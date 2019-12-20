sales Rating

It was an absolute pleasure working with Rusnak BMW and their team. To give perspective, I went into the dealership 2 weeks before making my purchase. I was not set on a certain vehicle nor was I a huge fan of BMW to begin with. However, after my test drive and talking numbers, I was convinced. Darren is the best of the best and knows how to not only be a good Rusnak team member; he treats his customers like family. I'm excited for my new M4 and will certainly be going back in the future. Read more