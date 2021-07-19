5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Great experience at Norm Reeves when purchasing our family car today. We've been looking at the Clarity BEV for quite some time, but more recently determined that the PHEV would better fit our family needs, so my wife and I stopped by Norm Reeves to get a feel of the PHEV and see which color we liked. Our salesperson Jademine was extremely pleasant to work with; very laid back and giving us all the time we needed to examine the vehicle and answering all our questions accurately. I can't believe that he's been selling cars for as long as I've been alive, but he knew his stuff, and worked efficiently and effectively. To be completely honest, we hadn't planned on making an actual purchase today, but working with Jademine was such a breath of fresh air that we ended up sitting down at the negotiating table, and in the end we were able to come to a mutually agreeable price with the sales manager James. Well, at least I was happy with the deal! Read more