5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First, I have to share I am skeptical of car dealerships and salesmen. I asked AAA which Honda dealer nearest Santa Barbara would they recommend; they connected me to Honda T.O. I received an email and phone call from Geno Demyon at Honda that day. We communicated by email and phone for several weeks. I finally drove down, met Geno in person - he was pleasant, helpful, and professional. There were no games - everything seemed to be as he has suggested over the phone and internet. I went home that night to finish thinking about it - came back the next day and completed the purchase. I think we got a good deal, and I think Geno was a straight shooter. When I got into Finance I was offered some additional services and warranties for additional fees - I wasn't anticipating that, so that was a little disheartening for the moment. However, it didn't feel high pressured to decide "right now." The finance guy, Diego, seemed to be understanding, patient, and accepting of my polite rejection of all items after an overnight consideration. Overall I feel they were professional - I think we got a good deal and were treated well. Read more