Norm Reeves Honda Superstore West Covina

1840 E Garvey Ave S, West Covina, CA 91791
Customer Reviews of Norm Reeves Honda Superstore West Covina

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(112)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Got my inspection fee covered!!!

by Sammie Huang on 07/19/2021

This review is dedicated to Trinity Guzman! She was very helpful and patient when we spoke on the phone. She guided me through the details of my car AC warranty. Due to the 10 years extension on AC warranty, Trinny helped me to get the inspection fee covered. They found out my car ac condenser was leaking which the warranty covered for it, as well as the inspection fee. Because of Trinity, I did not have to pay a dime for my car service which I’m very thankful and lucky to find the right employee to help! Trinity is such an asset to Honda company. She represents the company well and that with the mindset of “Good customer service comes before money”. Thank you very much Trinity for your help! I have to make sure to leave you AN EXCELLENT review and give you all the credits that you deserve!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
112 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Get your car from BERT!

by AnnaDV on 05/17/2018

My husband and I came before closing on a Saturday night, but they didn’t rush us at all. We didn’t plan on buying a car at the moment, but we walked away with one! The inventory of the Honda Civic Hatchback Sport in Sonic Gray Pearl is very limited and they had one and we had to get it before someone else did. Bert was very nice and helpful. He was attentive and made sure we walked away with a good deal. We highly recommend Bert!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ryan Lucas

by Adam.C on 04/19/2018

Ryan was very helpful in getting us what we wanted in terms of overall price of the Accord and payments. He stayed patient the entire time as we had trouble expressing exactly what we wanted taking tid-bits here and there he glued the puzzle together and got us exactly what we wanted. We will most certainly be coming back for our future purchases as well. Overall great guy and a plus was that he was bald like me. Never doubt the bald guy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Internet Direct Pricing

by Gene.N on 03/28/2018

I knew the exact vehicle I wanted and spoke to Eamahn Zahedikia, Internet Manager at Norm Reeves Honda West Covina. He was fantastic to speak with about all my concerns. He was able to communicate like he was in my position looking for a new car. Locating the exact car with my stringent requirements was a breeze for him since he is computer technology proficient. The dealer prep of the vehicle to drive home was fantastic. Financing and paperwork was smooth and efficient. Pricing of my vehicle was a joy to accept. I hope Eamahn will be my contact for all my future Honda vehicles. Contact him for your Honda vehicle. You will be pleasantly satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First Time Buyer

by Luther on 03/27/2018

As a first time buyer, I didn't know if I was going to get approved for the financing. My FICO Score was between 690-700. I was looking for 2018 Honda CR-V EX 2WD in white diamond pearl exterior. I was told that the white diamond pearl and lunar silver metallic colors come with a $995 protection package: cargo tray, all season mats, splash guards, and wheel locks. Other colors may not come with the $995 protection package. I compared the price on TrueCar what other people paid. Jason Fang, Sales and Leasing Consultant, was able to get me 3.99% APR with $1,160 off the MSRP price. I am happy with the service that Jason had provided me. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ryan Lucas

by a on 03/18/2018

If anyone needs a car come see Ryan Lucas he will get you driving out in a brand new car no matter what your income or score is, he is a wonderful salesman... If we could give him a million we would but I guess we will give him a 10.. He will help you in anyway he can.. Godbless Ryan for getting us s car that we really wanted... Ty Ryan....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

ryan lucas

by paula on 03/09/2018

Ryan was amazing, super friendly and understanding. I am so happy I came to him. He gave me the best deal EVER!!! Honda is lucky to have a great sales man like him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ryan is a amazing sales rep!!

by nick on 03/07/2018

Ryan is a amazing sales rep. He was very willing to show me multiple cars, and got really good deal for me. I highly recommend Ryan Lucas!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Waist of Time...Literally!

by A.Aguilar on 02/19/2018

We were quoted a price, and the car in its way from another dealership. We were just about to sign papers, but wanted to physically see the condition and specification of the vehicle we were about to purchase. 5 hours later (w/2kids) they came back and let us know the quote was accidentally qouted for the lower version of the car, not the car we were about to sign for. All that time waiting, for nothing. All they said was "sorry", so we walked away. I'm not sure if I want to buy a Honda anymore! Most certainly not the HELPFUL HONDA I thought they were.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great purchase experience

by CONNOR on 02/13/2018

It is great purchase experience in Norm Reeves honda west Covina with Jademine. he help me get a good deal. his advice and explain are helpful .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best of the Best

by sabrina on 01/26/2018

As a first time buyer, there's no doubt about it, Norm Reeves is the place to be! My experience here was unbelievable. I got exactly what I wanted, and I'm driving off in my new car today, all thanks to Ryan Lucas. I came to this dealership because of its positive reviews and am extremely satisfied with the outcome. Once again, shout out to Ryan Lucas!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

All the time we needed to make a decision on a good deal

by Ken on 01/20/2018

Great experience at Norm Reeves when purchasing our family car today. We've been looking at the Clarity BEV for quite some time, but more recently determined that the PHEV would better fit our family needs, so my wife and I stopped by Norm Reeves to get a feel of the PHEV and see which color we liked. Our salesperson Jademine was extremely pleasant to work with; very laid back and giving us all the time we needed to examine the vehicle and answering all our questions accurately. I can't believe that he's been selling cars for as long as I've been alive, but he knew his stuff, and worked efficiently and effectively. To be completely honest, we hadn't planned on making an actual purchase today, but working with Jademine was such a breath of fresh air that we ended up sitting down at the negotiating table, and in the end we were able to come to a mutually agreeable price with the sales manager James. Well, at least I was happy with the deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

AWESOME NORMAN REEVES EXPERIENCE!!!!

by Maria on 12/29/2017

From The initial phone call with Guy Gordon to meeting with Sam Romero ,David Ochoa and Marshall....THIS NORMAN REEVES VEHICLE PURCHASE EXPERIENCE JUST AWESOME!!Everyone so professional courteous no pressure to buy..BUT YES I BOUGHT and im glad and thankful for this TEAM'S assistance!.THIS IS THE PLACE TO GO !!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My great experience at Norm Reeves W. Covina

by Thecanova1 on 12/16/2017

The crew at Norm Reeves did a fantastic job. I worked with John S. over the phone. He helped me put the deal together in a fast and orderly fashion. When I arrived at the store, I was introduced to Luis M. He showed me the Honda Pilot and answered all of my questions. Kimbol handled the final paperwork and did a great job. As a 6 time repeat customer, I will continue to refer my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Buying a car can be a real chore.

by Sylvia on 12/09/2017

Sam Romero made it pretty easy. Was very polite and understanding. He wants to make sure you’re happy with your new car and he will follow up with you. Going through the internet makes things easier it’s the second time I’ve done with norm reeves Honda. We were out of there in less than 3 hours. Thanks Sam.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing!

by amazedbyyou on 11/22/2017

I just had the most amazing experience buying a CR V from Norm Reeves Honda in West Covina. The salesman, Philip N. was the most helpful, informative and kindest person I have dealt with in my car buying experience. I will definitely go back for all future car needs. Thank you Philip, you rock!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Completely satisfied!

by Adam on 11/21/2017

Samuel Romero helped me pick out the car that was perfect for me. He was very polite and understanding. Ultimately, he made a sale without being too pushy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience EVER!!

by Tina on 11/21/2017

Samuel Romero made my experience in buy a car pleasant. I have contemplated going to any car dealer because I didn't want to feel pressured in buying something I didn't want. Samuel made me feel so comfortable and he knew exactly what i wanted. He went above and beyond to help me out. Honestly felt like family. I am recommending norm reeves of West Covina to friends and family and anyone wanting to buy a car. Of course ask for Samuel Romero!! He has a nice smile too :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Honda civic coupe

by Wshih on 11/11/2017

Samuel is a very nice & helpful sales. We made our decision to purchase this car instantly because we felt his professionalism and honesty. Thanks a lot for the internet team, Mr. Guy & his associates. We will enjoy a lot driving this maravious car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome experience at Norm Reeves Honda

by MBL on 11/08/2017

Who knew it could be so easy to find the car of my dreams and then drive it off the lot a few hours later. Samuel Romero was my sales rep and he made the entire process easy-peasy. He explained everything up front, in detail, and was very patient with me when I asked him to repeat information. I highly recommend using Samuel Romero at Norm Reeves Honda - he's the best!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by bananapanda on 10/30/2017

Jerry made buying a new car a wonderful experience. I had just come from another dealer worn out and tired, so I wasnt expecting much. Jerry got us straight to the numbers and saved us so much time. He listened to what we had to offer and was able to work with us. It was an overall wonderful experience. Id recommend this dealership to a friend anyday.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
