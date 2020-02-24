Honda of Thousand Oaks
Another GREAT leasing experience
by 02/24/2020on
Update: Another great leasing experience with Geno! (8th Honda). Geno at Honda of Thousand Oaks always provides the BEST customer service and BEST deals. I am really enjoying my ‘19 CR-V EX. Another great experience at this dealership ( 8th Honda from this dealership).
Best leasing experience
by 05/30/2019on
Update: Another great leasing experience with Geno & Karen (7th Honda). Geno at Honda of Thousand Oaks always provides the BEST customer service and deals. I am really enjoying my â19 Civic Sport. Karen did a great job delivering the car and showing me all the features. Another great experience at this dealership ( 6th Honda ).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to get a car!
by 12/14/2018on
The staff here was super helpful with all of my questions and even took me on test drives with every trim level of the new Accord to make sure I got the right one for me. Turned out to be the 2.0 Sport! Thanks guys!
Satisfied with how painless the process was
by 09/25/2017on
Geno was great. He kept the process of buying a car short and on point. I would recommended him to anyone looking to buy a car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Customer Service and Sales
by 09/22/2017on
I recently leased a Honda Civic at Honda of Thousand Oaks and i must say i had a wonderful comfortable experience. That is not always the case at dealerships where some do sometimes gang up on your with the Manager and others. This was very easy and quick. Gary helped me find what i wanted and i just love working with these people. I definitely will return to lease or buy again in the future.
Great Experience with Geno
by 04/03/2017on
I am a loyal Honda customer and can happily say that my latest experience trading in my Odyssey to lease a new vehicle was a pleasure. Geno was professional, courteous, and used our time wisely to provide me with a fair estimate on my trade in and quickly negotiate the lease terms on the new vehicle. There was no haggling or runaround. I would highly recommend working with Geno and the team at Honda Thousand Oaks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased New Vehicle 2017
by 03/01/2017on
First, I have to share I am skeptical of car dealerships and salesmen. I asked AAA which Honda dealer nearest Santa Barbara would they recommend; they connected me to Honda T.O. I received an email and phone call from Geno Demyon at Honda that day. We communicated by email and phone for several weeks. I finally drove down, met Geno in person - he was pleasant, helpful, and professional. There were no games - everything seemed to be as he has suggested over the phone and internet. I went home that night to finish thinking about it - came back the next day and completed the purchase. I think we got a good deal, and I think Geno was a straight shooter. When I got into Finance I was offered some additional services and warranties for additional fees - I wasn't anticipating that, so that was a little disheartening for the moment. However, it didn't feel high pressured to decide "right now." The finance guy, Diego, seemed to be understanding, patient, and accepting of my polite rejection of all items after an overnight consideration. Overall I feel they were professional - I think we got a good deal and were treated well.
Great experince
by 02/28/2017on
I recently purchased a Honda Accord from Honda of Thousand Oaks. My salesman was Geno. Geno is an experienced, professional and friendly salesman. I told him what I was looking for and that I don't want to have to usual back and forth negotiation that usually occur at most dealerships. He took me for a test drive in the vehicle of my choice. Upon returning to the dealership he showed me the MSRP, the invoice and gave me a great discount. I purchased the car. I didn't have a lot of time to stay at the dealership while they completed the paperwork. He said for problem. He completed all the necessary documents, delivered the car to my house and I signed them at home. This was the best car buying experience I have ever had, and I have owned many cars in my long life. I highly recommend Geno and Honda of Thousand Oaks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience with Geno
by 01/11/2017on
I couldn't be more pleased with my recent experience getting a new leased Odyssey from Geno at Honda of TO. He was quick, courteous, clear and amazingly helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda of Thousand Oaks is the BEST!
by 12/05/2016on
My wife and I do not like to haggle or have "hidden" costs sprung on us at the end. We asked Geno and his team to provide an out-the-door price quote with the specifications we wanted, and he was the only Honda dealer in our area who provided it. When we went into the dealership he and Joe were welcoming and guided us through the process of test driving and answering all of our questions without the feeling of being "sold" add-ons that we did not want. We really appreciated the friendly and professional manner in which they helped us and we bought our new Accord at Honda of Thousand Oaks because of it! We will go back there next time we need a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
buying a certified preowned Honda
by 06/01/2016on
No pressure, knowledgeable salesperson, Mike Marenzi, who we felt was honest, friendly and helpful, and a very decent guy. Armin Bisharyan, the finance person, also was helpful, and met all our requests. Billy Jacobs, who I believe was in charge of used car sales, stuck by the vehicle and honored the Auto Club printout, we presented to him. This is the 4th Honda we have purchased, from three different dealerships, and the best experience in buying a new or used car, that we have had.
New Car Purchase
by 05/29/2016on
Great experience purchasing a new Honda Civic from Geno Demyon. No hassle, very helpful and knowledgeable. Signing all the paperwork with Claude in Finance was seamless. This is our second purchase from Honda of T.O. and we would definitely recommend this dealership to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Well worth the effort
by 03/17/2016on
Consumer Reports car buying service software listed Honda of Thousand Oak as a participating dealer in their program. Geno quickly responded and provided a quote that was well below the price I expected to begin the negotiation. We accepted the offer and upon arriving at the dealership, Geno processed the sale within a reasonable time frame and we were soon on the road home with our new Honda. I am a retired Purchasing Agent and I can assure you my buying experience at Honda of Thousand Oak, to this day, could not have been better.
Best Car buying experience EVER
by 03/09/2016on
I did a lot of shopping and research. Stopped by Honda of TO and met Fabian. He was patient and kind, not pushy! very refreshing! Left and continued shopping online and at other dealers. We went back to Honda of TO because of the price and the excellent customer service from Fabian. He even beat the Costco Auto Buying price! I love my new CRV EX! I Highly recommend Honda of Thousand Oaks and make sure you ask for Fabian Ochoa.
Thanks Geno and Honda of Thousand Oaks
by 03/04/2016on
Had a very pleasant experience dealing with Geno and the dealership. I was able to get a new lease for a 2016 accord with no money down and the same payment as my current car. I think this car is a great choice for anyone looking for a new ride, and you should go get one from Geno at Thousand Oaks Honda.
Great service. Highly recommended
by 02/17/2016on
We us a great experience working with Thousand Oaks Honda. Geno Demyon Was exceptionally helpful and once we had selected our car expedited all the paperwork so we had the car straight away.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Courteous and Helpful Service
by 02/02/2016on
Very good service. Staff were very courteous and helpful. Geno Demyon specifically did a great job in taking care of us inspite of our multiple test drives and numerous queries. He answered all of them in detail with a lot of patience. Overall very happy with customer service. Great job to the entire staff and keep it up.
Enjoyable
by 01/30/2016on
Salesman josh worked hard to give us the car we wanted at a good price
Excellent Customer Service
by 01/29/2016on
I was referred to Honda of Thousand Oaks through the AAA Car Buying Service. I was contacted by Geno Demyon. I am very happy with the customer service he provided. He quoted a good price on the car I wanted. When signing the paperwork there were no surprise costs added to the price as often happens at other dealerships. There were no heavy handed sales tactics to get me to purchase additional add-ons, etc. on the car. Everything was straightforward and transparent. In addition they did not have the car I wanted at their dealership. The model and color I wanted was hard to come by but Geno was able to locate the car at another dealership. He had the car at Thousand Oaks the next day. He was also very helpful in having my new car delivered to my home. Ive read and heard quite a bit of negative feedback about car salesman. As a result I had some concerns about the car buying process but thanks to Geno Demyon my car purchasing experience was a positive one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MY HAPPY HONDA SALES GUY!!
by 01/20/2016on
My experience with mark was amazing! I came in with my wife late one night doors were about to close, Mark came out and did a terrific job with a great attitude, listened to my concerns, and did everything in his power to make me happy. I was so pleased with his personality and all the help he provided, will buy 10 cars from him or more if I could.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Experince I had yet!
by 01/15/2016on
I was in search for my first car since I had planned on getting my drivers license in the next few weeks. I went to a couple local dealerships with no luck. Nothing caught my eye and no one seemed to take me seriously. I am not sure if my age made them think I wasn't serious about buying a car. After failing at multiple local dealerships I decided to travel just a little farther to Honda in Thousand oaks and try my search there. My car salesman was Josh Elliott. He was really efficient in helping me find a car that really suited me and my needs. He asked me what I was looking for and what cars I had in mind. I didn't really have anything in mind just knew that I wanted good gas mileage, nice looking car, and good monthly payments. We viewed a couple of cars and he showed me differences and similarities in each. He really showed that he cared about my purchase and not just selling me a car. He wanted to make sure I got the best car I could afford. Once I made my final pick on my car he made the signing and actual purchasing of the car very simple and fast. I wasn't confused at all during this process. I was very happy with the service I received and with my new car. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
