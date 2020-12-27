Customer Reviews of Rusnak/Westlake Audi
Bait and switch
by 12/27/2020on
This dealer has false and misleading prices listed on Edmunds, then change the price when you contact them. They make no apology and do not attempt to correct info. More than one of the listed vehicles is listed incorrectly and the dealer blames Edmunds for the “misprint”
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great staff
by 01/02/2020on
Antonio was awesome. No pressure, let the car and the features sell themselves. Remembered key details on our second visit, regarding key features and our needs. He understood all the details of the car, and highlighted features that would be important to us.
Outstanding Experience
by 12/20/2019on
I have always had outstanding customer service at Rusnak, and my last service appointment was no exception. They are extremely courteous, friendly, and are happy to explain anything. The entire process is also documented through text-based notifications, so you know what is happening and precisely when your vehicle is ready.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 12/15/2019on
My first 10k service for our Q7. Everything was extremely efficient, easy, and pleasant!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Audi Purchase
by 12/07/2019on
I highly recommend Rusnak Audi in Westlake - A great Team will greet you, take care of you, answer any questions you may have - very knowledgeable, no pressure environment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Department
by 11/28/2019on
Easy to set appointment online or by phone. Convenient options for loaner, waiting room or other transportation. Optional text, email or phone contact when car is ready. Work performed has always been exactly as required. Car is always washed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you for the nice & professional car buying experience!
by 11/22/2019on
My sales person, Fay, was the most gracious and helpful when I came in looking for my new car. I shared with her what I was looking for and she quickly showed me the car I ended up purchasing. Fay was very knowledgable and able to answer any of my questions.
Immediate help
by 11/16/2019on
My passenger-side window was smashed in by thieves. I brought the car straight to Rusnak and they immediately helped me. I had my A3 back in less than two days, everything as good as new.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 11/07/2019on
The staff was very friendly. I worked with Fay and she was amazing. My deal was super easy and quick and the paperwork was a breeze. Highly Recommend!
Excellent
by 10/23/2019on
Fay Moghadam has been our sales expert for years and she has worked with us to lease four Audi's so far. She has always had a very professional and friendly demeanour and done her best to meet our expectations. She is the best dealership representative I have ever met and would highly to recommend her to my friends.
Excellent
by 10/23/2019on
Fay Moghadam has been our sales expert for years and she has worked with us to lease four Audi's so far. She has always had a very professional and friendly demeanour and done her best to meet our expectations. She is the best dealership representative I have ever met and would highly to recommend her to my friends.
Service
by 10/04/2019on
Outstanding service - all done on time and as promised - was met with nothing but smiles. Highly recommeded.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Q3 Lease
by 09/29/2019on
Another great experience at Rusnak Audi Westlake Village. Management, leasing agent and service have always been superb.
Greatest service ever
by 09/27/2019on
Have been driving from Oxnard to get all service ! Why because Westlake and Service adviser Jessy is the best
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional timely service
by 09/20/2019on
Dealership treats customers with the service one should expect from a premium marque. My service advisor (Jesse) is always friendly and explains what's going on. Text updates are very useful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love this dealership
by 08/28/2019on
Every time I need to have anything worked on in my car, this dealership is amazing! They always take such good care of me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall work
by 08/23/2019on
Work performed was for an Audi recall notice. Was finished in about an hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
long time customer
by 07/01/2019on
I've brought my car in since late 2010. It's a Q7 TDI. I currently have about 223,000 miles and expect to go another 130,000 or so. This could only happen with a great car and great service, both are from Rusnak Audi.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Q5 nice service
by 06/23/2019on
Took my Q5 in for 20k service, work finished and completed nicely, everyone at the dealership seems very customer service oriented.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Exceptional Service
by 06/19/2019on
I would recommend Rusnak/Audi to all my friends and family. The service was very friendly and their customer service was on point. I always receive exceptional service from Andrew (sold me the vehicle) and from Jesus Gonzalez.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service as usual
by 06/08/2019on
All work was completed as promised and the associate I worked with was very professional and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Welcome to Rusnak/Westlake Audi in Thousand Oaks
What Does Rusnak/Westlake Audi Offer Drivers from the Greater Los Angeles Region, Including Malibu, Camarillo and Simi Valley? Truly Exceptional Customer Service from Every Angle
Here at Rusnak/Westlake Audi, everything we do revolves around you. Our various teams are trained to address your needs from the moment you walk through the door, whether you're in the market for your next vehicle or tuning up your current one in the greater Los Angeles region.
Starting with our selection of new Audi luxury cars and SUVs, our Thousand Oaks showroom is the place to be if you're in the market for an Audi Q5, Q7, A4, A3 or A5.
Looking to save some money in the search for your next car? Rusnak/Westlake Audi also carries a wide range of used cars from Audi, as well as today's other top automakers.
Once you've chosen your next car, Rusnak/Westlake Audi helps you take those all-important next steps towards driving home the Audi of your dreams.