago. He made me feel comfortable and at ease with his very friendly and professional manner and I truly appreciate it. Also I would like to thank Nissim for finalizing all the documents with me. Everything went very smoothly and he also made me feel at ease with the whole process. And the best part is that I love my new car and look forward to enjoying it for many years to come.
Vista Ford
by 01/04/2017on
Avi and John were very helpful and provided wonderful customer service. Avi went above and beyond what I expected from salesman. I felt very comfortable and excited about the purchase I made. I will recommend Vista Ford and Lincoln to any of my friends and family that are looking for a new vehicle. Avi, John, and all other employees with the Vista Ford company were very helpful and provided outstanding customer service. Avi was professional and left me with a great impression. I am very happy about the purchase once again.
Great Service
by 01/03/2017on
Danny O'Kane did a great job tracking my Ford Explorer and then making sure I got the best Lease deal possible. He was very helpful.
ford fusion 2017
by 12/28/2016on
Al did a great job! after an email, i visited Al at Vista, he pulled the car up to the curb, it was the car i wanted. Gave me a great deal, just as the TV commercial had advertised. Loving my new car.
Dealing with Vista makes a customer feel like family.
by 12/13/2016on
Aaron,Bryan and Johnnie were very helpful, informative and professional. Although it took some to ready the car for us, it was worth the wait. The cari is amazing and we are very thankful to John and Aaron for making it possible and affordable for us to lease and afford us the opportunity to become part of the Vista Ford family. Your generosity has made this Christmas very special. Thanks again to all. God bless and have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Vista Ford
by 12/02/2016on
Excellent service, the guy that helped me was very thorough. Much better than my previous experience at Galpin.
Vista Ford 👍🏻
by 12/01/2016on
Leasing my fusion from Vista was a great experience from the second I walked through the door. An outstanding facility, a staff that's like family, and a great deal with no hassle. I couldn't ask for more.
Beyond Satisfied !
by 11/23/2016on
Wonderful experience! Had literally the most considerate sales man help me !! Appreciated his time and effort with getting me to find the most perfect car for my family!!! I love ford and upgraded from a 2001 taurus to a 2015 fiesta, and cant be anymore thrilled to have a safe vehicle with so much new features of this generation!!!
Excellent first Service Experience
by 11/16/2016on
Excellent first experience with the Vista Ford service department. I brought my 2015 Fiesta in with a laundry list of issues. Service advisors Jeff and Kelly worked hard to get me a loaner and the service techs managed to get the car repaired in one day. Absolutely no complaints or reasons why I wont return in the future.
I don't enjoy car shopping but it was not too bad.
by 11/15/2016on
Overall, a pleasant experience. Free drinks provided during the buying process. Negotiations were fierce but a fair deal was reached. So far, the car is all I expected and more. Finance office also went beyond the call of duty to beat up the bank to try and get a better interest rate in the days following the Sunday evening purchase.