Michael Stead Cadillac

2390 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Michael Stead Cadillac

High pressure sales manager

by toto_2 on 03/06/2014

We were at the dealership and could not get a price other than, "When you are ready to sit down and buy the car we'll blow the other guys out of the water" Manager said he was too busy unless we were buying right then. He walked over to a salesman and chatted with him out front for the rest of the time we were with our salesman 15 minutes or so. Way too busy..... B. S. We left.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
