Rusnak BMW
Customer Reviews of Rusnak BMW
Thanks for the great service
by 12/20/2019on
It was really a great experience to get my car from Rusnak BMW the team was very respectful and professional they definitely exceeded my expectations
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
M850
by 12/20/2019on
Everything from start to finish was smooth. Great customer service and very friendly people. Not mention the car is amazing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2020 M4 Competition
by 12/13/2019on
It was an absolute pleasure working with Rusnak BMW and their team. To give perspective, I went into the dealership 2 weeks before making my purchase. I was not set on a certain vehicle nor was I a huge fan of BMW to begin with. However, after my test drive and talking numbers, I was convinced. Darren is the best of the best and knows how to not only be a good Rusnak team member; he treats his customers like family. I'm excited for my new M4 and will certainly be going back in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent fast car buying process
by 12/10/2019on
I had a great experience. I had a price quoted walking in the door, everything proceeded quickly, and we made our purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad Business Practice
by 11/23/2019on
Whatever you do, don't trust Patrick Rodriguez-so called "Lease Retention Manager" at Rusnak. He is not trustworthy and will back out of your agreed deal if he finds someone to pay more, even after you submit a credit app. I dont believe this is reflective of Rusnak (my other experiences have been great) but it IS a reflection of an unethical individual who management put in charge of "Retention"
TO Rusnak BMW
by 11/07/2019on
We came in looking to test drive a car. We did not like that car, but Kevin, our sales person found us a great car at a good price. Very positive experience overall.
Purchase of BMW
by 11/05/2019on
An easy experience ordering and waiting for the car. Professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased BMW Certified M4 Convertible
by 10/16/2019on
I purchased a BMW Certified M4 Convertible. Overall experience was positive. The sales person (George) was very helpful and nice. The Finance Person was well organized, fast and very helpful; she even went out of her way to call BMW Corporate to help me get the BMW loyalty $500 rebate, which I appreciated very much. The only negative is the amount of time it takes to purchase a vehicle (negotiate, credit approval, financing and other paperwork), almost an entire day. That said, it's been my experience this is common with most dealerships. I'm very happy with my new Certified BMW and the friendly help I received from the team at Rusnak BMW, I would recommend them to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy peasy - no nonses
by 10/04/2019on
Found the car i wanted online and reached out to the internet dept. Darren and I negotiated over email - he was responsive, easy to talk to, and pretty detailed and upfront. Two days later I drove up to get the car - i told him i needed to be in and out as quickly as possible, which he accomodated. The most painless car experience ever. Thanks Darren.
New 330i
by 10/04/2019on
Rusnak BMW is great. Vitaly has been our sales advisor for years. I would recommend him to anyone. Vanessa, the tech pro, has a world of knowledge (and patience) when it comes to the onboard systems. I’m sure we will be back again when we need a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
330i Sedan
by 10/03/2019on
Well it was that time, when your 3 year lease is up and I quite honestly didn’t consider getting anything different because i loved my 4 series. My favorite sales associate Victor mentioned the 3 series , but i felt indifferent about that model. Boy I couldn’t of been more wrong, I absolutely loved everything about it when i test drove it!!!!! Thx Rusnak & Victor!!! I’ll be back in another 3 years!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Painless and professional
by 10/02/2019on
No hard sales here. Professional, helpful and straightforward. Other dealerships should learn from Rusnak how to deliver gracious service and value customers that are not necessarily buying their most expensive car. Darren was exceptionally responsive and through!
Fastest Purchase Ever at a Good Price
by 09/16/2019on
Visited 2 Mercedes and 2 BMW dealerships locally. Emailed 15 Different Mercedes and BMW dealerships in my area. Darren got back to me in 15 minutes with the best price/value on the car and frankly just answered my questions up front instead of giving me the usual annoying sales responses I got from everyone else. Pleasure to work with and I was out of there in 2 hours (probably would have been sooner but it was a busy day in finance).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 09/08/2019on
Great service from Kevin Woods throughout the whole process. Would recommend to anyone looking for a BMW.
Thanks!
by 09/04/2019on
Awesome overall experience with Rusnak, Martik was very knowledgeable, friendly, and helpful the entire time!
Outstanding
by 08/25/2019on
This was the best dealership experience I have ever had. Roger Carroll is awesome and took care of everything for me and Lauren took the time to set up my vehicle. I got a fair deal and great service overall. I’m loving my new M340!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Pricing & Easy Sales Process on Custom Order
by 08/12/2019on
I have Leased several BMW's from another dealer that I was very happy with. When my friend introduced to me Roger Carroll I couldn't believe how easy he made the entire process. I sent him my specs and he offered a great price. when the car arrived he made the delivery process so easy I will never go anywhere else !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love our New X2
by 07/03/2019on
Leila Veyseh was outstanding. Very responsive and attentive to our needs. Would not hesitate to recommend her and Rusnak BMW to our friends and family. Love our new X2!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 07/03/2019on
Roger Caroll helped us with our X5. Professional, courteous, no nonsense and best price. He has earned my first GoTo person for the next BMW.
Excellent Care
by 05/30/2019on
We've leased cars from Rusnak BMW for about 9 years (3 cars maybe even 4), and have very much appreciated their professionalism, knowledge, courtesy and respect. They are very straightforward and there is no pressure involved. They make every effort to meet our needs. We appreciate and trust them. They're also very pleasant people who feel authentic. Leasing from them is not the common dreaded car buying experience. We are fans of Mehran, Vitaly, Jordan and Bel!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience Again
by 05/25/2019on
I've been coming to this dealership for over A decade. My first salesman was Jeff Kaltman and then my second was Mehran Forutan, who are now sales manager and general sales manager respectively. These are people of integrity, who do what they say, and give you honest answers. I've gotten great service here in the past, and I'm looking forward to the same again for my third car from them. Thanks also, to George Bonnaz, my salesperson, who did a great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes