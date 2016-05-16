5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We recently purchased a 2013 SRX. The reason we chose Crestview was because of a used Eldorado I had purchased years back which had all the service work done there. I was impressed by Steve S. in the service department. I felt like he was a lifelong friend and I trusted him with any suggestion and advise as far as service that may be required. When we entered the sales lot we were met by a very professional agent. He introduced himself and asked how he could help us. We told him we wanted to look at the new SRX. He then introduced us to Julie Yeh J. who he said was one of their top sales agents. She was very professional and friendly and we felt totally comfortable with her unlike other agents in the past where you felt that you had to keep your guard up. She showed us the mid range SRX and explained the different options available in other models. We looked at the car inside and out and she explained all the comforts and feature and showed us how everything works. We were impressed and said we would be interested in purchasing and that we had a trade-in. She offered to run the numbers and see what we come up with. We had a idea of what the trade-in value was on our vehicle. When she came back with the numbers she gave us a trade-in value that we were comfortable with plus a discount on the MSRP. We made the purchase and are very pleased. We would recommend Crestveiw to anyone interested in purchasing a car new or used. They have a very friendly and professional sales and service department. No pressure and totally comfortable buying experience. PS WE noticed the nice black jackets with the Cadillac emblem they were Waring and I told her I liked it. Julie gave us both one. Jan S. & Les F. Two Happy Customers Read more