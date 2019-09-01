sales Rating

The day did not go how I though it would of. Coming into Keyes Woodland Hills I didn't expect anything that was going to change my life. I've had insecurities about my 2011 civic for a while, having to balance school and work it was definitely starting to become a problem for me to keep up with my car payments. But with the help of Mr. Macanay showing me an opportunity to lower my rates PLUS get a better car? I swear God himself has sent me an angel. He was very patient with my condition and took the time to find me the perfect deal I was comfortable with. Moving along, I was then helped by the lovely Ms. Fakhar where she went above and beyond with customer service and satisfaction her generosity and kind heart helped me feel comfortable in being confident leaving the Keyes with a new car. She was very thorough with the procedure explaining every step and what our best options would be I am very glad I was helped by her and Arwin.