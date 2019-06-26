Lexus of Westminster
We had the Best Car buying experience!
by 06/26/2019on
They were so patient and nice. Very aggressive pricing. We would recommend them to all our friends.
Promised one thing, got another in contract
by 03/01/2019on
Very nice looking dealership, but that's where the pros end. These people are professional salesman...and not the good kind. They smiled in our face all while purposely deceiving us and doing whatever it took to make a deal. They lied about how many payments we had left on our lease turn in and we were left responsible to pay out of pocket for an extra month of a vehicle we did not even get to use. They also promised us an apr rate of 1% lower than what they sent into the lender and us ending up paying when they guaranteed the lower rate. Basically, they do whatever it takes to make the sale, do not be fooled by their deceiving smiling faces. Whatever information they give to you make sure they write it down and sign on it, they are quick with psychological tactics. When we realized the car salesman and sales manager did not care for their mistake resulting in us paying an extra car payment on the trade-in we escalated to talk to a manager. After 2 days of calling and leaving messages with no response, I acquired a direct line to the manager. He was extremely rude and confronting and seemed like a less than decent human being which basically told me to f off after admitting that they should have known there was an extra payment on the car which was their responsibility to do. I expected more from a Lexus dealership but ended up getting the used car salesman service from this specific location. If you do dare to do business with this dealership please be very wary and get everything in writing.
Bait and Switch
by 10/07/2014on
I had a horrible experience with Lexus of Westminster this past weekend. My wife and I made a deal with the salesman Regie Daez, for an RX350. We were looking for a specific color combination and options that Regie stated was available at their "sister" store. He came with a promise of giving us a deal that was reasonable, options we wanted, and getting us the car the following morning. He pushed us to close on the deal today because the price will change on Monday due to the weekend sale. After running our credit and getting approved they said they could no longer get the car because it was sold and said they can give us the same deal on a different color combination without the options we wanted. Regie had me speak with a manager named Doug Cook who told me this is normal practice. His reasoning for not caring about the way Regie dealt with the situation was because he stated "we are here to make money." He gave my wife and I the cold shoulder and said good luck next time. I have bought multiple cars in my life yet have never been treated as poorly as I have at this dealership. This is the bait and switch tactic I have heard about but never experienced.
Fantastic Dealer Experience
by 07/11/2013on
I bought a new Lexus here and things couldn't have gone smoother. They were very professional and respectful of my time. I would defineately recommend Lexus of Westminster to my family and friends!
Amazing dealership
by 09/28/2012on
I just purchased a 2013 Lexus ES300H from here and what an amazing experience. I have delt with a lot of different sales people and companies and I've never had an experience like this! Truly the best place to purchase a car in Ca.
Gina in Sales from Lexus of Westminter
by 05/03/2008on
I am 62 years old and between my wife and family have probably purchased 30 to 40 new cars. I have NEVER HAD SERVICE LIKE THIS. I am in the service industry and I know how difficult it is to find superior employees. Gina Silvestri, Internet Sales Manager, far exceeded my expectations. She was patience and knowledgeable. I also shopped all the Orange County Lexus Dealers and received the best price from Gina. Follow up and "after the sale" service has also been great. I would highly recommend Gina and Lexus of Westminster
