Simply the best!
by 02/08/2016on
We had a great experience at Reynolds. All of the staff was courteous and friendly. They were very helpful in all questions we had and made buying our new suv very pleasant.
Great customer service!!
by 11/25/2015on
The whole experience was wonderful!! Everyone was so friendly and took their time with me. i never felt pressured and they really worked to find me what was best for my family.
No pressure sales dept.
by 11/11/2015on
Rudy was an exceptional salesperson from the first e-mail to the test-drive and finally the vehicle purchase. Everything went smooth, no pressure at all.
Excellent Customer Service
by 11/03/2015on
My wife and I attended Reynolds 100 year anniversary party and began the purchase of our new vehicle. The sales consultant, Corey Gaston was very professional and polite.
16 Sierra
by 10/20/2015on
This is our forth vehicle from Reynolds and we continue to return because of the excellent way all of the Reynolds people treat their customers. Thanks!
Beyond the call of duty.
by 10/14/2015on
I called in advance to make an appointment. Although the fleet manager, Rudy Knobloch was not available he made sure that I was greeted by one of the associates on the first day. Rachel was very professional and pleasant to work with. Mr. Knobloch picked me up from my home and took me to the dealership on his way into work the next day. I made the purchase that day. It was painless, pressure free, and timely. Thank you.
Wife's new Acadia
by 09/26/2015on
Our salesman Michael was very helpful and not pushy at all, the sales manager Lisa was also very nice, and the finance manger was very good at explaining everything.
Dave
by 09/11/2015on
Everyone was friendly and efficient. The whole process of buying my truck was terrific. Great Job. The salesman Michael and the person from your finance department did a great job.
Dealership Salesman with integrity
by 08/22/2015on
The salesman (Henry K) was honest, professional with integrity. I have walked out of other dealerships because other salesmen lacked integrity. Henry was very professional, no pressure just gave us the numbers of the vehicles we were looking at and let us make the decision. We have been buying vehicles, a total of five in the past 15 years at Reynolds Buick and Henry is the salesman to go to for a good reliable New or Used vehicle.
Great experience
by 07/11/2015on
it was a real pleasure working with Rudy Knobloch, This has been the best experience buying a car, I am Glad I found you guys
wonderful purchase exp
by 02/14/2015on
before i visit your place i v been to pasadena gmc. bur the sales there are crazy . he push me a lot mademe feel uncomfortabale. so i try to looking around at ur place. the sales person michale is a very nice guy. he is friendly and warm tell me a lot story of gmcand help me to compair with diffrenet trucksn the main reason that i choose you guy cuz michael . i will tell all my friends to go buy cars with u guus . thamk u for the great service. thank u michael!!!
Satified with Reynolds
by 12/27/2014on
I was very pleased with the service I received. Mr. Walter Pituch fully answered my questions, was courteous and respectful in his approach. This was a hassle free purchase! Rather than leaving with negative feelings about the purchase, I felt fully informed and that every reasonable consideration was given to me to get me what I wanted.
Buick - The Best!!
by 12/20/2014on
Our salesman, Art Reynolds was very friendly and helpful. We appreciate the extra warranty (compared to other car dealers) and love that there is a maintenance program for free. We love the Buick cars and feel as though we have spoiled ourselves without breaking the bank....Thanks!
Good experience
by 12/19/2014on
We appreciated the fact that there was no pressure at all during the entire purchase process. Very pleasant experience, thank you Rudy and Jim!!
Thanks Reynolds Buick GMC
by 12/19/2014on
This was my first time to visit Reynolds Buick GMC. It was a no pressure dealership which makes it a great experience. I have purchased many new cars in my day, so I would rate them with and A+. Thanks for the deal.
Great deal and great personal
by 08/27/2014on
I had a great experience shopping for a vehicle at this dealership, Mr Walter M. P was a great salesman, he went beyond my expectation to please and find us the right deal and the right loan, I would definitely go back and shop or refer any of my friend to shop here. 5 stars for Walt.. thank you very much
Best New Car Purchase
by 08/09/2013on
Over the years we have purchased many cars from many dealers, most much closer to our home. Rudy made this transaction so pleasant I don't believe we will ever buy another GMC or Buick from any other dealer. Not only did we buy a beautiful SUV we paid a price we could live with. Well worth the 80 mile drive.
An Enjoyable New-car Purchase Experience
by 07/20/2013on
After months of researching, we decided to buy a GMC Acadia and we picked Reynold's for two reasons: #1 was because of their TrueCar pricing which was amazing and #2 because of their incredible fleet manager Rudy. He was extremely knowledgeable, understanding, trustworthy, and mainly-HE WAS NOT PUSHY! He was patient and took the time to inform us of all our financial options. Because of Rudy being thorough, my husband decided to upgrade from an Acadia SLE-2 to an absolutely beautiful, fully-loaded white Acadia DENALI. We couldn't be happier and have reasons to SMILE now all the time!!!
Best dealer experience ever
by 12/27/2010on
I have purchased a number of cars throughout my life and this is the best dealer experience I have ever had. I bought a new 2011 GMC Acadia SLT from Rudy. Although they did not have the exact car I wanted they were able to get it in trade and at the price that I wanted, which he provided to me via e-mail before I ever met him. During the whole process Rudy kept me up to date on where we were including giving me his cell phone so that I could talk to him off hours. He was very attentive and clearly interested in my business, but he was not pushy. Additionally, they were able to secure the vehicle and prep it before I showed up. Also, they preprocessed all of my financing before I showed up and so that I did not wasted any time in the finance office. Lastly, I did not have to overcome some dealer installed option that I did not want, some new fee, or defend my decision not to get the extended warranty. In short, this is how the car buying process ought to be.
Awesome Experience
by 11/21/2008on
We just bought a Murano from this dealership 2 days ago. We still cant believe how simple the process was. We drove there, saw the car at the LoWEST price we could have ever imagined.... and bought it. The whole purchase process took about an hour and we were on our way. They really made it simple and the fact that they dont haggle at all makes the process pressure free. The car had a few tiny scratches on it because it was a rental- but we literally paid $6000 less than we had negotiated at a Nissan dealership for the same exact car a week before. I highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking at getting an amazing deal in a no pressure environment. Jeff was great to deal with!
taking responsibility
by 09/19/2008on
my husband bought a 2007 150 ford about 3 weeks ago. last night he was coming home from work and was pulled over by a glendora policeman for having 2009 tags that did not match his truck.he accused him of using a 2009 tag from another truck. my husband explained that he just purchased the truck and showed him all the paper work. and he told him to take it up with the dealership from whom he bought it from. so my husband went to reynolds buick the next morning when they opened to talk to the salesman that sold him the truck, but he wasn't there. so he spoke to another salesman there and he told him there was nothing there they could do that it was not their fault. not a "sorry for the incovience" or even a simple appoligy. this is the second veichle my husband and i bought there and i gaurantee that will be our last. i guess there customer service ends when you pull your vechile out of the lot, then your on your own.we live up in the high desert so we traveled to covina to purchase a vechile. we will no longer be doing business with reynolds buick. i have a 2000 echo toyota and will be purchacing a vechile within the next year but not from them. with employees like that i'm sure one day i'll drive by reynolds buick and see an empty lot and i'll know why. if you decide to buy from them please make sure all the paper work and tags match the vechile you bought.
