New car
by 01/09/2019on
Darwin was very helpful during the process.
Dealer did not honor agreements
by 12/18/2017on
Did not take off the additional security alarm as agreed.
overpriced cars
by 11/30/2017on
Black Friday Sale $310 1k down for a 2017 Honda Accord LX lease for a 700+ score. Bad dealership!
Great Experience
by 10/25/2017on
Max and Reza took care of us and facilitated a smooth transaction with no nonsense which was great. I will definitely give them a call for my next Honda.
Satisfied Buying Experience
by 10/18/2017on
Amazing shopping experience, friendly, honest, efficient and overall excellent team! My Sales Consultant, Freddy Kasiri is an absolute professional, very friendly and was able to workout a great lease on my new Accord! Im very satisfied with the whole process and enjoy my new car!!
Fair
by 09/09/2017on
Sales are fair. Manager worked with us to get what we wanted. Staff is not overly pushy.
Great first time buy
by 06/06/2017on
Jason gave great customer service. Took his time to guide me to what I wanted and I got the deal I wanted. Very friendly and great attitude.
Honda Review
by 05/30/2017on
We had a good experience with this dealership. Gesler was very informative and flexible when we were looking at the new pilot and CRV.
Another great experience!
by 05/11/2017on
Just bought my second brand-new Honda CR-V from Keyes Woodland Hills. They have excellent people, from their front staff to their salespeople and finance officers. My salesman Michael was great--no pressure, just an easy, personal experience that got me the exact deal I was looking for with no fuss. I love my new car and continue to strongly recommend Keyes Woodland Hills to friends and family.
Great Dealership
by 05/04/2017on
Very helpful, friendly and weren't pushy. Answered all of our questions, treated us very fair, were willing to work with a unique situation too. Peter & Rozzie wete very helpful and patient, and thoroughly explained everything we needed to know. Would highly recommend this dealership.
Walked away with the car and deal we wanted!
by 04/13/2017on
Great customer service. Friendly staff. And most importantly they worked with us to get the car and deal we wanted!
Alex helps surprise!
by 04/13/2017on
My dad, who lives 3000 miles away, wanted to surprise me with a new car and Alex helped him smoothly bring that idea to fruition with professionalism & close attention. I was so surprised and love my new CR-V. Thanks, Dad (& Alex!)
Wonderful people at Honda
by 04/11/2017on
I have had a new car every three years since I was 16 and the people at Honda, especially John and Jason, were the kindest most helpful and honest gentlemen I have ever encountered at a dealership.
Got a great lease!
by 04/09/2017on
Ended up with a really good price on a CR-V. Thanks Arvin!
Awesome !
by 03/16/2017on
Darwin was very helpful. One of the best customer services I had! I was able to get what I wanted and he helped with everything. Definitely going back to him if I want to purchase another car
New Car
by 02/16/2017on
Overall experience was good and an easy process. Our sales Manager Reza Alizadeh was very helpful, knowledgeable (on the cars that we were considering) and not pushy.
Efficient and Knowledgeable
by 01/30/2017on
Having had multiple vehicles from different dealers in the past, this has been by far the best dealership experience so far. I picked up my fuel cell vehicle, the 2017 Honda Clarity FCV. The appointment did last exactly as planned and as I was told in advance, no delays, no waiting, and it included hydrogen refueling (drive to station and refueling demo). These guys have all the support and follow up streamlined to perfection, plus they are knowledgeable about the fuel cell vehicle technology. Needless to say that the Clarity FCV itself is the CoolestCarEver. Very pleased with the entire experience.
Arwin Macanay and Pegah Fakhar
by 01/25/2017on
The day did not go how I though it would of. Coming into Keyes Woodland Hills I didn't expect anything that was going to change my life. I've had insecurities about my 2011 civic for a while, having to balance school and work it was definitely starting to become a problem for me to keep up with my car payments. But with the help of Mr. Macanay showing me an opportunity to lower my rates PLUS get a better car? I swear God himself has sent me an angel. He was very patient with my condition and took the time to find me the perfect deal I was comfortable with. Moving along, I was then helped by the lovely Ms. Fakhar where she went above and beyond with customer service and satisfaction her generosity and kind heart helped me feel comfortable in being confident leaving the Keyes with a new car. She was very thorough with the procedure explaining every step and what our best options would be I am very glad I was helped by her and Arwin.
Lease
by 01/23/2017on
I will definitely recommend this dealer to my family and friends , great deals and dealer as well the staff is awesome
The BEST service
by 03/19/2014on
Been coming here since 2000 when we bought our Odyssey. We sold the van in 2012 and had been having service done solely by this dealer. I just bought a FIT and will be servicing that car at Keyes until the day it gets sold. About 10 years. After a while you find a service person you click with and for me it was/is Robert B. He listens, he's personable, and he knows his stuff. Love this place.
No pressure sales
by 03/19/2014on
I' was looking at the FIT, so I went to this dealership, my local one, to check it out. I was there three different times for about 45 minutes each time asking questions, grilling the sales person. They were helpful, did everything they could to answer my questions. If they were unsure about anything they got the info from someone else. He knew I didn't plan to buy for about four to six months. But I never got the standard sales line, 'so what can we do to get you into this car today?' I was really impressed, my next honda comes from this dealership.