1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I did buy my current pre-owned vehicle 1 month ago, first I went there with cash and state grant so it’s basically a cash deal, what they did was really weird, they did run my credit score report causing a (hard inquiry) without my knowledge, then they gave me the credit inquiry form to sign!!! Extreme poor handling! They could just call the grant office and make sure this is a valid grant however they didn’t and toke the easy way to ruin my credit score! Second point, 7 days after the transaction I’ve asked ROBERT “the sales man who closed my deal” about when was the last time they changed the oil for the vehicle but unfortunately he totally ignored my 5 phone call and voice messages!!! POORLY MANAGED DEALER I WOULD NEVER GO BACK!! Read more