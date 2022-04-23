Keyes Woodland Hills Honda
Customer Reviews of Keyes Woodland Hills Honda
Friendly and Knowledgeable
by 04/23/2022on
They knew what we were looking for and showed us options. No pressure. Once we made a decision the deal happened quickly. Sales person went over all the cars functions and gave personal cell number for any questions that might come up later. Very happy.
Friendly and Knowledgeable
by 04/23/2022on
They knew what we were looking for and showed us options. No pressure. Once we made a decision the deal happened quickly. Sales person went over all the cars functions and gave personal cell number for any questions that might come up later. Very happy.
Excellent customer service
by 04/16/2022on
Nick was very supportive throughout the purchase process.
Very honest and helpful!
by 02/26/2022on
Darwin S. was very honest and helpful in negotiating the price of the vehicle. He was very flexible and took my budget into consideration. I liked how he walked me through the different costs. Once, I bought the vehicle, he took the time to show me the car's exclusive features and gave me a tour of it. I would recommend this dealership to others.
Excellent service and outstanding Personnel
by 11/19/2021on
We have leased many vehicles from Woodland Hills Honda and have never had a disappointing experience. During our most recent visit, the Floor Manager Ray Lee was very accommodating with the limited time we had, and we were able to very quickly negotiate a fair and reasonable price. The sales associate, Nick, was helpful at every turn and made sure we had all of the information we needed to enjoy our new car.
2022 Honda Civic
by 11/19/2021on
If you are in the market for a new or used vehicle, Keys Woodland Hills is the place to go. Max, Darwin and team will take good care of you. They are helpful, patient and most all honest.
No problems at all
by 11/08/2021on
No pressure sales. Got the trade in value I was looking for too!
Excellent Sales Staff
by 09/11/2021on
Richee made sure we had everything we needed and was wonderful to work with in buying our car!
Wonderful customer service
by 09/08/2021on
Feranki and Ray were both great help. They helped me get the car I want and worked with me patiently with what I could afford. Great service. Always staying with Honda!
Great dealership
by 07/30/2021on
Very fast , no pressure, and competent.!!! My salesman Rahul was efficient, he made the sale comfortable and pleasant. This is what a dealership should be ..! Good job.
Fantastic experience!
by 07/21/2021on
Armon was great. I’m super satisfied with their customer service, respect for me as a customer and their level of expertise. No BS and that was much appreciated after calling around to so many dealerships. Would recommend them 100%.
Amazing care!
by 06/01/2021on
Everyone at this dealership was just so amazing at helping me to get my vehicle! Jason R. really explained everything thoroughly and answers all of my questions! Very knowledgeable salesman and very caring towards my needs!!!
Unbelievable!
by 04/07/2021on
Went in at 6:30pm to be greeted by Ray and then Jason. Both men were extremely helpful, efficient, and accommodating. They matched all my needs including the price. Finance was a breeze. Jason went over everything with me. His patience and mannerisms was exceptional. I highly recommend them! Best service.
Accommodating and helpful
by 03/25/2021on
The salesperson Richee, was really helpful and accomodating. It’s my first time buying a car and she made sure I’m getting the best deal. The next day after the purchase, I had a couple of question and Richee took the time to call me to answer my concerns.
Excellent service
by 03/18/2021on
Salesperson Nick and manager Armand were both absolutely great to work with. They took their time to explain options, and talked through things with us. They were welcoming and never pushy. I’d recommend them both to anyone looking for a Honda.
Excellent service
by 03/18/2021on
Salesperson Nick and manager Armand were both absolutely great to work with. They took their time to explain options, and talked through things with us. They were welcoming and never pushy. I’d recommend them both to anyone looking for a Honda.
Great customer experience
by 02/22/2021on
Was looking for an upgrade from my Civic to a hybrid CR-V, Masoud and Armon helped me with closing previous lease and getting a really good price on a new one. The same day I left the dealership in a new, better car. Thank you!
Glinda crv 2020
by 02/07/2021on
Very professional, very friendly! They made the decision about buying a new car an easy one! I will definitely return there in future!
New car
by 01/09/2019on
Darwin was very helpful during the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dealer did not honor agreements
by 12/18/2017on
Did not take off the additional security alarm as agreed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
overpriced cars
by 11/30/2017on
Black Friday Sale $310 1k down for a 2017 Honda Accord LX lease for a 700+ score. Bad dealership!
Great Experience
by 10/25/2017on
Max and Reza took care of us and facilitated a smooth transaction with no nonsense which was great. I will definitely give them a call for my next Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes