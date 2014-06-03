Michael Stead Cadillac
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
High pressure sales manager
by 03/06/2014on
We were at the dealership and could not get a price other than, "When you are ready to sit down and buy the car we'll blow the other guys out of the water" Manager said he was too busy unless we were buying right then. He walked over to a salesman and chatted with him out front for the rest of the time we were with our salesman 15 minutes or so. Way too busy..... B. S. We left.
