Keyes Woodland Hills Honda

6111 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Keyes Woodland Hills Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(43)
Recommend: Yes (17) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
Report review
43 Reviews
Sort by:
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent customer service

by Aroon on 04/16/2022

Nick was very supportive throughout the purchase process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very honest and helpful!

by QH on 02/26/2022

Darwin S. was very honest and helpful in negotiating the price of the vehicle. He was very flexible and took my budget into consideration. I liked how he walked me through the different costs. Once, I bought the vehicle, he took the time to show me the car's exclusive features and gave me a tour of it. I would recommend this dealership to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service and outstanding Personnel

by Josh S on 11/19/2021

We have leased many vehicles from Woodland Hills Honda and have never had a disappointing experience. During our most recent visit, the Floor Manager Ray Lee was very accommodating with the limited time we had, and we were able to very quickly negotiate a fair and reasonable price. The sales associate, Nick, was helpful at every turn and made sure we had all of the information we needed to enjoy our new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2022 Honda Civic

by Juan Flores on 11/19/2021

If you are in the market for a new or used vehicle, Keys Woodland Hills is the place to go. Max, Darwin and team will take good care of you. They are helpful, patient and most all honest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No problems at all

by Marc K on 11/08/2021

No pressure sales. Got the trade in value I was looking for too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Sales Staff

by Briana Vielmas on 09/11/2021

Richee made sure we had everything we needed and was wonderful to work with in buying our car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful customer service

by Sharon I on 09/08/2021

Feranki and Ray were both great help. They helped me get the car I want and worked with me patiently with what I could afford. Great service. Always staying with Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealership

by Rene on 07/30/2021

Very fast , no pressure, and competent.!!! My salesman Rahul was efficient, he made the sale comfortable and pleasant. This is what a dealership should be ..! Good job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic experience!

by Lauren Mer on 07/21/2021

Armon was great. I’m super satisfied with their customer service, respect for me as a customer and their level of expertise. No BS and that was much appreciated after calling around to so many dealerships. Would recommend them 100%.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing care!

by Nydia Gallegos on 06/01/2021

Everyone at this dealership was just so amazing at helping me to get my vehicle! Jason R. really explained everything thoroughly and answers all of my questions! Very knowledgeable salesman and very caring towards my needs!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Unbelievable!

by Jason Rosales on 04/07/2021

Went in at 6:30pm to be greeted by Ray and then Jason. Both men were extremely helpful, efficient, and accommodating. They matched all my needs including the price. Finance was a breeze. Jason went over everything with me. His patience and mannerisms was exceptional. I highly recommend them! Best service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Accommodating and helpful

by Patricia on 03/25/2021

The salesperson Richee, was really helpful and accomodating. It’s my first time buying a car and she made sure I’m getting the best deal. The next day after the purchase, I had a couple of question and Richee took the time to call me to answer my concerns.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service

by Lisa R on 03/18/2021

Salesperson Nick and manager Armand were both absolutely great to work with. They took their time to explain options, and talked through things with us. They were welcoming and never pushy. I’d recommend them both to anyone looking for a Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer experience

by Dimi on 02/22/2021

Was looking for an upgrade from my Civic to a hybrid CR-V, Masoud and Armon helped me with closing previous lease and getting a really good price on a new one. The same day I left the dealership in a new, better car. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Glinda crv 2020

by ML on 02/07/2021

Very professional, very friendly! They made the decision about buying a new car an easy one! I will definitely return there in future!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by chito162 on 01/09/2019

Darwin was very helpful during the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dealer did not honor agreements

by Marteen13 on 12/18/2017

Did not take off the additional security alarm as agreed.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

overpriced cars

by bigboyingis on 11/30/2017

Black Friday Sale $310 1k down for a 2017 Honda Accord LX lease for a 700+ score. Bad dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Dodgerfan5 on 10/25/2017

Max and Reza took care of us and facilitated a smooth transaction with no nonsense which was great. I will definitely give them a call for my next Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
