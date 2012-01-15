Part of AndersonAutos and AndersonAutos.com, we are located in the beautiful Thousand Oaks Auto Mall next to the 101 Freeway.

"Doing the Right Thing" guides what we do. For example, we let you select your own sales adviser in advance on our website. It creates a no-stress car buying experience you control.

We also have a One Price Pre-owned policy. No inflated pricing. No haggling. We monitor transactional data in real-time across the LA Metro Market to ensure our value proposition is factual and data based. We do not artificially inflate pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiation with our customers.

We know you have choices. Thank you for shopping with us.