5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I tend to over research most purchases, especially true when looking to buy a big ticket item like a car. My wife and I had a pretty good idea of what we wanted in our next vehicle and had spent considerable time shopping several mid to high end vehicles, which included spending time at other high end dealerships throughout SoCal. We met our salesperson Konstantin and the sales manager Randy shortly after arriving at Orange Coast. Right from the start both of them did something that most car sales people should take a lesson in.....listening with their ears and not their mouths. First impressions are obviously important and my initial impression was very different from all other dealers I had visited during the weeks prior. They took the time to understand what we were looking for and were more than helpful in finding what we wanted. There was no attempt to sell us something we weren't interested in, happily doing an area search for a vehicle with options and color we were considering but did not have in their lot. They also were very patient as my wife and I made a final decision on options and color. The negotiations were straightforward and were unlike any other I have experienced while buying a car. There was absolutely no pressure at any point during the process. We ended up with our dream car at a very reasonable price. I HIGHLY recommend Orange Coast Infiniti to prospective Infiniti owners. I am hoping our future relationship with this dealer will be the same as the buying experience. If it is I will no doubt be a future repeat customer. Read more