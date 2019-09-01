Keyes Woodland Hills Honda

6111 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367
(855) 204-7105
Today 9:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Keyes Woodland Hills Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

New car

by chito162 on 01/09/2019

Darwin was very helpful during the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
sales Rating

Dealer did not honor agreements

by Marteen13 on 12/18/2017

Did not take off the additional security alarm as agreed.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Post a Comment
sales Rating

overpriced cars

by bigboyingis on 11/30/2017

Black Friday Sale $310 1k down for a 2017 Honda Accord LX lease for a 700+ score. Bad dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  Post a Comment
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Dodgerfan5 on 10/25/2017

Max and Reza took care of us and facilitated a smooth transaction with no nonsense which was great. I will definitely give them a call for my next Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Post a Comment
sales Rating

Satisfied Buying Experience

by Elanzillotta on 10/18/2017

Amazing shopping experience, friendly, honest, efficient and overall excellent team! My Sales Consultant, Freddy Kasiri is an absolute professional, very friendly and was able to workout a great lease on my new Accord! Im very satisfied with the whole process and enjoy my new car!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Post a Comment
sales Rating

Fair

by Zunambulo on 09/09/2017

Sales are fair. Manager worked with us to get what we wanted. Staff is not overly pushy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Post a Comment
sales Rating

Great first time buy

by Danamarie0217 on 06/06/2017

Jason gave great customer service. Took his time to guide me to what I wanted and I got the deal I wanted. Very friendly and great attitude.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Post a Comment
sales Rating

Honda Review

by jamhf2101 on 05/30/2017

We had a good experience with this dealership. Gesler was very informative and flexible when we were looking at the new pilot and CRV.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Post a Comment
sales Rating

Another great experience!

by Rebecca_R on 05/11/2017

Just bought my second brand-new Honda CR-V from Keyes Woodland Hills. They have excellent people, from their front staff to their salespeople and finance officers. My salesman Michael was great--no pressure, just an easy, personal experience that got me the exact deal I was looking for with no fuss. I love my new car and continue to strongly recommend Keyes Woodland Hills to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Post a Comment
sales Rating

Great Dealership

by Packfan_12 on 05/04/2017

Very helpful, friendly and weren't pushy. Answered all of our questions, treated us very fair, were willing to work with a unique situation too. Peter & Rozzie wete very helpful and patient, and thoroughly explained everything we needed to know. Would highly recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Post a Comment
sales Rating

Walked away with the car and deal we wanted!

by Cali118 on 04/13/2017

Great customer service. Friendly staff. And most importantly they worked with us to get the car and deal we wanted!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Post a Comment
sales Rating

Alex helps surprise!

by KaitlynCorry on 04/13/2017

My dad, who lives 3000 miles away, wanted to surprise me with a new car and Alex helped him smoothly bring that idea to fruition with professionalism & close attention. I was so surprised and love my new CR-V. Thanks, Dad (& Alex!)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Post a Comment
sales Rating

Wonderful people at Honda

by Courtney01G on 04/11/2017

I have had a new car every three years since I was 16 and the people at Honda, especially John and Jason, were the kindest most helpful and honest gentlemen I have ever encountered at a dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Post a Comment
sales Rating

Got a great lease!

by Dognus11 on 04/09/2017

Ended up with a really good price on a CR-V. Thanks Arvin!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Post a Comment
sales Rating

Awesome !

by Alexreg96 on 03/16/2017

Darwin was very helpful. One of the best customer services I had! I was able to get what I wanted and he helped with everything. Definitely going back to him if I want to purchase another car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Post a Comment
sales Rating

New Car

by California on 02/16/2017

Overall experience was good and an easy process. Our sales Manager Reza Alizadeh was very helpful, knowledgeable (on the cars that we were considering) and not pushy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Post a Comment
sales Rating

Efficient and Knowledgeable

by Anca_VF on 01/30/2017

Having had multiple vehicles from different dealers in the past, this has been by far the best dealership experience so far. I picked up my fuel cell vehicle, the 2017 Honda Clarity FCV. The appointment did last exactly as planned and as I was told in advance, no delays, no waiting, and it included hydrogen refueling (drive to station and refueling demo). These guys have all the support and follow up streamlined to perfection, plus they are knowledgeable about the fuel cell vehicle technology. Needless to say that the Clarity FCV itself is the CoolestCarEver. Very pleased with the entire experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Post a Comment
sales Rating

Arwin Macanay and Pegah Fakhar

by EfrenTumbokon on 01/25/2017

The day did not go how I though it would of. Coming into Keyes Woodland Hills I didn't expect anything that was going to change my life. I've had insecurities about my 2011 civic for a while, having to balance school and work it was definitely starting to become a problem for me to keep up with my car payments. But with the help of Mr. Macanay showing me an opportunity to lower my rates PLUS get a better car? I swear God himself has sent me an angel. He was very patient with my condition and took the time to find me the perfect deal I was comfortable with. Moving along, I was then helped by the lovely Ms. Fakhar where she went above and beyond with customer service and satisfaction her generosity and kind heart helped me feel comfortable in being confident leaving the Keyes with a new car. She was very thorough with the procedure explaining every step and what our best options would be I am very glad I was helped by her and Arwin.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Post a Comment
sales Rating

Lease

by Davidibrahim44 on 01/23/2017

I will definitely recommend this dealer to my family and friends , great deals and dealer as well the staff is awesome

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Post a Comment
service Rating

The BEST service

by legalavin on 03/19/2014

Been coming here since 2000 when we bought our Odyssey. We sold the van in 2012 and had been having service done solely by this dealer. I just bought a FIT and will be servicing that car at Keyes until the day it gets sold. About 10 years. After a while you find a service person you click with and for me it was/is Robert B. He listens, he's personable, and he knows his stuff. Love this place.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Post a Comment
sales Rating

No pressure sales

by legalavin on 03/19/2014

I' was looking at the FIT, so I went to this dealership, my local one, to check it out. I was there three different times for about 45 minutes each time asking questions, grilling the sales person. They were helpful, did everything they could to answer my questions. If they were unsure about anything they got the info from someone else. He knew I didn't plan to buy for about four to six months. But I never got the standard sales line, 'so what can we do to get you into this car today?' I was really impressed, my next honda comes from this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Post a Comment
