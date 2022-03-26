Customer Reviews of Orange Coast INFINITI
TUAN NGUYEN Best Service Tech!
by 03/26/2022on
I love OC Infiniti but not more than the service I received from Tuan Nguyen. From the moment I was assigned to him, he's been nothing but a blessing to me. No matter the issue I was having, he has always made sure that I was taken care of. I have never had any issues while he had my vehicle. He is the reason why I put my trust in OC Infiniti. Thank you TUAN!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome deal
by 06/24/2017on
I'm now a customer for life. I called in today and had an appt with Celia Cervantes. She was awesome. I had so many questions about the q50 and she answered all them. While I was in the showroom the General Manager Ali Khan took the time out of his busy day to come and greet me. He assured me I was in good hands. I worked out the deal I wanted in no time. The Finance Manager Mansoor Ali was just great. He explained to me the different protection packages and finance options available to me. In the very end when I got my car Celia had put a giant red bow on it so I can take a pic. Her attention to detail is unbelievable. Mr Khan the General Manager also walked outside to thanked me for my business. I really appreciate the time and effort they put on my awesome deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Go see Celia at Orange COAST Infiniti for the best deal!!!
by 06/23/2017on
Celia is the BEST Salesperson I have ever worked with. She is genuine, knowledgeable. Professional and friendly. I never felt pressured by her or the staff. The buying experience was quick and painless.She listened to my concerns and sold me the car I wanted. I am happy with my new QX70 Crossove. You can't go wrong with Celia and the OC team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I had the best experience here
by 06/13/2017on
My first point of contact was with Mahdi the Internet Director. Mahdi gave me all the numbers and then I stopped by after work. The car was already pulled up and completely washed by the time I got there. Then I had Celia show me all the features of the car and take me on a test drive. By far the best car demonstration I've ever seen. She got me even MORE excited about the car. Overall I had the best experience here. Everyone is already asking where I got the Q50 and who helped me out so I'll be sure to send them to Celia and Mahdi!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fraud Alert! Buyers Beware!
by 04/23/2016on
I had the worst nightmare experience with this dealership. Hard to believe they are not shut down. Chris was my sales person. The management and sales team are [non-permissible content removed] and very unethical. Do your research. Buy somewhere else. Don't be a victim like I was
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bait and Switch
by 01/29/2014on
Avoid this stealership! Spent 2 hours negotiating a price and when to finance where they jacked up the price back to MSRP. Sneaky! Horrible business practice from a company that is suppose to be legit. Avoid this dealership at all cost.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Typical shady car dealer that isn't truthful
by 01/27/2013on
Contacted this dealership through Edmunds and was contacted by a Gaston. Asked him for specific information on the pricing advertised on multiple occasions and he would not answer them. Do not buy into these bogus $0 down offers because they are not true $0 down. Poor salesmanship on his part and he ran into someone tht would not buy into his b.s. Too bad I can't give them a zero
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
OC Infiniti Exceeds Expectations!
by 01/05/2012on
Short Story: Anyone would envy the deal I got on a 2012 G37 Journey sedan at OC Inifiniti! Longer Story: I told the salesman at my first test drive that this car would have to WOW my husband at first sight. I watched the OC Infiniti deliveries online for the car that had the options and color preference I wanted for my husband, and the day after it was delivered to OC Infiniti, they signed out the car to me for a two hour test-drive. I took the car to show my husband, who was working in the middle of the day. On my way back to the dealership, I collected my cashier's check for the down payment. Not only did I get the price I researched online, which is a GREAT price, but I was able to get a better financing rate and term from OC Infiniti than what I had arranged with my own lender. I was up front that I would not be negotiating the price, and I asked for the Internet Sales manager. It was as simple as stating what I would pay, with my Internet research in hand. I gave the F&I manager a chance to beat my arranged financing, and he beat it. Before my husband ended his work day, his new 2012 Infinit G37 Journey sedan was already parked in our garage waiting for him. It was a most pleasant car buying experience from start to finish.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very happy Orange Coast Infiniti customer
by 07/12/2011on
I tend to over research most purchases, especially true when looking to buy a big ticket item like a car. My wife and I had a pretty good idea of what we wanted in our next vehicle and had spent considerable time shopping several mid to high end vehicles, which included spending time at other high end dealerships throughout SoCal. We met our salesperson Konstantin and the sales manager Randy shortly after arriving at Orange Coast. Right from the start both of them did something that most car sales people should take a lesson in.....listening with their ears and not their mouths. First impressions are obviously important and my initial impression was very different from all other dealers I had visited during the weeks prior. They took the time to understand what we were looking for and were more than helpful in finding what we wanted. There was no attempt to sell us something we weren't interested in, happily doing an area search for a vehicle with options and color we were considering but did not have in their lot. They also were very patient as my wife and I made a final decision on options and color. The negotiations were straightforward and were unlike any other I have experienced while buying a car. There was absolutely no pressure at any point during the process. We ended up with our dream car at a very reasonable price. I HIGHLY recommend Orange Coast Infiniti to prospective Infiniti owners. I am hoping our future relationship with this dealer will be the same as the buying experience. If it is I will no doubt be a future repeat customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Orange Coast INFINITI is dedicated to providing you with high quality customer satisfaction on all their new and used vehicle needs. Orange Coast INFINITI is located in the Westminster/Huntington Beach area in Southern California. Orange Coast INFINITI has a wide selection of quality, competitively priced, new and pre-owned vehicles and is proud to offer you California's largest INFINITI showroom.
