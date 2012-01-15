Customer Reviews of Silver Star Chevrolet
[non-permissable content removed]
by 01/15/2012on
The dealership today is nothing like I have seen from any other dealership. Can not think of tell how bad it was, I can't understand why I bought the car. We haven't driven the car except to drive home and to Church once. We can't stand looking at the car because of the way we were treated. The only way we know to get back at this dealer is to do what we have started with friends and family in North Ranch.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Part of AndersonAutos and AndersonAutos.com, we are located in the beautiful Thousand Oaks Auto Mall next to the 101 Freeway.
"Doing the Right Thing" guides what we do. For example, we let you select your own sales adviser in advance on our website. It creates a no-stress car buying experience you control.
We also have a One Price Pre-owned policy. No inflated pricing. No haggling. We monitor transactional data in real-time across the LA Metro Market to ensure our value proposition is factual and data based. We do not artificially inflate pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiation with our customers.
We know you have choices. Thank you for shopping with us.
1 Comments