4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a BMW Certified M4 Convertible. Overall experience was positive. The sales person (George) was very helpful and nice. The Finance Person was well organized, fast and very helpful; she even went out of her way to call BMW Corporate to help me get the BMW loyalty $500 rebate, which I appreciated very much. The only negative is the amount of time it takes to purchase a vehicle (negotiate, credit approval, financing and other paperwork), almost an entire day. That said, it's been my experience this is common with most dealerships. I'm very happy with my new Certified BMW and the friendly help I received from the team at Rusnak BMW, I would recommend them to friends and family. Read more