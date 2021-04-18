1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Truly a terrible experience. Waited over an hour (after scheduling an appointment to see a specific car) before anyone even acknowledged me. Finally was able to meet with someone, but they had to bring the car over from another lot so I had to wait again. When the brought it was dirty, had hardly been cleaned, back seats were sticky. I was assured if I bought it would all be cleaned. Test drove the car, it was what I was looking for. So we went inside to discuss financing. We agreed on a price, they gave me a financing offer. All seemed well. Only issue was the car (a used Kia Soul) had Car Shield stickers placed on the doors to prevent scratching - despite the fact that the car was already scratched. Ed, the manager, said they couldn't take them off and added $500 for them. I decided to move forward anyway. Met with the financing person, she was very nice. Told me they were able to get me an even lower APR than Ed had told me before. Sounded great. We went over a few things and I signed all the papers, took the keys, and went to see my newly cleaned car. The car was cleaner, but left a lot to be desired. Oh well, I thought, it's over with and I've got what I came for. Later, when I looked over all my papers, I began to realize they changed everything from the offer I had agreed to. They raised the price of the car. Added on $1200 in accessories? What accessories? I have no idea. I was charged nearly $2000 over what we had agreed on - a lot extra on a $7700 car - not even including the car shield stickers. I'm very patient - I was willing to over look almost everything and assume it was just an off/busy day for them - but they knowingly fudged the numbers on our agreement thinking I wouldn't notice because I'm a first time buyer. When we've called to discuss they told us they had to raise the price in order to finance it for me - but if they couldn't finance it for the amount we agreed on I wouldn't have taken the car. Who is running this place? It's completely unacceptable. I'm beyond frustrated and upset. They've taken every bad thing you'd expect from a dealership and then multiplied it. Do not waste your time - go somewhere else. It is not worth the frustration. I will now have to continue to see if there's any way to get back to original offer we had agreed upon. Read more