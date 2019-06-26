2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Very nice looking dealership, but that's where the pros end. These people are professional salesman...and not the good kind. They smiled in our face all while purposely deceiving us and doing whatever it took to make a deal. They lied about how many payments we had left on our lease turn in and we were left responsible to pay out of pocket for an extra month of a vehicle we did not even get to use. They also promised us an apr rate of 1% lower than what they sent into the lender and us ending up paying when they guaranteed the lower rate. Basically, they do whatever it takes to make the sale, do not be fooled by their deceiving smiling faces. Whatever information they give to you make sure they write it down and sign on it, they are quick with psychological tactics. When we realized the car salesman and sales manager did not care for their mistake resulting in us paying an extra car payment on the trade-in we escalated to talk to a manager. After 2 days of calling and leaving messages with no response, I acquired a direct line to the manager. He was extremely rude and confronting and seemed like a less than decent human being which basically told me to f off after admitting that they should have known there was an extra payment on the car which was their responsibility to do. I expected more from a Lexus dealership but ended up getting the used car salesman service from this specific location. If you do dare to do business with this dealership please be very wary and get everything in writing. Read more