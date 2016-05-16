Crestview Cadillac
Customer Reviews of Crestview Cadillac
Great experience at Crestview Cadillac
by 05/16/2016on
My dad recently purchased a Cadillac from this dealership. It is his first Cadillac, and he is already in love. The staff is knowledgable, friendly, and supportive. Cheers to Eddie Martinez and all the great employees at Crestview!
Crestview is the best!
by 12/01/2015on
Sam Sung is the best and the main reason I come back to Crestview. Beverly Harmon was so wonderful. She explained every detail and made the job quick and easy. She really went out of her way for me to get a great deal. I drive far to come to Crestview and will be coming back. thanks for such great service. Bob Farran
Edspcup
by 11/30/2015on
I have a very good realtionship with Julie Johson and will contininue to lease future cars . Julie is the reason I continue to return
Happy Car Buyer
by 01/30/2015on
Everyone was extremely helpful and friendly. This was the best car buying experiences I have ever had. A big thanks to Bob, Peter, and Chris. Each of them were very helpful and answered all of my questions.
2015 XTS at Crestview Cadillac West Covina CA
by 12/19/2014on
Sam Sung is a very personable gentleman, who helped me and my wife to better understand the features of the vehicle we chose to acquire. Your Finance Manager, Peter, likewise was very professional and provided easily understood explanations to our questions. His suggestions regarding a lease option vs. purchase gave us better insight on how to improve cash-flow issues. Job well done by all... now we'll wait to see how your Service Dept performs in the future.
A Very Pleasant Lease Experience
by 11/18/2014on
John Jarrosiak, Fleet Sales, ordered just the right vehicle for me after spending countless hours answering my questions and assisting me with research. John did everything within his power to deliver the vehicle to me before my current leased vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz, was due to be returned. Furthermore, when my new 2015.5 Escalade arrived at the dealership, John went above and beyond in getting me an acceptable monthly payment in addition to making certain I fully understood all of the vehicle's equipment and features. This was not my first experience with John; he has sold me cars at Crestview Cadillac before. I feel John is a tremendous asset to Crestview Cadillac based on my experiences in dealing with him, and I look forward to buying or leasing many more vehicles from Crestview Cadillac so long as he is there to assist me!!
Excellent Rating for Crestview Cadillac Dealership
by 10/14/2014on
We really enjoyed our repeated visits. We were most relaxed and comfortable with the reception and guided assistance of your sales agent, Bob Martinelli, during our entire search for the right car, the right color, right model & the right price. We would definitely look forward to future visits for service and maintenance and would definitely endorse this dealership to others for their car needs, particularly for Cadillacs.
Best car buying experience ever!
by 10/08/2014on
We have been shopping for a new Escalade ESV for over a month. We talked to about 8 different dealers including our local dealership in Bakersfield and it was very difficult from finding what we were looking for and financing that would work for us. Finally I found Crestview and was fortunate to contact Sam Sung. He found what we were looking for within about a week! Since we live a few hours away I was able to do everything over the phone. Sam put me in touch with Beverly the finance manager and I could not believe how easy they made the whole process. We have been shopping other dealerships and by far Beverly got is the best financing out of them all with exactly what we were looking for. I am extremely impressed with the service and respect we received from Sam and Beverly. This was the easiest and most positive experience we have ever had purchasing a car. Thank you so much!
Happy Customers
by 10/08/2014on
We are thrilled with our SRX and with Ginger Diaz, our sales consultant. She is always there with any help or answer any questions we have. This is our 2nd car we have bought from Ginger and highly recommend her. The service department is great too. Thank you Ginger for your professionalism. Marge and Bill
Steven & Kerrie
by 08/01/2014on
This is my third Cadillac car with Ted, Sam S. is a great, detail guy to deal with , Beverly H. also good. Thanks Cadillac.
Fantastic Purchasing Experience
by 02/15/2014on
John J. went out of his way! It was a stress free buying experience. No high pressure sales from him thank goodness. I knew what I wanted and that's exactly what I purchased with no underhanded pressure from him. There are closer dealers in my area, but I would most definitely drive out of my way to purchase through John J. again for any future car purchases!
Great Staff and Service
by 11/01/2013on
Friendly and very knowledgeable staff who made the car buying experience more pleasurable than is typical. Salesman Bob M. went the extra mile to locate and secure a 2013 SRX in the color and trim I wanted, which was very scarce as 2013 inventory at all dealerships is very low right now.
Crestview Cadillac - Excellent
by 10/10/2013on
Ginger D. at Crestview Cadillac went beyond what I expected in helping me find the best SRX AWD at the terms I was most comfortable with. She was outstanding.
OUTSTANDING DEALERSHIP AND ASSOCIATES
by 07/30/2013on
My wife and I want to thank Sam S. and the entire staff at Crestview Cadillac for an outstanding purchasing experience. Sam was professional, knowledgeable and helpful with making our first Cadillac purchase. His friendly attitude made our experience relaxed and non-stressed. Everyone we met at the dealership was friendly and showed concern for our satisfaction. I highly commend Crestview Cadillac and recommend the dealership to anyone considering a Cadillac purchase.
People Do Make All The Difference
by 06/01/2013on
Julie J. excelled at helping us with a trade-in our Audi Q5 and leasing our new Cadillac ATS. She was thoughtful, understanding, and took the time to help us get familiar with the car. The whole experience from start to finish was a smooth and pleasant experience, a rarity these days with other car dealers, and makes a difference when we think of purchasing another Cadillac.
Cadillac Lease
by 05/03/2013on
I recently leased an ATS from Crestview Cadillac. The overall experience was great. Julie J. was was very knowledgable and easy to work with. The process was seamless and hassle free. I'm thrilled with my new car and couldn't be happier. I highly recommend this dealership.
srx purchase
by 03/30/2013on
ginger&beverly!!!
BEST EXPERIENCE....EVER!!
by 03/18/2013on
Chris F. made this the best car buying experience I have ever had. His knowledge of not only the deal, financing, etc., but also the knowledge of the product and the time he took to explain all the features and how to set them up, just unbelieveable. I work for a car dealer, and although we would like to think our sales staff treats everyone the same way as Crestview, it would be hard to accomplish. Nothing really left to say except if the service is as outstanding as the purchase, I will be an extremely happy customer. Thanks again Chris for everything.
I purchased a Cadillac via text - Impressive Customer Service
by 01/30/2013on
Julie J.n of Crestview Cadillac takes customer service to the next level this is beyond excellent customer service. In the first few months of the year I get extraordinarily busy at work. I work for AT&T and I manage/supervise communication services for the Academy Awards show and the Grammy Awards show so it was very difficult for me to physically shop for a car. I expressed to my aunt I wanted to surprise my wife with a new 2013 Cadillac SRX and without hesitation, she recommended Julie J. at Crestview Cadillac in West Covina, California. I was so busy I spoke with Julie over the phone to introduce myself and the deal was completed via text message. Thats right; I purchased a car via text. I really appreciate Julie accommodating my crazy work schedule by communicating primarily by text. She did not stop there; I had no idea how I was going to pick up the car and low and behold, she offered to deliver it to my home and bring all the required paperwork for me to sign. I cannot believe all this took place in less than 2 days. You cant beat this customer service. I am a Julie J./Crestview customer and friend for life. She is truly impressive. Trust me you will not be disappointed.
New Car Purchase
by 01/20/2013on
We recently purchased a 2013 SRX. The reason we chose Crestview was because of a used Eldorado I had purchased years back which had all the service work done there. I was impressed by Steve S. in the service department. I felt like he was a lifelong friend and I trusted him with any suggestion and advise as far as service that may be required. When we entered the sales lot we were met by a very professional agent. He introduced himself and asked how he could help us. We told him we wanted to look at the new SRX. He then introduced us to Julie Yeh J. who he said was one of their top sales agents. She was very professional and friendly and we felt totally comfortable with her unlike other agents in the past where you felt that you had to keep your guard up. She showed us the mid range SRX and explained the different options available in other models. We looked at the car inside and out and she explained all the comforts and feature and showed us how everything works. We were impressed and said we would be interested in purchasing and that we had a trade-in. She offered to run the numbers and see what we come up with. We had a idea of what the trade-in value was on our vehicle. When she came back with the numbers she gave us a trade-in value that we were comfortable with plus a discount on the MSRP. We made the purchase and are very pleased. We would recommend Crestveiw to anyone interested in purchasing a car new or used. They have a very friendly and professional sales and service department. No pressure and totally comfortable buying experience. PS WE noticed the nice black jackets with the Cadillac emblem they were Waring and I told her I liked it. Julie gave us both one. Jan S. & Les F. Two Happy Customers
My new Caddy A-Team
by 10/10/2012on
Chris F. & John J. made purchasing a vehicle an easy going experience. These 2 and Beverly in finance made the wife and I feel comfortable. It was like we've known them for years. The new generation Caddy's will be coming out in the next few years and they will be my "go to" team for the new Omega platform RWD flagship car, the new CTS-V and the new Escalade ESV. Purchasing this new XTS was a no brainer. We dealt with all the "larger" dealers in SoCal first and then let Chris and John have at it. The rest is history! We have a brand new XTS Platinum AWS in Diamond White and, more importantly, a new Caddy Team! If you are in the market for a Caddy, and I don't care where you are, make sure you call these guys LAST! You will immediately see the difference I am writing about. -Ron in SoCal
