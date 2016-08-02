5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

my husband bought a 2007 150 ford about 3 weeks ago. last night he was coming home from work and was pulled over by a glendora policeman for having 2009 tags that did not match his truck.he accused him of using a 2009 tag from another truck. my husband explained that he just purchased the truck and showed him all the paper work. and he told him to take it up with the dealership from whom he bought it from. so my husband went to reynolds buick the next morning when they opened to talk to the salesman that sold him the truck, but he wasn't there. so he spoke to another salesman there and he told him there was nothing there they could do that it was not their fault. not a "sorry for the incovience" or even a simple appoligy. this is the second veichle my husband and i bought there and i gaurantee that will be our last. i guess there customer service ends when you pull your vechile out of the lot, then your on your own.we live up in the high desert so we traveled to covina to purchase a vechile. we will no longer be doing business with reynolds buick. i have a 2000 echo toyota and will be purchacing a vechile within the next year but not from them. with employees like that i'm sure one day i'll drive by reynolds buick and see an empty lot and i'll know why. if you decide to buy from them please make sure all the paper work and tags match the vechile you bought. Read more